Solana traders hoping for a bull run should read to know what to expect
Uniswap overtakes Solana to become the 16th largest crypto based on market cap. Despite several projects leaving Solana, its NFT space witnessed growth. Solana [SOL] continued its downtrend as it lost its position as the 16th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization to Uniswap [UNI]. SOL registered a decline of more than 17% in the last week.
ALGO shows no signs of stopping its downtrend, but sellers can take profits at…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The technical indicators signaled more losses for ALGO. Algorand has already tagged support from March 2020, and the bears remain relentless. The past ten days of trading did...
Solana: Vitalik champions calls for SOL’s bright future but is it enough
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said he believed that Solana’s future was bright. SOL continued to plummet as Solana’s founder received praises for his doggedness. The Solana [SOL] community has been subject to tantrums in recent times, as a large section of the ecosystem publicly opined that the once lively chain was now beyond redemption. Off the back of discouraging comments, Ethereum’s [ETH] co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, drummed up support for the scalable application’s blockchain.
VeChain: Can VeSea’s achievement help VET on its price front?
VeChain’s RSI and stochastic were in oversold positions. The network recently achieved a milestone in its NFT ecosystem. A major bull signal was revealed recently by CryptoQuant. The analytics firm hinted at a trend reversal that can be expected for VeChain [VET]. Indeed, the token did not perform up...
Will Cardano’s development activity help ADA sail through crypto winter
Cardano ranked number one in terms of development activity. However, its dApp activity declined, along with its TVL and revenue. Santiment, a leading crypto analytics firm, announced on 30 December that Cardano [ADA] outperformed other major cryptocurrencies in terms of development activity. Read Cardano’s [ADA] Price Prediction 2023-24 Domination...
Bitcoin, Altcoins and Crypto Markets Set for Major Unexpected Bounce in 2023, According to Popular Analyst
A popular crypto analyst thinks Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader altcoin markets could start to bounce back next year. In a new analysis, pseudonymous trader TechDev says that the crypto correction actually began in the second quarter of 2021, rather than the fourth quarter of that year after Bitcoin hit its all-time high.
Crypto Analysts Predict Bitcoin Price For 2023 As BTC Breaks Key Level
Bitcoin (BTC) value breaks additional and hit a low of $16,467 on Friday because the market sentiment stays weak amid the vacation season. With the essential help of $16.5K now damaged, crypto analysts predict extra narrow-range, sideways buying and selling within the coming days. On-chain information signifies 2023 as a constructive 12 months for the crypto market.
Why The Bitcoin Price Could Kick Off 2023 On The Wrong Foot
The Bitcoin worth has lastly proven indicators of life, albeit to the draw back, a path that may dominate the charts in 2023. In the course of the holidays, the cryptocurrency was caught on a single degree, however the finish of 2022 may see. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades...
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis
Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
Pro-XRP Lawyer Says SEC Chair Gary Gensler Will Drive Crypto Prices Lower With Future Lawsuit Against an Exchange
Attorney and XRP supporter John Deaton thinks Gary Gensler, the chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will pursue more regulatory action that will drive crypto prices lower. Deaton says he expects Gensler to sue a crypto exchange and argues that most of the exchange’s tokens are unregistered...
ADA investors can expect some roadblocks on the way to 2023. Details inside…
An assessment of a series of on-chain metrics hinted at the commencement of a bull run. In the mean time, sellers still had control of the ADA market. On-chain assessment of Cardano [ADA] revealed a series of bullish activity hinted at the commencement of a new bull cycle in 2023. A look at ADA’s supply distribution revealed a pattern of coin accumulation by shark and whale addresses that hold between 100,000 to 10 million ADA coins.
TRON [TRX] price drop: Could short traders see gains in 2023
TRX was in a price correction that could break below $0.05357. A break above the 50-period EMA of $0.05500 would invalidate the above bias. The TRON [TRX] network recently saw massive partnerships and development activity. Binance-pegged USD [BUSD] was the latest integration on the TRON platform, which allowed users to deposit and withdraw the stablecoin through the network.
Bitcoin could witness a rough start to 2023; are these BTC holders responsible?
The count of BTC whale transactions above $1 million clinched a two-year low. Negative sentiment around BTC still lingers in the market. Pegged at 4331 at press time, the count of Bitcoin [BTC] whale transactions that exceed $1 million marked its lowest spot since December 2020, data from Santiment revealed.
TRON beats LTC, DOT, and SHIB by market value, but what lies ahead?
TRON flips LTC, DOT, and SHIB to become the 12th-largest crypto. TRON DAO also joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA). TRON [TRX] stole the spotlight as it flipped not only one, but three cryptocurrencies recently. TRX dethroned Litecoin, Polkadot, and Shiba Inu to become the 12th largest crypto in the world in terms of market capitalization.
Cosmos [ATOM] retests $8.7 but should bulls be hopeful of recovery?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Cosmos [ATOM] lost almost 80% of its value between April to early June. ATOM’s OI showed no signs of recovery. Bitcoin [BTC] continued to hold on to...
CHZ walks a tight rope and here are the likely outcomes as 2022 winds up
CHZ starts flashing bullish signs but one key indicator suggests otherwise. Is there a demand for CHZ and what should we look for before the price pivots?. If you have been closely watching Chiliz and its performance, chances are that you might be thinking that it is a good opportunity now. This is because, at its press time price, it was discounted by as much as 64%. But is now really a good time to buy?
Dogecoin developer puts PoS switch rumors to an abrupt end – Here’s how
Dogecoin denied processing a shift to Proof-of-Stake after allegations that a transition would wreck miners. In the last 365 days, holders have had little to cheer about. Contrary to rumors flying around the crypto space, Dogecoin [DOGE] has no plans to switch to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). The tittle-tattle has been rife for a while, especially as Ethereum’s [ETH] founder, Vitalik Buterin, openly declared support for the meme’s foundation in September 2022.
Alameda Wallets Become Active And Begin Trading After SBF Bail
The crypto wallets related to FTX’s sister company, the now-bankrupt trading firm Alameda Research, were detected transferring assets just a few days after the former FTX CEO, Sam Bankman Fried, was granted a $250 million bail. The Alameda wallet was discovered to be exchanging units of ERC-20 tokens for...
Going long on Uniswap [UNI]? Read this before making any decision
Uniswap reached a new milestone in terms of unique users. However, its monthly volume and TVL continued to decline. Uniswap, in a recent update, announced that they reached a new milestone in terms of trading volume and the count of unique users. Despite reaching these milestones, data from Dune Analytics suggested that the DEX still had a long way to go.
Bitcoin traders can benefit from short selling if ‘this’ support is breached
BTC was in a slight upward momentum. The king coin could break out below $16,442.38. A break out above the 23.6% Fib level of $16,766.50 will invalidate the bias. Bitcoin (BTC) has been stuck in the $16.92K – $16.45K range for over 10 days. The sideways structure of BTC has stalled the entire crypto market, with limited volatility and volume – a double nightmare for traders.
