Stillwater, OK

247Sports

What We Learned: Wisconsin 24 Oklahoma State 17

PHOENIX -- Luke Fickell is now 1-0 as Wisconsin's head football coach. The Badgers (7-6) scored 21 unanswered points and held off a late surge from Oklahoma State (7-6), hanging for a 24-17 victory in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Avoiding their first losing season since 2001, UW has now...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Former UW defensive assistants Ross Kolodziej, Mark D'Onofrio join Stanford staff

Former Wisconsin defensive assistants Ross Kolodziej and Mark D'Onofrio are headed west with Bobby April. The Stanford football program announced Thursday that it hired Kolodziej as its defensive line coach and D'Onofrio as its inside linebackers coach. April, who spent the last five seasons as Wisconsin's outside linebackers coach, was announced as the defensive coordinator last week. All three coached in the Badgers' victory over Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday.
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's Guaranteed Rate Bowl loss to Wisconsin

Oklahoma State football was outmatched for the better part of three quarters in a 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl inside Chase Field in Phoenix on Tuesday night. The Pokes' inability to sustain offensive drives allowed the Badgers (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten) to build a 17-point lead before Oklahoma State attempted to put together a late rally. The Cowboys (7-6, 4-5 Big 12) were out-gained by more than 200 yards on the ground, failed to convert a third down through three quarters and possessed the ball for nearly 16 minutes less than Wisconsin did. Defensively, Oklahoma State did what it could to keep itself in the game, forcing two turnovers and giving up just one scoring drive in the second half.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Luke Fickell details experience of coaching Wisconsin's bowl win over Oklahoma State shortly after taking job

Luke Fickell was on the sidelines with a headset helping coach Wisconsin in its 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over Oklahoma State at Chase Field in Phoenix. It was a unique experience for Fickell, who took the job earlier this month. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who will not return next season — and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram also helped run the show.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Holiday hoops tournament scores from Tuesday, December 27

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Area boys and girls high school basketball teams were kept busy Tuesday competing in various holiday tournaments around Illinois. Here’s is a list of scores involving area teams from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. (Note: ‘Overtime’ returns Friday, January 6 at 11pm on Fox 39). CHUCK DAYTON TOURNAMENT/DEKALB (BOYS)United […]
ILLINOIS STATE
247Sports

247Sports

