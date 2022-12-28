ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 71, Danville 23

Academy of the New Church 68, Abington 39

Aliquippa 39, Beaver Falls 23

Antietam 69, Mount Calvary 63

Archmere Academy, Del. 56, Bishop Shanahan 43

Athens 55, Towanda 41

Bensalem 57, Lower Moreland 26

Bentworth 50, West Greene 36

Berlin-Brothersvalley 74, Ligonier Valley 40

Bethlehem Freedom 71, Pine Grove 37

Bethlehem Liberty 54, Allentown Allen 41

Bishop Canevin 63, Montour 62

Bishop Carroll 86, Conemaugh Valley 51

Blue Mountain 54, Shenandoah Valley 44

Blue Ridge 76, Susquehanna 52

Boaz, Ala. 43, Lampeter-Strasburg 31

Boonsboro, Md. 53, Southern Fulton 43

Brookville 50, Dubois 42

Brownsville 56, Carrick 28

Butler 85, Central Florida Christian Academy, Fla. 74

Cambria Heights 39, Glendale 38

Carlisle 72, Manheim Township 41

Carmichaels 79, Bethlehem Center 56

Cedar Cliff 52, Boiling Springs 45

Central Martinsburg 57, Altoona 46

Charleroi 51, Frazier 45

Chartiers Valley 71, Hampton 63

Chestnut Ridge 82, Bishop McCort 69

Chichester 52, Garnet Valley 46

Christopher Dock 65, Owen J Roberts 41

Clearfield 61, Williamsburg 37

Conemaugh Township 68, Geibel Catholic 57

Corry 76, Eisenhower 47

Council Rock North 48, Kennett 31

Crestwood 73, Lake-Lehman 34

Cross Christian, Del. 61, The City School 32

Cumberland Valley 64, Selinsgrove 22

Dallastown Area 55, Penn Manor 40

Delaware Valley 61, Minisink Valley, N.Y. 37

Devon Prep 66, Parkland 56

Downingtown West 66, Potomac, Va. 53

East Stroudsburg North 76, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 57

Easton 47, Bangor 39

Elk Lake 56, Montrose 38

Episcopal Academy 77, Bartram 43

Erie Cathedral Prep 37, Austintown Fitch, Ohio 17

Executive Charter 55, Norristown 47

Fairfield 47, Christian School of York 24

Farrell 79, Redbank Valley 64

Father Judge 82, West Chester Henderson 69

Fleetwood 62, Upper Perkiomen 29

Gateway 72, Burrell 32

Girard 63, Harbor Creek 52

Greater Johnstown 70, Hollidaysburg 44

Haverford 55, Council Rock South 41

Hayfield, Va. 61, Archbishop Ryan 54

Hazleton Area 65, W.T. Woodson, Va. 62

Hershey 56, Red Lion 52

Holy Redeemer 63, Hanover Area 44

Jefferson-Morgan 63, Mapletown 42

Kane Area 62, Youngsville 41

Kutztown 46, Annville-Cleona 32

La Academia Charter 59, Roberto Clemente Charter 34

Latin Charter 61, Triton, N.J. 49

Life Christian, Va. 46, La Salle CHS 38

Lincoln High School 64, Saegertown 47

Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 65, Imhotep Charter 55

Madison-Ridgeland Aca., Miss. 83, Philadelphia West Catholic 80

Mahanoy Area 67, Nanticoke Area 48

McConnellsburg High School 61, MD School for the Deaf, Md. 44

Mercer 62, Moniteau 45

Methacton 72, Wissahickon 63

Middletown 47, Bermudian Springs 41

Montoursville 58, Bethlehem Liberty 40

Montoursville 58, North Penn/Liberty 40

Mount Union 49, Huntingdon 48

Muncy 71, Galeton 23

New Castle 75, Meadville 39

New Oxford 75, James Buchanan 42

North Allegheny 71, Imani Christian Academy 66

North East 48, Erie First Christian Academy 42

North Hills 83, Grove City 81

Odessa, Del. 65, Oxford 42

Palmerton 56, Jim Thorpe 46

Panther Valley 66, Marian Catholic 56

Pen Argyl 50, North Warren, N.J. 36

Penn Wood 71, Downingtown East 58

Perkiomen Valley 61, North Penn 41

Philadelphia MC&S 71, Mountain View 29

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 67, St. James, S.C. 33

Phillipsburg, N.J. 58, Hatboro-Horsham 51

Pocono Mountain East 57, Northampton 52

Pottsville Nativity 63, Lancaster Mennonite 57

Princeton Day, N.J. 55, Springfield Montco 50

Radnor 43, Broken Arrow, Okla. 41

Reading 73, Central Dauphin 56

Ringgold 70, East Allegheny 65

Riverview 72, Indiana 64

Salisbury-Elk Lick 71, Hancock, Md. 41

Sankofa Freedom 60, Newark Charter, Del. 46

Saucon Valley 46, Oley Valley 34

Schuylkill Haven 61, Tamaqua 52

Scranton 58, Scranton Holy Cross 52

Scranton Prep 66, Dunmore 53

Seaford, Del. 61, Bonner-Prendergast 50

Serra Catholic 66, Seton-LaSalle 50

Shipley 78, Riverside, N.J. 36

Souderton 70, Dobbins 43

South Allegheny 66, Elizabeth Forward 43

South Fayette 72, McKeesport 42

South Hunterdon, N.J. 56, Bristol 53

South Western 73, Biglerville 33

Southern Huntingdon 70, Juniata Valley 62

Southmoreland 59, California 31

Spring-Ford 43, Central Bucks South 26

St. Joseph 51, Valley 48

Susquehannock 63, Cocalico 52

Teaneck, N.J. 95, Preparatory Charter High School 38

Timber Creek, Fla. 55, Sun Valley 45

Tri-Valley 64, Millersburg 41

Tulpehocken 62, Northern Lebanon 45

Turkeyfoot Valley 54, Paw Paw, W.Va. 38

Tyrone 49, Bedford 46

Union Area 59, Quaker Valley 46

Union City 66, Iroquois 52

Unionville 56, Collegium Charter School 33

Valley View 57, Lakeland 29

Warwick 62, Lancaster Catholic 40

Waynesboro 53, Mechanicsburg 43

West Allegheny 79, Sto-Rox 60

West Chester East 78, Academy Park 40

West Lawn Wilson 60, Central York 51

West Scranton 47, Stroudsburg 45

Williams Valley 48, Upper Dauphin 44

Williamsport 61, Paul Public, D.C. 26

Windber 54, Everett 23

York 66, Northeastern 51

Akens Memorial=

North Pocono 62, Forest City 49

Pete Turonis Championship=

Carbondale 49, Mid Valley 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mars vs. Cin. Indian Hill, Ohio, ppd.

Moon vs. Starr’s Mill, Ga., ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Local female wrestler captures prestigious championship

Central Mountain wrestler Kendall Wagner took first place Wednesday in the girl's 185 pound class at the nationally renowned Powerade tournament in Pittsburgh. Along with wrestling for Central Mountain, Wagner, who is a freshman at Bucktail, also plays on the Bucks girls basketball team, which currently sits at 4-2 on the young season. The boys portion of the Powerade tournament takes place today. Along with Central Mountain, other local schools joining that star-studded field include Benton, Montoursville, Muncy, State College and Williamsport.
MILL HALL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park girls basketball team beats short-handed Plum

Bethel Park came into Latrobe’s two-day holiday girls basketball tournament having won just once in its first seven games. The Black Hawks came away with a pair of victories to stretch their winning streak to three after the latest success Thursday, a 41-36 decision over short-handed Plum. The Mustangs,...
BETHEL PARK, PA
Gettysburg Connection

High School Sports Scores

Here are some current high school scores as reported to the community. Here are some current high school scores as reported to the community. Dec 6 Bermudian Springs @ Northern High School Lost: 33-39 Dec 9 Bermudian Springs @ Boiling Springs High School Lost: 38-51 Dec 20 Bermudian Springs vs...
YORK SPRINGS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Boyertown vs. Governor Mifflin boys basketball, 12.29.22

Boyertown tops Governor Mifflin in Holiday Tournament consolation game. Down in Boyertown, the host Bears taking on Governor Mifflin in the consolation game of its annual holiday tournament. The Bears would end their tournament with a win, 64-45.
BOYERTOWN, PA
