KETV.com
Omaha man spends nearly two weeks trying to reunite his family in Hawaii
OMAHA, Neb. — An airline atrocity lasted nearly two weeks for an Omaha man. Monte Foreman-Powell is finally on his way to Hawaii to move with his husband — 11 days too late. It took three airlines, seven cancellations and nine rebookings to make it happen. Foreman-Powell was...
KETV.com
Omaha man stuck in St. Louis, takes $500+ rideshare back to metro
OMAHA, Neb. — After a disruptive few days, Southwest Airlines says it expects to be back to normal operations Friday. One Omaha man and his wife were one of the many passengers stranded after their holiday away from home. But they are back in the metro, thanks to one...
WOWT
NDOT cams showing decent snow northwest of Omaha
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's latest recruiting class is the most diverse to date at 83% minority. End in sight for Southwest operations disaster. Updated: 7 hours ago. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family...
KETV.com
Omaha officials, Heartland Family Service find permanent housing for more Legacy Crossing families
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha city officials and Heartland Family Service have found permanent housing for 21 families who used to live at Legacy Crossing. Inspectors shut down all 17 buildings last week because of unlivable conditions. People were forced to move out, but have until the end of December...
KETV.com
Denver family reunited with missing dog in La Vista after community group's search efforts
OMAHA, Neb. — A Denver family visiting La Vista for Thanksgiving had the scare of their lives when they lost their dog. They looked for their white poodle, Snowflake, but couldn't find her anywhere. While the family needed to return home for work and school, the Lost Pets of...
KCCI.com
'He has to tube feed': Omaha family with son who has medical needs stuck in Houston
As Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights this week, one Omaha family is among the many travelers left scrambling. And for them, being stranded is more than just an inconvenience. Four-year-old Kyrin has frequent seizures and uses a feeding tube. His parents say they packed an extra three days of...
visitomaha.com
10 Really Cool Things to do in Omaha, Nebraska
Situated by the Missouri River, Omaha takes its name from one of the many Native American tribes who lived in the area for thousands of years before European colonization, chief among them the Omaha and the Ponca. Initially called the "Gateway to the West” by white settlers as they moved onto Plains Indian land in the early 1800s, Omaha soon grew to become Nebraska’s largest urban area.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Spots in Omaha – (With Cheesy Photos!)
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Omaha that will send your taste buds to pizza heaven?. Then…read on fellow pizza traveler and discover the best pies Omaha has to offer! Divertiti!. Noli’s Pizzeria. Noli’s Pizzeria has excellent New York-style pizzas...
WOWT
Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family made it back home for a delayed Christmas Day gathering. Emily's Thursday night forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Snow chances end tonight with a mild stretch into the...
1011now.com
Mother of kidnapped Utah child shares story
$15K worth of equipment stolen from work truck in northeast Lincoln. The 10/11 Golden Apple Award is sponsored by Doane University College of Education. Fire Chief Dave Engler speaks to 10/11 NOW about 2022 and what's ahead in 2023 for Lincoln Fire & Rescue.
klkntv.com
Memorial ceremony set for man who was shot to death in Lincoln before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A memorial ceremony is officially scheduled for the man who was shot to death in Lincoln last Friday. Channel 8 learned earlier this week that several events were in the works, as many in our community are looking for ways to help Kupo Mleya’s family.
WOWT
Beloved Animal Ambassador retiring from Henry Doorly Zoo
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A longtime favorite at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo will be retiring at the end of this week. Watson, a wire-haired terrier mix, is stepping away from the zoo’s Interactive Animal Program after nearly 10 years of service. Watson was adopted from a Lincoln rescue in 2013. He served as an Animal Ambassador, greeting guests and students in addition to formal appearances.
klkntv.com
Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
KETV.com
'He loves life': Nebraska dog with kidney failure takes on bucket list
LINCOLN, Neb. — First birthdays are often full of treats and sometimes a little trouble, but rarely do they include a ride in a police car. That's not the case for Remy, a puppy in Lincoln who turned 1 on Wednesday. "It took me a while to open my...
Alfalfa sprouts recalled after salmonella outbreak
A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 16 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.
WIBW
Murder charges filed against Topeka man for kidnapping, killing of Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nebraska prosecutors filed murder charges Friday against a Topeka man previously accused of kidnapping an Omaha woman. Douglas Co., Neb. Attorney Don Kleine said Aldrick Scott, 47, now faces additional counts of first degree murder, use of a firearm and tampering with evidence. Scott was arrested...
WOWT
Omaha officer whose home was searched submits retirement papers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha police officer whose home was searched this month by FBI agents is retiring. Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News that Officer Johnny Palermo turned in his retirement papers this week. Johnny Palermo is the current chapter president of the Latino Peace Officers Association, and...
KSNB Local4
Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
Best of Cheap Eats 2022: Pizza and wings
This year, 3 News Now anchor Serese Cole visited some of the best pizza and wing restaurants in the metro. Here's a look back.
Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight Omaha streetcar
Buffett wrote a letter to the editor of the Omaha World-Herald and met with the mayor this week to lobby against the $306 million project and urge the city to let residents vote on it.
