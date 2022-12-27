ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

This Privacy and Serenity Residence on 2.6 Acres with 150′ of Waterfrontage in Palm Beach Gardens is asking $29.8 Million

2330 Seven Oaks Lane Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, offers unparalleled privacy and serenity on 2.6 acres with 150′ of waterfrontage. The residence is built with stem walls and a concrete slab second floor in the heart of North County. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 7 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 17,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, please contact Paul Thomson (Phone: 561-371-3571) at Waterfront Properties & Club C for full support and perfect service.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Lexington Lakes Real Estate Market Report December 2022

Lexington Lakes Real Estate Market Report December 2022. For December 2022, there are 9 homes for sale in Lexington Lakes in Stuart FL. The list prices range from $289,000 up to $409,900. This works out to an average list price of $343,967 or $235.03 per sq. ft. of living area.
STUART, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seaside historic properties to be moved for improvement downtown

Two century-old homes will be uprooted from downtown West Palm Beach to make way for more urban development from prolific builder Related Cos. The homes, both on Evernia Street at the north end of The Square, formerly City Place, date to the early 1900s and include the former compound of the late West Palm Beach mayor Joel Daves.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

Sale at The Bristol in West Palm Seaside Units a Document

A condo unit in The Bristol in West Palm Beach sold last week, setting a record sale for not only the iconic building, but for the area. The listing at 1100 S. Flagler Drive #1403 closed for $12,025,000 on December 15, 2022. Coming in at $3,364 per square foot marks a record for all of West Palm Beach. Samantha Curry and Daniel Ekerold of Douglas Elliman represented the seller of this latest record-breaking sale, while Brooke Murphy and Kyle Blackmon of Compass repped the buyer.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

Sundown Lounge contract dispute delays West Palm Seashore mission opening

There’s blame to be shared for the delays in assigning a management team for West Palm Beach’s Sunset Lounge jazz ballroom revival. But because the project holds tremendous promise for spurring its neighborhood’s pride and economics — and because it’s a jewel from which the entire city can benefit — we urge the city and qualified contractors to get their acts together for a quick redo of the selection process.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Martin County 'Guardians' and the Cost of Rent in Florida

Fort Pierce - Friday December 30, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, The Guardians of Martin County, an organization that is dedicated to the preservation of the rural character of Martin County. We hear from the Peter Conze, the President of the Board of Directors who’ll...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Cucina Caruso in Oakland Park is now Da Gianni; Mr. Goode’s Chinese Takeout in Boca Raton rebranded

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Big in Japan, Boca Raton Formerly named Mr. Goode’s Chinese Takeout, this rebranded eatery from chef Eric Baker (Rebel House) and chef-partner ...
BOCA RATON, FL
rtands.com

Brightline Launches Two New South Florida Stations

Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Way Beyond Bagels Owes Lots Of Dough, Sheriff May Seize Delray Beach Location

BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Way Beyond Bagels will almost assuredly close its Jog Road location, barring an extra schmear of cash suddenly appearing in the poplar deli’s bagel basket. Way Beyond’s owners allegedly owe more than $40,000 to SCC Addison Place, the company […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Culver’s Sizzling Expansion Continues with New Tamarac Location in the Works

National fast-food burger chain Culver’s is getting ready to open a store in Tamarac but needs to get a few approvals from the city first. The city’s Planning Board will discuss approving special exception and zoning variance applications and the site plan for the restaurant’s location at 8251 W. Commercial Blvd. at the Wed. Jan. 4 meeting.
TAMARAC, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy