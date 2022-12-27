Read full article on original website
Will Lehigh Valley schools be masking in the new year?
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Holiday gatherings are expected to contribute to the rise in coronavirus cases across the country. And that has led some school districts in Pennsylvania to require students to wear masks for the first 10 days of classes following the winter break. Some schools are requiring masks for...
Still awaiting ruling, Pennsylvania’s school funding lawsuit stretches into 2023
HARRISBURG — It’s been five months since school districts, parents, and advocacy groups made their final arguments in a case that could transform how Pennsylvania funds its public schools. The lawsuit, which the parties first filed in 2014, argues that the state’s funding of K-12 education is inadequate...
State police give few details regarding Kohberger extradition
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Bryan Kohberger, 28, who has been charged with first-degree murder in the slayings of four University of Idaho students, on Tuesday waived his right to extradition. After Kohberger signed away that right, Monroe County President Judge Margherita P. Worthington accepted his decision, and let him to...
661 crashes, 7 dead and hundreds injured in Pa. during holidays, state police say
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – State Police investigated hundreds of traffic crashes over the Christmas holiday weekend, with a rise in accidents, fatal wrecks and the number of people killed, authorities said. Statewide during the Christmas holiday weekend from Dec. 23-25, troopers responded to 661 motor vehicle crashes in which seven...
Food supply chain pressures limiting school breakfast, lunch options
NAZARETH, Pa. - Some Lehigh Valley school districts are experiencing supply chain issues - a trend that dates back to the beginning of the pandemic. The Pennsylvania Department of Education warned school districts in July 2021 of supply chain shortages and expected increases in food costs. Those problems are apparently continuing as the calendar turns to 2023 and nears the fourth year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls to increase for 15th consecutive year
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will raise rates for the 15th year in a row starting in 2023. The 5% increase will take effect on Jan. 8. Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is responsible for millions of dollars in annual payments to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to help fund public transportation.
5 Things to Know today: Kohberger hearing, lawmakers sworn in and more
The holiday season has ended, a new year has started and most of us are back to work on this Tuesday, Jan. 3. 1. It'll be a mild day with highs pushing into the upper 50s, according to the National Weather Service. But you'll need the umbrella, with rain expected throughout the day.
Fentanyl test strips decriminalized under new Pennsylvania law
HARRISBURG, Pa. - People in Pennsylvania who buy or carry fentanyl testing strips will no longer face potential criminal charges for possession of drug paraphernalia. The state legislature, with final approval from Gov. Tom Wolf, amended the state’s drug laws late last year. Now fentanyl test strips are recognized...
Who will lead the Pennsylvania House? Lawmakers will soon decide as power struggle continues.
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Lawmakers in Pennsylvania’s state House are scheduled to elect a new speaker Tuesday. But unlike in most legislative sessions, it’s not clear who it will be, what party they’ll be from, or even how long they’ll serve. Lawmakers in Pennsylvania’s state House are...
Gov. Tom Wolf urges Pennsylvanians to apply for federal internet assistance
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf is encouraging eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for federal internet assistance. The Affordable Connectivity Program was established as part of the $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress last year. Gov. Tom Wolf is encouraging eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for federal internet assistance. Households that...
