20 Practices That People Consider "Womanly" That Men Could Seriously Benefit From Incorporating Into Their Lives

Men, have you ever been apprehensive to do something because you were told that it was too "girly"?

Reddit user u/st_new34 recently asked , "What's a women's thing men should absolutely start doing?" Here are a few examples:

1. "I've been using the 3-in-1 stuff for years. I just thought my hair was feeling a little crusty the last month or so, but it's probably been an issue for years that I just didn't notice 'til my hair started thinning pretty badly. I bought a bottle of conditioner four days ago, and the difference is unimaginable. I just did it on a whim, and I'm never turning back."

— u/trenhel27

2. "As a former cook and current welder; hand-lotioning"

— u/meatlazer720 "My dad refused to use hand lotion for a while, and he kept getting big cracks in his knuckles. The cold would destroy his skin. He would only put lotion on when it was basically bleeding, by which point it can’t really do much help." — u/PM_CACTUS_PICS Laylabird / Getty Images

3. "Getting checked out by a specialist. There’s a reason colon cancer has a higher mortality rate among men when it’s actually one of the most preventable cancers. The thought of having a colonoscopy done makes them squirm."

— u/Color_Wasted

4. "Sewing. Sewing is awesome. I learned basic sewing to make some bow ties for my wedding, and it's an extremely rewarding skill that allows you to repair clothes, save money, and it's superb meditation."

— u/DeepStatic Chatri Attanatwong / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. "Complimenting each other."

— u/DEADINSIDE1880

"A guard at my work was wearing a special vest last weekend, and I told him he looked really nice, and the other guard was like, 'Yeah, Peter, you look really nice today!' The smile on that dude's face will bring me joy forever."

— u/sqinky96

"They get weirded out by that. I’m a guy and I can say a simple compliment, like, 'I like your name,' and there will be a long, awkward silence; then, they say thank you. It’s like they take it the wrong way and think something else about it since they were conditioned to think like that."

— u/Far-Reputation7119

6. "My dad never went to hospitals unless it was absolutely necessary. One time, he was riding his motorcycle in the country, and he crashed and ended up breaking his leg. He was in an area that had no reception, so he WALKED on his broken leg five MILES to the hospital."

— u/basicallyagiant

7. "I'm a man, and I've worked in outdoor construction for the last 16 years. I'm the only one in the company that wears sunscreen daily, and all the other guys make fun of me for it. Idiots."

— u/pw76360

8. "My husband never really did pedicures before we met, and the first time I did one for him, he was in love with it. I used a scraper to get the dead skin off his heels (he calls them hooves), and he was horrified at how much came off. He’ll even inspect my work now and say, 'This toenail is a little jagged; do want me to look a mess?' He likes being pampered, and I’m happy to do it for him!"

— u/Effective-Ad7068 Jasmin Merdan / Getty Images

9. "I work in a kitchen full of men, and it's quite sad to listen to them tell each other that they can't cry, or that they are not supposed to do so. I don't know who came up with this, but I fight that 'concept' every chance I get. As a result, most of them feel safe sharing their emotions with me, even crying."

— u/sem-fe

10. "Treating yourself and self-care, even if that means fishing for a weekend. Self-care doesn’t always look the same."

— u/xxBeatrixKiddoxx

11. "Skincare; what's so bad about looking younger when you're older?"

— u/Aite13 Eva-katalin / Getty Images

12. "My 26-year-old cousin got her mom and dad into yoga with her, and amazingly, the dad is now probably more into yoga than the entire rest of the family. He's been a car mechanic his entire life and absolutely loves it. He said it has worked out some pains he's been dealing with for decades."

— u/nycola

13. "I, a man, started carrying a satchel years ago and never looked back. I’m a new man. Is my breath stinky? Boom, here’s some gum. Headache? Boom, here’s a pill. Is my phone dead? Boom, here’s a charger. My little bag carries so much and has saved me so many times!"

14. "Being more mindful and getting help for mental health."

— u/Mighty_Mac

15. "My husband really enjoys crocheting (I taught him the basics; he now can find his own patterns and has shown me a few really nice stitch patterns). He says it's meditative. The holy high bitch fest my in-laws gave him last year when he brought out his project while we were visiting still pisses me off. I really wish society could get rid of the whole womanly things and manly things. Enjoy your hobbies, man or woman."

— u/sammy900122

16. "As a man, I've been peeing sitting down for years."

— u/SteadfastEnd

17. "Cook for themselves...in the regions of the world where men still think its a 'women thing.' IT'S A LIFE HACK."

— u/Brave-Caregiver5427 Peopleimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. "Being the house administrator. He should make the grocery list, know the kids’ schedules, and be aware of/pay the bills. Know which cleaning supplies are for which mess. Schedule appointments for things from checkups to car maintenance. Not that the woman in a hetero relationship should stop doing these things, but if men were just as invested in running the household, imagine how efficient it would be!"

— u/somewhenimpossible

19. "Tell your close friends they mean a lot to you, you care, and they're important. Normalize positive physical touch. In the majority of my male-male relationships, only negative touch and negative vocalizations are allowed. Punching each other in the shoulder, light shoving, trash-talking, and giving each other shit. These don't need to stop, but it doesn't need to be everything. I don't think I'll ever be able to tell my buds 'I love you guys so much' then snuggle up on the couch and watch movies as we hear is common with women (I guess I don't know if it's true), but sometimes, people just need to hear that others care in definite terms. More fists bumps, grip them by the shoulder, hand on the back. There are a lot of ways we can try to bring positive touch into our relationships. Same with words."

"Sometimes, you just need to hear, 'I appreciate you.' A lot of men take the 'If I'm talking to you, it means I like you/I'm only hard on you because I care.' Most of us do know our friends care. Being offered affection without condition can be a real pick me up."

— u/Fodagus

20. "'Stay-at-home dads' should be more normalized. The few stay-at-home dads I knew when my kids were little would get some shade sometimes. They were great to know and have helped out with the PTA."

— u/swinging_on_peoria

What's something that you've been told is too "girly" that's actually a lot of fun? Tell me in the comments.