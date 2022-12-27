ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

KETV.com

Omaha man stuck in St. Louis, takes $500+ rideshare back to metro

OMAHA, Neb. — After a disruptive few days, Southwest Airlines says it expects to be back to normal operations Friday. One Omaha man and his wife were one of the many passengers stranded after their holiday away from home. But they are back in the metro, thanks to one...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

NDOT cams showing decent snow northwest of Omaha

Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's latest recruiting class is the most diverse to date at 83% minority. End in sight for Southwest operations disaster. Updated: 7 hours ago. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family...
OMAHA, NE
visitomaha.com

10 Really Cool Things to do in Omaha, Nebraska

Situated by the Missouri River, Omaha takes its name from one of the many Native American tribes who lived in the area for thousands of years before European colonization, chief among them the Omaha and the Ponca. Initially called the "Gateway to the West” by white settlers as they moved onto Plains Indian land in the early 1800s, Omaha soon grew to become Nebraska’s largest urban area.
OMAHA, NE
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Pizza Spots in Omaha – (With Cheesy Photos!)

È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Omaha that will send your taste buds to pizza heaven?. Then…read on fellow pizza traveler and discover the best pies Omaha has to offer! Divertiti!. Noli’s Pizzeria. Noli’s Pizzeria has excellent New York-style pizzas...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas

Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family made it back home for a delayed Christmas Day gathering. Emily's Thursday night forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Snow chances end tonight with a mild stretch into the...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Mother of kidnapped Utah child shares story

$15K worth of equipment stolen from work truck in northeast Lincoln. The 10/11 Golden Apple Award is sponsored by Doane University College of Education. Fire Chief Dave Engler speaks to 10/11 NOW about 2022 and what's ahead in 2023 for Lincoln Fire & Rescue.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Beloved Animal Ambassador retiring from Henry Doorly Zoo

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A longtime favorite at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo will be retiring at the end of this week. Watson, a wire-haired terrier mix, is stepping away from the zoo’s Interactive Animal Program after nearly 10 years of service. Watson was adopted from a Lincoln rescue in 2013. He served as an Animal Ambassador, greeting guests and students in addition to formal appearances.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha officer whose home was searched submits retirement papers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha police officer whose home was searched this month by FBI agents is retiring. Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News that Officer Johnny Palermo turned in his retirement papers this week. Johnny Palermo is the current chapter president of the Latino Peace Officers Association, and...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
LINCOLN, NE

