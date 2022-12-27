ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Whitehall vs. Upper Darby boys basketball, 12.29.22

Whitehall falls to Upper Darby in Zephyr Holiday Tournament title game. Final night of the Zephyr Holiday Classic, and the host would be taking part in the title game. Unfortunately for Whitehall, Upper Darby was primed to play the role of spoiler, 68-55.
UPPER DARBY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Governor Mifflin Holiday Wrestling Classic Day 2, 12.30.22

Governor Mifflin Wrestling Tournament wrapped up with title winners Friday. Out at the Governor Mifflin Intermediate School, the final day of their wrestling tournament. Several local wrestlers in contention for individual titles.
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Catholic in position to reign over their holiday tournament once again

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The 54th Tony Iasiello Christmas City Tournament is underway at Bethlehem Catholic. The Golden Hawks in contention to dominate their own tournament once more. At 145 and 133 pounds, a pair of Golden Hawks would start the day off with wins, Riley Hughes at 145 getting a fall within 40 seconds of the bout starting. Later at 133, Marco Frinzi would record an 8-0 decision for another Golden Hawks win.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Whitehall falls to Upper Darby in Zephyr Holiday Tournament title game

WHITEHALL, Pa. - Final night of the Zephyr Holiday Classic, and the host would be taking part in the title game. Unfortunately for Whitehall, Upper Darby was primed to play the role of spoiler, 68-55. The Zephyrs impressed in their EPC showdown matchup on night one to get into the tite game, but struggled to keep pace offensively Thursday night. Nadir Myers paced Upper Darby with 28 points in the win.
WHITEHALL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading boxers prepping for January bouts on Showtime

READING, Pa. - How do you prepare for the biggest fight of your career?. “You know, you’re just staying focused, ya know, even though we are on Showtime, I have to think it’s just another fight, another opponent,” said Reading boxer Julian Gonzalez. Gonzalez is focused on...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown prepares to drop giant hockey puck at midnight for New Year's

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Communities across our region are preparing their end-of-the-year celebrations, but this year in Allentown, they have a massive new addition. Instead of a ball drop, Allentown drops a giant hockey puck at midnight. Last year, the puck was eight feet wide, but the one they're going to have this year is more than twice that size. So we paid a visit to the shop where it was made on Thursday, and got a tour outside and inside the massive puck.
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Community mourns loss of Dante Kaintz

The Catasauqua high school sports community and the town suffered a tragic loss on Christmas afternoon. Dante Kaintz, a 2019 graduate, was killed when his car hit a tree in Lower Macungie Township. Kaintz was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m. after his vehicle left the road in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. Kaintz died of multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.
CATASAUQUA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley’s sole meadery moving in with Weyerbacher, leaving longtime Allentown digs

Weyerbacher Brewing Co., which recently reopened its Easton brewery and taproom under new ownership, is getting a roommate. The Colony Meadery is relocating its hive from Allentown to Easton and sharing Weyerbacher’s space come 2023. The meadery is leaving its former Allentown Mack Truck plant home of nine years for Easton’s south side brewery that Weyerbacher just reopened after an autumn away. The Colony Meadery announced the move on its Facebook page on Monday.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Truck crashes into home in North Whitehall

NORTH WHITEHALL, Pa. - A truck crashed into a home in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday night. It happened in the 3700 block of Maple Street in North Whitehall Township just before 9:30 p.m. A photographer for 69 news says four people were inside of the home at the...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect in Idaho student killings arrested in Monroe County; was DeSales University graduate

MOSCOW, Id. — A suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students was apprehended in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on Friday. Bryan Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition to Idaho on four first-degree murder charges after his arrest at a home in Chestnuthill Township, according to court paperwork. He is also charged with burglary.
MOSCOW, ID
WBRE

37 life-size snowmen take over Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Life-sized snowmen have taken over downtown Stroudsburg. It’s all part of an effort to help local artists and businesses. Think snowmen, but ones that don’t melt in the sunshine. That was the idea of the non-profit, GO Collaborative, five years ago and now dozens of life-sized replica snowmen are scattered […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Local Bethlehem Restaurant Owner Acquires Hellertown Diner

HELLERTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Zonia Sibri-Quinde of Bethlehem recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main Street. This is the second restaurant for Sibri-Quinde, who opened Sibri’s Restaurant at 147 E. Broad Street in Bethlehem in 2018. Jeffrey Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC in Allentown arranged an SBA loan...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Top names for babies born at LVHN, St. Luke's this year

Expecting a baby is exciting, and a big challenge parents face is picking out the perfect name for their little bundle of joy. Each year certain names top the charts and help define their generation. How many Lindas do you know who were born in the 50's or Jennifers in the 80's?
ALLENTOWN, PA
local21news.com

Heavy police presence at suspected University of Idaho killer's residence in PA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — CBS 21 News is currently on the scene of suspected University of Idaho killer, Bryan Kohberger's, home in PA. According to crews on scene, officials are lined up outside of the entrance of Indian Mountain Lake, a private community in a quiet part of PA, where Kohberger allegedly resided.
MOSCOW, ID
Newswatch 16

Man steals jackets totaling $1,700 in Schuylkill County

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for the person that allegedly stole around $1,700 worth of merchandise. Officials say a man took 10 Hart heated jackets from the Walmart in Rush Township earlier this month. The jackets cost around $174 each. Police say the man took...
TAMAQUA, PA

