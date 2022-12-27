Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Week 17 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Tyler Allgeier, Mark Andrews, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
If you're still in the running for a fantasy football championship, chances are you have at least one start 'em, sit 'em question that's keeping you up at night. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your Week 17 fantasy lineup decisions.
Start 'em, Sit 'em Week 17: Gerald Everett and Other QB/TE/DST Fantasy Advice
Trying to decide who to start in Week 17? Our start 'em or sit 'em fantasy football expert examines quarterbacks, tight ends, and defense/special teams (DSTs).
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets
There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022
We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins
Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
Yardbarker
Jets could make blockbuster trade with Raiders to secure quarterback position
One highly-discussed option at quarterback for the New York Jets in the 2023 offseason is nine-year veteran, Derek Carr. Now, he is essentially a lock to be available, whether it be through a trade or as a free agent if the Las Vegas Raiders ultimately release him. Earlier today, the...
Running Back Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 17
Our fantasy football experts offer up their NFL running back rankings for Week 17.
NFL Week 17 Picks: Best Bets, Underdog Moneyline, and Teaser of the Week
Jack Dougherty (48-46-2) gives out his best bets for NFL Week 17. The post NFL Week 17 Picks: Best Bets, Underdog Moneyline, and Teaser of the Week appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Defense/Special Teams Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 17
Our fantasy football experts offer up their NFL defense/special teams (DST) rankings for Week 17.
NFL Predictions: Week 17 Picks for Every Game
Our experts offer free NFL Week 17 picks for every game in the 2022 football season.
Nick Bosa injury report update ahead of Week 17 vs. Raiders
San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher Nick Bosa has been playing some of the best football of his career this season. Unfortunately for the NFL’s sack leader, he has now appeared on the injury report. Nick Bosa was a non-participant in the 49ers practice on Wednesday. He is currently...
NFL Exec Thinks 1 Team Will Do "Everything Possible" To Trade Starting Quarterback
After the Jets benched Zach Wilson for the second time this season, head coach Robert Saleh said the former No. 2 pick is still a part of the team's future. “He’s a huge plan in our future,” Saleh said. “We’re not quitting on the young man. We’re going to do everything we can do to develop him.”
nbcsportsedge.com
DFS Building Blocks: Week 17 Fantasy Football Breakdown
Fields leads all quarterbacks in rushing yards (1,011) and is second in rushing attempts (15) and touchdowns (eight). This week, he faces a Detroit defense that has given up more rushing yards and touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks than any other team. The Chicago/Detroit game also has a total that is four points higher than any other game this week.
The NFL Is Screwing Fantasy Owners
The NFL should consider keeping fantasy football fans engaged as many late season games aren't competitive.
NFL Fans Are Loving This Classy Move From The Buffalo Bills On Thursday
Western New York has been hammered by winter storms this week. A historic blizzard has tragically taken the lives of at least 39 Erie County, New York residents and led to a nearly week-long driving ban in the city of Buffalo. In response to the devastating situation, the Buffalo Bills ...
Doug Pederson Sends Clear Message About Playing Starters This Weekend
The playoff scenario for the Jacksonville Jaguars has been set in stone: If they beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, they will win the AFC South and reach the playoffs. So with an inconsequential Week 17 game against the Houston Texans this weekend, what is head coach Doug Pederson's plans for the starters?
NFL World Speculating About Blockbuster Offseason Trade
Last offseason, the Raiders acquired Davante Adams in a blockbuster trade with the Packers. Many fans believe the All-Pro wideout is starting to regret the move. Adams received a five-year, $140 million deal from the Raiders as part of the trade. While he may love that contract, his current situation in Las Vegas is unfortunate to say the least.
Football World Reacts To NFL Christmas Day Ratings
It may be fair to say that the NFL has stolen Christmas from the NBA. After the ratings came out for Dec. 25's slate of holiday games, the NFL drew massive numbers, with the league's least-watched game nearly tripling the viewership of the NBA's most-watched game. The football world reacted...
NBC Sports
Crosby shuts down made-up Bosa beef ahead of 49ers-Raiders
Since entering the league as part of the 2019 NFL Draft class, defensive stalwarts Nick Bosa and Maxx Crosby have faced comparisons at every turn. Crosby, a fourth-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders, and Bosa, who the 49ers took No. 2 overall, are two of the league's top defensive ends.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why are there two Cheez-It bowl games? Explaining Citrus Bowl's new flavor for 2022-23 bowl season
College football fans checking out the upcoming bowl slate will soon make a shocking discovery: there are not one, but two, bowl games taking place in the next week with Cheez-It in the name. You heard that right. This year's lineup of bowl games is quite possibly the cheesiest (cheeziest?)...
