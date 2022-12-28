Tuesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown Central Catholic 42, East Stroudsburg South 25
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 61, Rockwood 27
Bermudian Springs 69, Spring Grove 53
Bethlehem Liberty 47, Oley Valley 38
Big Spring 46, Kutztown 27
Bishop Carroll 61, Glendale 34
Bloomsburg 45, Danville 42
Brandywine Heights 51, Upper Perkiomen 28
Cambridge Springs 52, Meadville 16
Cameron County 35, Galeton 22
Canon-McMillan 56, Southmoreland 12
Central Bucks East 61, Freire Charter 27
Central Bucks South 35, Downingtown East 31
Christian School of York 44, Newport 41
Clearfield 64, Curwensville 22
Coudersport 46, Wellsboro 37
Dunmore 58, Scranton 42
Easton 48, Bethlehem Freedom 25
Elk Lake 53, Susquehanna 23
Emmaus 39, Phillipsburg, N.J. 34
Fels 47, Edison 25
Fort Cherry 42, West Allegheny 41
Frankford 48, String Theory Schools 14
Franklin 43, Cranberry 22
Freeport 47, Burrell 23
Geibel Catholic 30, Bentworth 29
Great Valley 41, Garnet Valley 34
Greater Johnstown 43, Cambria Heights 42
Greensburg Central Catholic 53, South Park 26
Greensburg Salem 58, Uniontown 20
Gwynedd Mercy 54, Wyoming Valley West 23
Harbor Creek 70, Oil City 16
Hempfield 50, Holy Redeemer 41
Highlands 52, North Hills 38
Holy Spirit, N.J. 45, Archbishop Ryan 42
Hughesville 55, Mansfield 22
Interboro 36, Renaissance Academy 33
Jersey Shore 62, Wyalusing 30
Lakeview 50, Slippery Rock 16
Lancaster Catholic 66, Ephrata 34
Lewisburg 39, South Williamsport 38
Lincoln County, Tenn. 57, Hampton 51
Mapletown 48, Turkeyfoot Valley 45
Mars 63, Baldwin 45
McGuffey 63, Avella 49
McKeesport 47, Norwin 37
Mercyhurst Prep 53, Lake Mary, Fla. 46
Methacton 46, Berks Catholic 42
Montoursville 53, Neumann 47
Montrose 55, Blue Ridge 19
Mount Pleasant 50, Brownsville 28
North Allegheny 63, Asheville Reynolds, N.C. 44
Oakcrest, N.J. 43, Bensalem 17
Old Forge 60, Hanover Area 8
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 45, Redbank Valley 40
Pennsbury 47, Unionville 35
Perkiomen Valley 64, State College 41
Pine Grove 52, Pottsville Nativity 17
Pittston Area 47, Wyoming Area 38
Portage Area 50, Central Cambria 45
Pottsville 45, Daniel Boone 30
Ringgold 36, Propel Montour High School 19
Saucon Valley 41, Salisbury 39
Scranton Prep 72, Scranton Holy Cross 19
Shamokin 49, Mahanoy Area 24
Sharpsville 52, Saegertown 34
South Fayette 68, St. Elizabeth, Del. 51
South Western 44, Biglerville 34
Springfield 50, North Bullitt, Ky. 34
Springfield Montco 39, Princeton, N.J. 36
Sun Valley 60, Collegium Charter School 33
Thomas Jefferson 33, Belle Vernon 32
Towanda 32, Athens 16
Upper Dauphin 40, Williams Valley 32
Waynesburg Central 53, Jefferson-Morgan 11
Wildwood Catholic, N.J. 46, St. Hubert’s 21
Williamsport 33, Shikellamy 27
Woodland Hills 45, Walt Whitman, Md. 26
York County Tech 48, Octorara 17
Delaware Valley Classic=
Wilkes-Barre Area 61, Delaware Valley 19
Wilson Holiday Tournament=
Bangor 48, Allentown Allen 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
