ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Chargers fans hilariously paid homage to Justin Herbert's high school fishing days

By Cory Woodroof
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B7goT_0jw4PmAk00

A few Los Angeles Chargers fans found a hilarious way to pay tribute to quarterback Justin Herbert during Monday Night Football.

During Los Angeles’ 20-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Herbert’s high school fishing days found themselves brandished in the stands by some very excited Bolts fans.

When he was a student at Sheldon High School in Eugene, Oregon, Herbert held the prestigious title of fishing club president. He actually co-founded the school’s fishing club with classmate Ryan Phillipo.

The photo made the rounds during Herbert’s days at Oregon and found itself back in rotation with this very funny reminder from a few members of Chargers faithful.

Indeed, the Colts did lose to the Sheldon High School Fishing Club President. So have a good number of NFL teams since Herbert entered the NFL in 2020.

Herbert caught his first playoff appearance with the Chargers this season through the Indy win. His teammates will hope his fishing prowess will help them land an AFC title this January.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him

Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
Golf Digest

Broncos players are reportedly furious that Russell Wilson has his own office and private parking spaces

Russell Wilson’s first season as a Denver Bronco couldn’t have gone any worse. It began with a loss to his former team—and replacement Geno Smith—in primetime and has only spiraled down from there. On Monday, Broncos' first-year head coach Nathaniel Hacket took the fall, but much of the blame belongs to Wilson, who is 29th out 33 qualified players in total QBR while playing out the first year of a five-year, $243-million-dollar mega deal.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr goes to the Saints in a too-rich trade proposal from the Athletic

The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team

It has been over a decade since Terrell Owens last played in the NFL, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver remains convinced that that he could contribute if a team signed him. He also claims he has had discussions with at least one team about returning to the field. Owens’ agent, Gregory Daniel, told... The post Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers are reportedly giving ‘serious consideration’ to not making a ‘major’ trade

All season long, the reporting around what the Los Angeles Lakers will do on the trade market has been fairly consistent: The team is only willing to move both its tradeable first-round picks if the deal makes them a contender, which is a bar most of the options that have been rumored feel unlikely to clear. That is only more true now that a combination of the front office’s continuous kicking of the can down the road, a roster constructed for a trade that never happened and injuries have led to a 14-21 record for the purple and gold.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

196K+
Followers
249K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy