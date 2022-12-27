Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Tyler Lockett, Chris Olave, Deebo Samuel, more WRs affecting Week 17 fantasy WR rankings

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (thigh) will be inactive for Week 17 on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Pollard is still listed as questionable with a thigh injury, but it sounds like the Cowboys have already made up their mind on his status. Ezekiel Elliott should see a heavy workload and Malik Davis will mix in as well. The Titans are expected to rest multiple starters, including Derrick Henry and Malik Willis, so the Cowboys should be able to build an early lead and then close out with their ground game.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO