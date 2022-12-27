ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Sporting News

Week 17 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Tyler Allgeier, Mark Andrews, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

If you're still in the running for a fantasy football championship, chances are you have at least one start 'em, sit 'em question that's keeping you up at night. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your Week 17 fantasy lineup decisions.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets

There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022

We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
FanSided

Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins

Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
nbcsportsedge.com

DFS Building Blocks: Week 17 Fantasy Football Breakdown

Fields leads all quarterbacks in rushing yards (1,011) and is second in rushing attempts (15) and touchdowns (eight). This week, he faces a Detroit defense that has given up more rushing yards and touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks than any other team. The Chicago/Detroit game also has a total that is four points higher than any other game this week.
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Blockbuster Offseason Trade

Last offseason, the Raiders acquired Davante Adams in a blockbuster trade with the Packers. Many fans believe the All-Pro wideout is starting to regret the move. Adams received a five-year, $140 million deal from the Raiders as part of the trade. While he may love that contract, his current situation in Las Vegas is unfortunate to say the least.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To NFL Christmas Day Ratings

It may be fair to say that the NFL has stolen Christmas from the NBA. After the ratings came out for Dec. 25's slate of holiday games, the NFL drew massive numbers, with the league's least-watched game nearly tripling the viewership of the NBA's most-watched game. The football world reacted...
NBC Sports

Crosby shuts down made-up Bosa beef ahead of 49ers-Raiders

Since entering the league as part of the 2019 NFL Draft class, defensive stalwarts Nick Bosa and Maxx Crosby have faced comparisons at every turn. Crosby, a fourth-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders, and Bosa, who the 49ers took No. 2 overall, are two of the league's top defensive ends.

