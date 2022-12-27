Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall vs. Upper Darby boys basketball, 12.29.22
Whitehall falls to Upper Darby in Zephyr Holiday Tournament title game. Final night of the Zephyr Holiday Classic, and the host would be taking part in the title game. Unfortunately for Whitehall, Upper Darby was primed to play the role of spoiler, 68-55.
9 Lehigh Valley standouts claim Pennsylvania All-State football honors in Class 6A, 5A, 4A
Nine local players were honored, including four from Allentown Central Catholic, as the Pennsylvania football writers revealed their All-State selections for Class 6A, 5A and 4A on Friday. Those picks joined 10 Lehigh Valley players on the Class 3A, 2A and A squads announced Thursday. Central Catholic, which reached the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Governor Mifflin Holiday Wrestling Classic Day 2, 12.30.22
Governor Mifflin Wrestling Tournament wrapped up with title winners Friday. Out at the Governor Mifflin Intermediate School, the final day of their wrestling tournament. Several local wrestlers in contention for individual titles.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Catholic in position to reign over their holiday tournament once again
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The 54th Tony Iasiello Christmas City Tournament is underway at Bethlehem Catholic. The Golden Hawks in contention to dominate their own tournament once more. At 145 and 133 pounds, a pair of Golden Hawks would start the day off with wins, Riley Hughes at 145 getting a fall within 40 seconds of the bout starting. Later at 133, Marco Frinzi would record an 8-0 decision for another Golden Hawks win.
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall falls to Upper Darby in Zephyr Holiday Tournament title game
WHITEHALL, Pa. - Final night of the Zephyr Holiday Classic, and the host would be taking part in the title game. Unfortunately for Whitehall, Upper Darby was primed to play the role of spoiler, 68-55. The Zephyrs impressed in their EPC showdown matchup on night one to get into the tite game, but struggled to keep pace offensively Thursday night. Nadir Myers paced Upper Darby with 28 points in the win.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading boxers prepping for January bouts on Showtime
READING, Pa. - How do you prepare for the biggest fight of your career?. “You know, you’re just staying focused, ya know, even though we are on Showtime, I have to think it’s just another fight, another opponent,” said Reading boxer Julian Gonzalez. Gonzalez is focused on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown prepares to drop giant hockey puck at midnight for New Year's
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Communities across our region are preparing their end-of-the-year celebrations, but this year in Allentown, they have a massive new addition. Instead of a ball drop, Allentown drops a giant hockey puck at midnight. Last year, the puck was eight feet wide, but the one they're going to have this year is more than twice that size. So we paid a visit to the shop where it was made on Thursday, and got a tour outside and inside the massive puck.
lvpnews.com
Community mourns loss of Dante Kaintz
The Catasauqua high school sports community and the town suffered a tragic loss on Christmas afternoon. Dante Kaintz, a 2019 graduate, was killed when his car hit a tree in Lower Macungie Township. Kaintz was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m. after his vehicle left the road in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. Kaintz died of multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.
Lehigh Valley’s sole meadery moving in with Weyerbacher, leaving longtime Allentown digs
Weyerbacher Brewing Co., which recently reopened its Easton brewery and taproom under new ownership, is getting a roommate. The Colony Meadery is relocating its hive from Allentown to Easton and sharing Weyerbacher’s space come 2023. The meadery is leaving its former Allentown Mack Truck plant home of nine years for Easton’s south side brewery that Weyerbacher just reopened after an autumn away. The Colony Meadery announced the move on its Facebook page on Monday.
Ups, downs and reflections after a year on the Easton Area School Board
Serving on the Easton Area School Board has been tougher than Nekisha Robertson anticipated. But if you’re going to help change your community, you have to put in the work.
WFMZ-TV Online
Local community shocked, as suspect in Idaho killing's ties to Poconos, Lehigh Valley revealed
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. — The suspect arrested for slaying four Idaho college students has ties to the Poconos and the Lehigh Valley. A month and a half after the killings, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger has been arrested in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. One man who used to go on runs...
WFMZ-TV Online
Truck crashes into home in North Whitehall
NORTH WHITEHALL, Pa. - A truck crashed into a home in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday night. It happened in the 3700 block of Maple Street in North Whitehall Township just before 9:30 p.m. A photographer for 69 news says four people were inside of the home at the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect in Idaho student killings arrested in Monroe County; was DeSales University graduate
MOSCOW, Id. — A suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students was apprehended in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on Friday. Bryan Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition to Idaho on four first-degree murder charges after his arrest at a home in Chestnuthill Township, according to court paperwork. He is also charged with burglary.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Slatington Farmers Market thriving, at capacity with six new vendors
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - A new destination for local produce, artisan wares and specialty food and drinks is flourishing in Lehigh County. Slatington Farmers Market, which opened in June in the former Keystone Lamp Factory at 8281 Route 873 in Washington Township, over the past couple of months welcomed six new vendors.
Philadelphia crossing guard turns to Action News over vanishing paychecks
"I show up every day. I don't have a problem going to work. I just want to be paid for what I do," she said.
37 life-size snowmen take over Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Life-sized snowmen have taken over downtown Stroudsburg. It’s all part of an effort to help local artists and businesses. Think snowmen, but ones that don’t melt in the sunshine. That was the idea of the non-profit, GO Collaborative, five years ago and now dozens of life-sized replica snowmen are scattered […]
thevalleyledger.com
Local Bethlehem Restaurant Owner Acquires Hellertown Diner
HELLERTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Zonia Sibri-Quinde of Bethlehem recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main Street. This is the second restaurant for Sibri-Quinde, who opened Sibri’s Restaurant at 147 E. Broad Street in Bethlehem in 2018. Jeffrey Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC in Allentown arranged an SBA loan...
WFMZ-TV Online
Top names for babies born at LVHN, St. Luke's this year
Expecting a baby is exciting, and a big challenge parents face is picking out the perfect name for their little bundle of joy. Each year certain names top the charts and help define their generation. How many Lindas do you know who were born in the 50's or Jennifers in the 80's?
local21news.com
Heavy police presence at suspected University of Idaho killer's residence in PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — CBS 21 News is currently on the scene of suspected University of Idaho killer, Bryan Kohberger's, home in PA. According to crews on scene, officials are lined up outside of the entrance of Indian Mountain Lake, a private community in a quiet part of PA, where Kohberger allegedly resided.
Man steals jackets totaling $1,700 in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for the person that allegedly stole around $1,700 worth of merchandise. Officials say a man took 10 Hart heated jackets from the Walmart in Rush Township earlier this month. The jackets cost around $174 each. Police say the man took...
