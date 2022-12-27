Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Police pursuit at Jones County checkpoint ends in one arrest
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver led Jones County deputies on a short car and foot chase after failing to stop at a safety checkpoint. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that deputies Matt Bailey, Jarron Guy and Lou Lower were manning a checkpoint at the intersection of McLemore Road and Monroe Road on Thursday, Dec. 29.
WDAM-TV
JCSD makes arrest at site of Tuesday shooting
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 42-year-old Jones County man who did not show up in court to handle a gun possession charge now faces a second gun possession charge. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon at the same residence on Smith Chapel Road that was the scene of a shooting incident on Tuesday.
WDAM-TV
Poplarville K9 company assists in finding more remains in Forrest Co., sheriff’s office says
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Poplarville K9 company assisted the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office in locating more remains near Camp Shelby Thursday. According to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office, DNA K9, along with students and faculty with the University of Southern Mississippi’s Anthropology Department, helped them find the remains.
WDAM-TV
ATV theft ring ramps up in Laurel, Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A string of ATV thefts in Laurel and Jones County have law enforcement officers concerned for residents. Both the Laurel Police Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Department are working together on investigations. Although some people have been arrested in connection to the case because...
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro police asking for public’s help in Dec. 21 shootings
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Waynesboro police are still searching for those responsible for last week’s shooting deaths of 24-year-old Cam Carter and 16-year-old Tiera Harris. Lt. Don Hopkins is the lead investigator, and he said the department has heard rumors, but is yet to hear directly form witnesses. “As...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. woman injured in aggravated assault, suspect in custody
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One woman was injured and shot at in an aggravated assault on Tuesday afternoon. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the incident occurred in the 200 block of Smith Chapel Road in eastern Jones County. Sheriff Joe Berlin said the scene was intense as...
WDAM-TV
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in vandalism spree
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some people in Lamar County are working on repairing their vehicles after falling victim to an unknown vandal. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has reported eight different incidents between Christmas Eve and Dec. 28 off of Oak Grove Road where windows were shattered by a pellet or BB gun.
Harrison County man found dead in South Mississippi prison
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – An inmate was found dead Monday, December 26 in the South Mississippi Correctional Institution. A Miss. Department of Corrections spokesperson says 46-year-old Gary Easterling was found unresponsive in his bunk with no signs of foul play. An autopsy will determine his cause of death. Easterling was serving a 10 year sentence […]
WLBT
Mississippi inmate’s artwork wins sheriff’s deputies first place in ‘Hometown Christmas’ parade contest
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A painting of Simpson County’s century-old courthouse has won first place in a holiday contest themed, Hometown Christmas. The artist, Brian Dolan, is a county inmate. Dolan is serving 43 years for mostly drug charges, the Mississippi Department of Corrections says. He created an...
WDAM-TV
Hub City’s newest Christmas tree ends season after car crash
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Christmas tree at the downtown Hattiesburg roundabout has been removed due to an accident on Friday morning. City officials said a driver struck the tree after losing control of his car. The tree was put into place just over a week ago and was dedicated...
WDAM-TV
New Laurel police officers say public safety institute a challenge, but worth it
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is adding two new officers to its ranks. Both just recently graduated from the Southern Regional Public Safety Institute at Camp Shelby. New officers Isaac Allen and Brandon Stringer said the academy was a challenge -- but it was worth it. Allen...
mageenews.com
Magee PD Arrest Report 12/20-12/26
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Magee Police Report showed no felony charges for the week of December 20-26, 2022. Check out the full list of charges below for the week.
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking 2 suspects caught on video
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying two suspects in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. According to HPD, the individuals in the video clips below have reportedly broken into multiple storage units on Sims Road during the month of December. If you have any information...
darkhorsepressnow.com
MHP Responds To Deadly Wreck In Pearl River County
On Monday, December 26, at approximately 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by 37-year-old William T. Jones, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
WDAM-TV
Lamar County awaiting the drawing back of the alcohol curtain
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanks to a recently-passed referendum, Lamar County residents will no longer have to cross the line into Forrest or Marion counties to obtain their beer and wine. Businesses like Piggly Wiggly in Lumberton are optimistic about the future, now that the county is no longer...
WDAM-TV
99,000 lbs. crane crashes on Hwy 15 causing traffic delays
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A very large crane, reportedly weighing 99,000 pounds, caused traffic delays after crashing into a Jones County highway. The accident occurred on Highway 15 north near the Highway 537 intersection around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple Jones County fire departments responded to a structure fire at the Ellisville home of Mississippi State Representative Donnie Scoggin on East Pine Street. According to Scoggin, a heat lamp started the fire around 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The flames then moved into the attic...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Picayune man dies in wreck on Highway 11
A Picayune man has died after a Monday night wreck. On Monday around 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by William T. Jones, 37, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
WLOX
Picayune man dies after truck leaves Highway 11, overturns
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead after a Monday night crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 37-year-old William T. Jones from Picayune received fatal injuries from the crash. MHP says Jones was driving a 2008 Toyota Tundra, traveling...
WLBT
Funeral set for Clarke Co. man who died Christmas Day
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for a Clarke County man who died in a collision Christmas Day. 42-year-old Wilt Alford was walking on Highway 11 when he was struck by a car and died of his injuries. Alford’s funeral will be Wednesday, Jan. 4, starting...
