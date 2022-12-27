Chargers fans hilariously paid homage to Justin Herbert's high school fishing days

A few Los Angeles Chargers fans found a hilarious way to pay tribute to quarterback Justin Herbert during Monday Night Football.

During Los Angeles’ 20-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Herbert’s high school fishing days found themselves brandished in the stands by some very excited Bolts fans.

When he was a student at Sheldon High School in Eugene, Oregon, Herbert held the prestigious title of fishing club president. He actually co-founded the school’s fishing club with classmate Ryan Phillipo.

The photo made the rounds during Herbert’s days at Oregon and found itself back in rotation with this very funny reminder from a few members of Chargers faithful.

Indeed, the Colts did lose to the Sheldon High School Fishing Club President. So have a good number of NFL teams since Herbert entered the NFL in 2020.

Herbert caught his first playoff appearance with the Chargers this season through the Indy win. His teammates will hope his fishing prowess will help them land an AFC title this January.