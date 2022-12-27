ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyArkLaMiss

FDA grants fast-track review for over-the-counter overdose drug

By Julia Mueller, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tmzn9_0jw4XVpb00

(The Hill) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is fast-tracking the review for a new opioid overdose reversal drug that would be available over the counter.

The nonprofit pharmaceutical company Harm Reduction Therapeutics on Monday said in a release the FDA had granted it priority review for a new drug application for RiVive, a naloxone nasal spray for emergency overdose treatment.

Naloxone is a drug administered to reverse the effects of a suspected opioid overdose. Under brand names like Narcan, naloxone is usually available without a prescription, but sold behind the counter.

Harm Reduction Therapeutics co-founder and CEO Michael Hufford said the drug application’s progress indicates “the public health landscape is beginning to evolve” and that the low-cost, over-the-counter drug is “hopefully set to become a reality.”

It will still be a while, though, before the FDA makes a call on RiVive, with an approval decision expected by the end of April 2023.

Anticipating a green light from the agency, the nonprofit says it’s entered a commercial supply agreement and is preparing to launch the drug in the U.S. in 2024.

The FDA earlier this month also granted priority review for Emergent BioSolutions Inc., the maker of Narcan, for a two-dose naloxone nasal spray, with an approval date expected in March 2023.

Researchers and drug manufacturers are pushing for the drug to be accessible without a prescription and without talking to a pharmacist behind the counter as the country deals with a growing opioid epidemic.

Opioids are the leading driver of drug overdose deaths in the U.S., according to the CDC.

News of the latest push for fast-track approval was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Missing Bienville woman potentially a witness to a homicide, investigators say

RINGGOLD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly Moore, 43, has been missing since December 31, 2022, when she was last seen by her family around 11:30 PM. Kimberly was wearing the outfit pictured above the evening she went missing. In addition to Kimberly’s family’s concern over her disappearance, the Bienville […]
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish hit-and-run crash claims the life of Monroe man

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred just after 7:00 AM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, on U.S. Highway 165, just north of U.S. Highway 165 Business. Corkey Williams, 39, was killed as a result of this crash. During the initial investigation, it was determined that […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man arrested for allegedly holding girlfriend hostage

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 1, 2023, a victim contacted the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, stating, “I need help, I’m being hurt.” The mother of the victim also reached out to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, claiming that 27-year-old Michael Foster was keeping her daughter against her will.  Upon arrival at the residence, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Jeremy Renner seriously injured while plowing snow in Nevada

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor’s representative said. Renner, 51, is in critical condition although he is stable, the actor’s representative said Sunday. No further details on the extent of Renner’s injuries were available. The actor has […]
NEVADA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Ground crew worker killed in accident at Alabama airport

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A member of an airline ground crew working at an Alabama airport died Saturday afternoon in an accident at the facility. The American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines employee died in an “industrial accident” around 3 p.m., Montgomery Regional Airport said in a statement. “We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Runaway Monroe teen located safely by authorities

UPDATE (1/2/2023) — According to the Monroe Police Department, Lavaris Bosworth has been located. Thank you to everyone for their efforts to help return Lavaris home safely. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile, 14-year-old Lavaris Bosworth. If anyone has information on the whereabouts […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting information on the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently searching for 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn. Abella is described as a White female standing at five feet and six inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. There are currently no details about what Abella is wearing.  Abella’s last known location was the West Old […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Tesla says it sold a record 1.3 million vehicles last year

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tesla said Monday that sold a record 1.3 million vehicles last year, but the number fell short of CEO Elon Musk’s pledge to grow the company’s sales by 50% nearly every year. The 2022 figure topped the prior record of 936,000 vehicles delivered in 2021, but it was shy of the […]
TEXAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Jackson Parish hit hard by alleged tornado

JACKSON PARISH, La (KTVE/KARD)- The central area of Jackson Parish was hit hard by an alleged tornado. The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department told us about the damage, and we also spoke to a resident who was affected. Jackson Parish Sheriff Andy Brown spoke about the damage in the area. “We had a severe storm come […]
JACKSON PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

67K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy