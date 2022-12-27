Read full article on original website
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
luxury-houses.net
This Privacy and Serenity Residence on 2.6 Acres with 150′ of Waterfrontage in Palm Beach Gardens is asking $29.8 Million
2330 Seven Oaks Lane Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, offers unparalleled privacy and serenity on 2.6 acres with 150′ of waterfrontage. The residence is built with stem walls and a concrete slab second floor in the heart of North County. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 7 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 17,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, please contact Paul Thomson (Phone: 561-371-3571) at Waterfront Properties & Club C for full support and perfect service.
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
Lexington Lakes Real Estate Market Report December 2022
Lexington Lakes Real Estate Market Report December 2022. For December 2022, there are 9 homes for sale in Lexington Lakes in Stuart FL. The list prices range from $289,000 up to $409,900. This works out to an average list price of $343,967 or $235.03 per sq. ft. of living area.
World of Beer is Headed Back to Palm Beach County
The brand will return to South Florida with a new, company-run location
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seaside historic properties to be moved for improvement downtown
Two century-old homes will be uprooted from downtown West Palm Beach to make way for more urban development from prolific builder Related Cos. The homes, both on Evernia Street at the north end of The Square, formerly City Place, date to the early 1900s and include the former compound of the late West Palm Beach mayor Joel Daves.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Sale at The Bristol in West Palm Seaside Units a Document
A condo unit in The Bristol in West Palm Beach sold last week, setting a record sale for not only the iconic building, but for the area. The listing at 1100 S. Flagler Drive #1403 closed for $12,025,000 on December 15, 2022. Coming in at $3,364 per square foot marks a record for all of West Palm Beach. Samantha Curry and Daniel Ekerold of Douglas Elliman represented the seller of this latest record-breaking sale, while Brooke Murphy and Kyle Blackmon of Compass repped the buyer.
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seashore named among the best locations to dwell in Florida
We already know that we live in paradise. And a travel magazine around for more than eight decades agrees. Travel + Leisure recently named West Palm Beach as one of the nine best places to live in Florida. The qualities that ticked the magazine’s boxes were the city’s proximity to...
west-palm-beach-news.com
College of Miami UHealth opens West Palm Seashore, Palm Seashore clinics
The University of Miami Health System has opened a major medical clinic on the waterfront in West Palm Beach to treat existing patients, lure new ones and establish a base for an expanded medical presence in the county. The medical offices are on the second floor of a two-story building...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Fufu and low cost gasoline topped West Palm Seaside’s 2022 Google Tendencies
Google top trending food recipe searches for 2022′. As we wrap 2022 up, Google offers us the answers to questions we didn’t even know we had: what were the most popular recipes of the year? Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story. Buzz60. You can tell a lot...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Sundown Lounge contract dispute delays West Palm Seashore mission opening
There’s blame to be shared for the delays in assigning a management team for West Palm Beach’s Sunset Lounge jazz ballroom revival. But because the project holds tremendous promise for spurring its neighborhood’s pride and economics — and because it’s a jewel from which the entire city can benefit — we urge the city and qualified contractors to get their acts together for a quick redo of the selection process.
wqcs.org
Martin County 'Guardians' and the Cost of Rent in Florida
Fort Pierce - Friday December 30, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, The Guardians of Martin County, an organization that is dedicated to the preservation of the rural character of Martin County. We hear from the Peter Conze, the President of the Board of Directors who’ll...
Now open: Cucina Caruso in Oakland Park is now Da Gianni; Mr. Goode’s Chinese Takeout in Boca Raton rebranded
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Big in Japan, Boca Raton Formerly named Mr. Goode’s Chinese Takeout, this rebranded eatery from chef Eric Baker (Rebel House) and chef-partner ...
rtands.com
Brightline Launches Two New South Florida Stations
Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
Shopping Spree at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens
The local lifestyle destination recently unveiled a fabulous foursome of new spots for shopping and dining The post Shopping Spree at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens appeared first on Jupiter Magazine.
travelawaits.com
8 Unique Things To Do In Downtown Fort Lauderdale, According To A Frequent Visitor
I first discovered Fort Lauderdale, Florida, back in both my and the city’s youth. We were both on spring break — so to speak — as it had a Where the Boys Are reputation back then. It was all about the beach. Through the years, we’ve both...
UPDATE: Way Beyond Bagels Owes Lots Of Dough, Sheriff May Seize Delray Beach Location
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Way Beyond Bagels will almost assuredly close its Jog Road location, barring an extra schmear of cash suddenly appearing in the poplar deli’s bagel basket. Way Beyond’s owners allegedly owe more than $40,000 to SCC Addison Place, the company […]
Southwest passengers face pricey alternatives
Another round of canceled flights by Southwest Airlines left many travelers waiting or looking for other flights Wednesday.
Palm Beach County's first 'diverging diamond' interchange is almost here. How will it work?
BOCA RATON — Those who’ve driven on Interstate 95 in South Florida know the congestion that plagues its Glades Road exit. Transportation officials hope they won’t for much longer. A project to alleviate traffic there is on its way. It will reconfigure the roadways and ramps at...
Southwest 'very apologetic' following days of cancellations, passengers say
It seemed to be as close to normal as it could get for Southwest Airlines passengers on Thursday at Palm Beach International Airport.
tamaractalk.com
Culver’s Sizzling Expansion Continues with New Tamarac Location in the Works
National fast-food burger chain Culver’s is getting ready to open a store in Tamarac but needs to get a few approvals from the city first. The city’s Planning Board will discuss approving special exception and zoning variance applications and the site plan for the restaurant’s location at 8251 W. Commercial Blvd. at the Wed. Jan. 4 meeting.
pointpubs.com
Whit’s Frozen Custard Store Planned For Corner of U.S. 1 and NE 49th Street
Plans are in the works for the vacant building at the southeast corner of North Federal Highway and NE 49th Street in Lighthouse Point to become a Whit’s Frozen Custard store. Whit’s Frozen Custard opened its first location in 2003 in Granville, Ohio, and now has over 70 stores...
