theblock.co
Bankman-Fried asks for co-signers of $250 million bond to remain anonymous
Bankman-Fried’s lawyers ask for names to be hidden of two co-signers citing harassment concerns. The former FTX CEO will hear charges against him and enter a plea of guilty or not guilty today. Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyers asked for the identities of two guarantors of his $250 million bond to...
theblock.co
Bithumb's former chair Lee Jung-Hoon found not guilty: Korea Economic Daily
Bithumb’s former chair, Lee Jung-Hoon, was reportedly found not guilty by the Seoul Central District Court. Jung-Hoon was accused in October 2018 of fraud related to the crypto exchange’s acquisition. The former chair of the South Korean crypto exchange Bithumb, Lee Jung-Hoon, was reportedly found not guilty by...
theblock.co
SEC charges eight for $45 million CoinDeal blockchain fraud scheme
The U.S. SEC charged eight individuals and businesses with alleged crimes related to a blockchain tech firm called CoinDeal. Individuals allegedly promised the firm would be sold for trillions, despite no deal ever made or funds given back to investors. One defendant named Neil Chandran had been detained since Sept....
theblock.co
Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to criminal charges
Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in New York, after the former FTX CEO was extradited from the Bahamas and released on a $250 million bail bond. Bankman-Fried faces multiple fraud charges and could spend decades in jail if he is convicted. Disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried...
theblock.co
Security firm Dedaub finds critical vulnerability in Uniswap smart contract
Security auditing firm Dedaub said it found a critical vulnerability in Uniswap’s Univeral Router smart contract that allowed third parties to steal funds during token transfers. No funds were stolen, and the bug was patched by the Uniswap team. Dedaub received a “bug bounty” of $40,000 in USDC for...
theblock.co
DOJ seizing millions in Robinhood shares linked to FTX, lawyer says
The Justice Department is seizing $450 million in Robinhood shares linked to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Failed crypto lender BlockFi, Bankman-Fried and an FTX creditor had all sought to gain control of the shares before the U.S. government seized them this week. The Justice Department is in the process of...
