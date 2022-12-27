Read full article on original website
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Leader chosen for Sonoma County’s homeless services division
Dave Kiff has been named director of the new Sonoma County division in charge of services for the homeless, the county announced. Klif’s title will be director of the Homelessness Services Division within the Department of Health Services. He most recently served as interim executive director of Sonoma County Community Development Commission.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Valley, Solano restaurateurs take risks as industry emerges from pandemic shadow
Restaurateurs have been known to be unafraid of risk. This year, the North Bay saw some standout examples of restaurateurs boldly taking on new ventures. Christopher Kostow, owner of The Charter Oak in St. Helena and executive chef at The Restaurant at Meadowood, in the spring opened a deli called Loveski, located at Napa’s Oxbow Public Market.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Restaurant Depot plans to open Sonoma County food service wholesale store
A New York-based chain of food service wholesale stores plans to open its first North Bay location. Restaurant Depot has inked the initial prelease at Panattoni Development Company’s Innovation Center project in Rohnert Park, confirmed listing agent Ronald Reinking of Newmark. The chain signed a 10-year deal for 46,000...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
North Bay affordable housing gets built, but much more is needed
Sacramento has made it clear with more legislation in 2022 that it means business about building more housing, particularly what’s in reach for California households with below-median earnings. And while hundreds of such dwellings came out of the ground or were completed in the North Bay this year, they’re...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa home-theater installer buys its own building
Audio Visual Engineering of Napa now owns its home at 461 Technology Way. The company purchased the 2,811-square-foot building on July 29 for $895,000 from wine industry services company G3 Enterprises Inc., according to Bay Area Development Company, a Small Business Administration financing conduit. It had been located in the Napa’s Kellebrew Building, 3149 California Blvd., Suite J, Napa.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Delayed return to the office dampens Marin, Sonoma real estate market
With the rollout of vaccines in 2021 and the rollback of coronavirus-related measures, 2022 was supposed to be the year of the office return. But the reality has been mixed. Some local office property owners reported higher occupancies as more workers came back to space already leased. But other local...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County airport wraps up 2022 with plentiful activity
This year, Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport put the pandemic squarely into the rear-view mirror. The regional facility entered 2022 already poised to eclipse its all-time-record 488,179 passengers served in pre-pandemic 2019. That recovery became clear in January when the airport announced it had closed out 2021 having accommodated 435,427 commercial airline passengers — about 53,000 shy of its record three years earlier.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Restaurant at Sonoma County airport taking its final bow
Friday will be the last day for operations at the Sky Lounge Steak House & Sushi Bar, located just outside the baggage claim at the Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa, The Press Democrat newspaper reported. Airport officials told the Journal earlier this year that the business’s...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
E-commerce continues to drive North Bay warehouse construction, but Amazon pulls back
Even before shopping shifted quickly online in the early months of the pandemic, e-commerce was a big driver for construction of large warehouses in the North Bay. But this year saw both demand for more of the massive spaces in the region and a scaling back locally by one of the globe’s dominant e-tailers.
