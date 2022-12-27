Read full article on original website
Wisconsin expected to land SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai
MADISON, Wis. — When it comes to quarterbacks, new Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo has the kind of resume the Badgers need. And it has been working wonders since he joined the staff on Dec. 7. The Badgers on Thursday emerged as the favorite to land SMU transfer Tanner...
What We Learned: Wisconsin 24 Oklahoma State 17
PHOENIX -- Luke Fickell is now 1-0 as Wisconsin's head football coach. The Badgers (7-6) scored 21 unanswered points and held off a late surge from Oklahoma State (7-6), hanging for a 24-17 victory in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Avoiding their first losing season since 2001, UW has now...
Former UW defensive assistants Ross Kolodziej, Mark D'Onofrio join Stanford staff
Former Wisconsin defensive assistants Ross Kolodziej and Mark D'Onofrio are headed west with Bobby April. The Stanford football program announced Thursday that it hired Kolodziej as its defensive line coach and D'Onofrio as its inside linebackers coach. April, who spent the last five seasons as Wisconsin's outside linebackers coach, was announced as the defensive coordinator last week. All three coached in the Badgers' victory over Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday.
Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's Guaranteed Rate Bowl loss to Wisconsin
Oklahoma State football was outmatched for the better part of three quarters in a 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl inside Chase Field in Phoenix on Tuesday night. The Pokes' inability to sustain offensive drives allowed the Badgers (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten) to build a 17-point lead before Oklahoma State attempted to put together a late rally. The Cowboys (7-6, 4-5 Big 12) were out-gained by more than 200 yards on the ground, failed to convert a third down through three quarters and possessed the ball for nearly 16 minutes less than Wisconsin did. Defensively, Oklahoma State did what it could to keep itself in the game, forcing two turnovers and giving up just one scoring drive in the second half.
Report: Stanford adding two more defensive coaches from Wisconsin
Troy Taylor has created a pipeline from Madison (Wi.) to Palo Alto (Ca.). The new Stanford head coach is set to add Mark D’Onofrio and Ross Kolodziej to the defensive staff, per Football Scoop. Both are heading to The Farm via the Wisconsin Badgers. D’Onofrio is anticipated to take...
Luke Fickell details experience of coaching Wisconsin's bowl win over Oklahoma State shortly after taking job
Luke Fickell was on the sidelines with a headset helping coach Wisconsin in its 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over Oklahoma State at Chase Field in Phoenix. It was a unique experience for Fickell, who took the job earlier this month. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who will not return next season — and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram also helped run the show.
Michael Furtney Removes Name From Transfer Portal, Returns to Wisconsin
Senior guard Michael Furtney discussed his decision to remove his name from the NCAA transfer portal and play a sixth season for the Badgers in 2023.
John Torchio Mulling a Return to Wisconsin in 2023
Senior safety John Torchio could opt to return for a sixth season and play for Luke Fickell in 2023.
Braelon Allen Explains Decision to Return to Wisconsin
Wisconsin sophomore tailback Braelon Allen was the center of some transfer rumors during the 2022 season.
Holiday hoops tournament scores from Tuesday, December 27
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Area boys and girls high school basketball teams were kept busy Tuesday competing in various holiday tournaments around Illinois. Here’s is a list of scores involving area teams from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. (Note: ‘Overtime’ returns Friday, January 6 at 11pm on Fox 39). CHUCK DAYTON TOURNAMENT/DEKALB (BOYS)United […]
