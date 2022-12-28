ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown Central Catholic 42, East Stroudsburg South 25

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 61, Rockwood 27

Bermudian Springs 69, Spring Grove 53

Bethlehem Liberty 47, Oley Valley 38

Big Spring 46, Kutztown 27

Bishop Carroll 61, Glendale 34

Bloomsburg 45, Danville 42

Brandywine Heights 51, Upper Perkiomen 28

Cambridge Springs 52, Meadville 16

Cameron County 35, Galeton 22

Canon-McMillan 56, Southmoreland 12

Central Bucks East 61, Freire Charter 27

Central Bucks South 35, Downingtown East 31

Christian School of York 44, Newport 41

Clearfield 64, Curwensville 22

Coudersport 46, Wellsboro 37

Dunmore 58, Scranton 42

Easton 48, Bethlehem Freedom 25

Elk Lake 53, Susquehanna 23

Emmaus 39, Phillipsburg, N.J. 34

Fels 47, Edison 25

Fort Cherry 42, West Allegheny 41

Frankford 48, String Theory Schools 14

Franklin 43, Cranberry 22

Freeport 47, Burrell 23

Geibel Catholic 30, Bentworth 29

Great Valley 41, Garnet Valley 34

Greater Johnstown 43, Cambria Heights 42

Greensburg Central Catholic 53, South Park 26

Greensburg Salem 58, Uniontown 20

Gwynedd Mercy 54, Wyoming Valley West 23

Harbor Creek 70, Oil City 16

Hempfield 50, Holy Redeemer 41

Highlands 52, North Hills 38

Holy Spirit, N.J. 45, Archbishop Ryan 42

Hughesville 55, Mansfield 22

Interboro 36, Renaissance Academy 33

Jersey Shore 62, Wyalusing 30

Lakeview 50, Slippery Rock 16

Lancaster Catholic 66, Ephrata 34

Lewisburg 39, South Williamsport 38

Lincoln County, Tenn. 57, Hampton 51

Mapletown 48, Turkeyfoot Valley 45

Mars 63, Baldwin 45

McGuffey 63, Avella 49

McKeesport 47, Norwin 37

Mercyhurst Prep 53, Lake Mary, Fla. 46

Methacton 46, Berks Catholic 42

Montoursville 53, Neumann 47

Montrose 55, Blue Ridge 19

Mount Pleasant 50, Brownsville 28

North Allegheny 63, Asheville Reynolds, N.C. 44

Oakcrest, N.J. 43, Bensalem 17

Old Forge 60, Hanover Area 8

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 45, Redbank Valley 40

Pennsbury 47, Unionville 35

Perkiomen Valley 64, State College 41

Pine Grove 52, Pottsville Nativity 17

Pittston Area 47, Wyoming Area 38

Portage Area 50, Central Cambria 45

Pottsville 45, Daniel Boone 30

Ringgold 36, Propel Montour High School 19

Saucon Valley 41, Salisbury 39

Scranton Prep 72, Scranton Holy Cross 19

Shamokin 49, Mahanoy Area 24

Sharpsville 52, Saegertown 34

South Fayette 68, St. Elizabeth, Del. 51

South Western 44, Biglerville 34

Springfield 50, North Bullitt, Ky. 34

Springfield Montco 39, Princeton, N.J. 36

Sun Valley 60, Collegium Charter School 33

Thomas Jefferson 33, Belle Vernon 32

Towanda 32, Athens 16

Upper Dauphin 40, Williams Valley 32

Waynesburg Central 53, Jefferson-Morgan 11

Wildwood Catholic, N.J. 46, St. Hubert’s 21

Williamsport 33, Shikellamy 27

Woodland Hills 45, Walt Whitman, Md. 26

York County Tech 48, Octorara 17

Delaware Valley Classic=

Wilkes-Barre Area 61, Delaware Valley 19

Wilson Holiday Tournament=

Bangor 48, Allentown Allen 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Local female wrestler captures prestigious championship

Central Mountain wrestler Kendall Wagner took first place Wednesday in the girl's 185 pound class at the nationally renowned Powerade tournament in Pittsburgh. Along with wrestling for Central Mountain, Wagner, who is a freshman at Bucktail, also plays on the Bucks girls basketball team, which currently sits at 4-2 on the young season. The boys portion of the Powerade tournament takes place today. Along with Central Mountain, other local schools joining that star-studded field include Benton, Montoursville, Muncy, State College and Williamsport.
MILL HALL, PA
Gettysburg Connection

High School Sports Scores

Here are some current high school scores as reported to the community. Here are some current high school scores as reported to the community. Dec 6 Bermudian Springs @ Northern High School Lost: 33-39 Dec 9 Bermudian Springs @ Boiling Springs High School Lost: 38-51 Dec 20 Bermudian Springs vs...
YORK SPRINGS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Boyertown vs. Governor Mifflin boys basketball, 12.29.22

Boyertown tops Governor Mifflin in Holiday Tournament consolation game. Down in Boyertown, the host Bears taking on Governor Mifflin in the consolation game of its annual holiday tournament. The Bears would end their tournament with a win, 64-45.
BOYERTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park girls basketball team beats short-handed Plum

Bethel Park came into Latrobe’s two-day holiday girls basketball tournament having won just once in its first seven games. The Black Hawks came away with a pair of victories to stretch their winning streak to three after the latest success Thursday, a 41-36 decision over short-handed Plum. The Mustangs,...
BETHEL PARK, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy