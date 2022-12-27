Read full article on original website
Frederick Henry Bowman Jr.
Frederick Henry Bowman, Jr., age 67, of Aurora, Missouri, passed away at 9:21 a.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022, at his home. He was born July 19, 1955, in Carthage, Missouri, the son of Frederick Henry and Norma Louise (Jones) Bowman. Fred was a 1973 graduate of Miller High School,...
The Big 3 stories of 2022
BRANSON, Mo. -- Stone Count Emergency 911 was alert on a Wednesday evening to a train derailment at Silver Dollar City amusement park. Seven people were injured and transported to various hospitals. It was an estimated 150-160 people were on the train when it derailed and cars. To read more on this story -- you can go to our website.
Joplin News First Top 10 Stories of 2022 and others that barely missed
JOPLIN, Mo. (KOAM/KJFX/JoplinNewsFirst) — Links to the top stories of 2022 and others that barely missed when you scroll below. 3 JPD officers shot, 2 die https://bit.ly/3KpWedZ — March 8. Missing Pregnant woman, murdered, baby taken https://bit.ly/3E1bUnK — October 31. SDC train derails https://bit.ly/3W89SJq — October 26...
Joplin adds team to address declining neighborhoods
JOPLIN, Mo. -- An office on the first floor of Joplin City Hall will be remodeled to provide working space for an expanded team to address declining neighborhoods. In 2020, the Joplin City Council set a goal of stabilizing and cleaning up deteriorating neighborhoods as part of a strategic plan.
10-year-old injured in Jasper County hit-and-run
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run involving a 10-year-old in Jasper County, Missouri. According to the crash report, the child suffered minor injuries. It happened on Monday, December 26, around 8:05 am. The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the 10-year-old boy was in the roadway on County...
Trailer house fire in high winds spreads to grass fire near Carthage
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon, December 28, 2022, just before 1 p.m. reports of a trailer house fire alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies, and Mercy Ambulance responded. Mutual aid depts included, Oronogo, Webb City and Carterville. The trailer fire quickly spread due to...
Freeman Health System offers transit system to employees
JOPLIN, Mo. -- Joplin's largest employer is making sure its more than 4,500 workers can get from their vehicles to the office in a matter of minutes. If you visit Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, you might notice a fleet of buses making its way around the area. FRED, or...
News To Know: hit and run investigation in Jasper County, and fires in the Four States
Jasper County, Mo. - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run involving a 10-year-old in Jasper County, Missouri. According to the crash report, the child suffered minor injuries. It happened on Monday, December 26, around 8:05 am. Authorities say an unknown black passenger car traveled on the wrong side of the road and hit the boy, then left the scene. The vehicle was traveling north. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact your local authorities. Click here to read more about this story.
Vacant residence catches fire in Emerson Neighborhood
JOPLIN, Mo. — Early Wednesday morning just after 12:15 a.m., December 28, 2022, Joplin E-911 were alerted to smoke from a residence at 1731 South Pennsylvania in the Emerson Neighborhood. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police Dept and METS ambulance responded. Joplin Police Cpl Tim Hudson tells us he observed...
Winning $69k ticket bought in Pineville, prize unclaimed
PINEVILLE, Mo. - There's someone who bought a winning ticket in Pineville but has yet to claim their $69,000 prize. According to the MoLottery website, someone bought the winning Show Me Cash ticket at The Stateline Store. MoLottery drew the winning numbers on December 26, 2022. They are: 3, 9,...
RV fire in East Town Neighborhood spreads quickly in high winds
JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022, reports of an RV fire near the alley of Central and High Ave alerted Joplin E-911. RV camper on fire under power lines. During the fire an electric line to a residence caught fire and broke loose...
Grain hauler goes off-road, launching off culvert, driver manages to stay upright
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. - Just before noon on Thursday, December 29, 2022, reports of a tractor trailer hauling grain crashing off MO-126 near State Route M in western Barton County alerted the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Tpr S. Carpenter of Troop D tells us the driver of the hauler was...
