Jasper County, Mo. - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run involving a 10-year-old in Jasper County, Missouri. According to the crash report, the child suffered minor injuries. It happened on Monday, December 26, around 8:05 am. Authorities say an unknown black passenger car traveled on the wrong side of the road and hit the boy, then left the scene. The vehicle was traveling north. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact your local authorities. Click here to read more about this story.

JASPER COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO