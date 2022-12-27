Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Tyler Lockett, Chris Olave, Deebo Samuel, more WRs affecting Week 17 fantasy WR rankings

Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson officially didn’t practice, Marcus Peters and Calais Campbell also DNP
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s status for Sunday’s game against the Steelers is firmly in question after the first day of the practice week. After reporters noted Jackson was not on the field for Wednesday’s session, the Ravens noted on their injury report that the quarterback did not participate in the session.
numberfire.com
Tony Pollard (thigh) reportedly inactive for Cowboys Week 17
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (thigh) will be inactive for Week 17 on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Pollard is still listed as questionable with a thigh injury, but it sounds like the Cowboys have already made up their mind on his status. Ezekiel Elliott should see a heavy workload and Malik Davis will mix in as well. The Titans are expected to rest multiple starters, including Derrick Henry and Malik Willis, so the Cowboys should be able to build an early lead and then close out with their ground game.
Tennessee Titans rule 8 players out vs Dallas Cowboys; Derrick Henry is doubtful
The Tennessee Titans have ruled eight players out for their game Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys and listed three more as doubtful to play. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons are the headliners of the group of players who the Titans (7-8) won't use against the Cowboys (11-4) at Nissan Stadium on Thursday (7:15 p.m., NewsChannel 5, Amazon Prime Video).
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 17 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Tyler Allgeier, Mark Andrews, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
If you're still in the running for a fantasy football championship, chances are you have at least one start 'em, sit 'em question that's keeping you up at night. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your Week 17 fantasy lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson, more QBs impacting Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
Heading into Sunday's action, several notable quarterbacks, including Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson, and Colt McCoy, are dealing with injuries that could keep them out for Week 17. Knowing the latest updates is key before locking in crucial start 'em, sit 'em decisions ahead of fantasy championships. Below, we'll...
Dalton Schultz with a pair of TD receptions for Cowboys
Anyone with Dalton Schultz on their fantasy football team has to be rejoicing. The Dallas Cowboys’ tight end has a pair of touchdown receptions against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. The second one was off a pretty pass from Dak Prescott, who delivered a splendid pass to...
ng-sportingnews.com
Best NFL Bets Week 17: Eagles soar past Saints, Patriots squeak by Dolphins, CeeDee Lamb & Dalton Schultz go off for Cowboys
Happy New Year, everyone! As we flip the calendar to January, we have plenty of resolutions to make. One is to win more bets, which we will hopefully get started on right away with our NFL best bets for Week 17. Whether you prefer wagering on the moneyline, spreads, over/unders, or props, we have you covered with a plethora of solid wagering opportunities.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 17
The last "Thursday Night Football" matchup means a lot to one squad, and maybe not so much to another. The Cowboys are still angling for an outside chance at the NFC East, and a win on "TNF" could get them that much closer. While an Eagles win on Sunday will clinch the division for Philadelphia, the 'Boys just have to continue to take care of business to lock themselves into a playoff seed.
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Jalen Hurts, Deebo Samuel practice; James Conner, Alvin Kamara do not
Friday's fantasy football news wrap: Jalen Hurts and Deebo Samuel take the first step toward returning but their status for Sunday is still up in the air. James Conner and Alvin Kamara do not practice while Miles Sanders and Hayden Hurst were back.
Tennessee Titans put QB Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve before game vs. Dallas Cowboys
The Tennessee Titans have placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Tannehill will miss his fourth game of the season Thursday when the Titans (7-8) host the Dallas Cowboys (11-4). He's been dealing with a recurring ankle injury that he re-aggravated on Dec. 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers. By landing on injured reserve, Tannehill is required to miss four weeks, meaning he will not be eligible to return this season unless the Titans make it to the AFC Championship game.
