ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Chartmaster: Charts so bad it's...

Worth Charting's Carter Worth looks at charts the traders like, including Rivian, Disney and Amazon. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan and Steve Grasso.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
CNBC

Kelly Evans: The $12 trillion that vanished

It's one thing when Tesla's stock keeps tanking. Elon Musk, the inventory glut, EV demand faltering, blah, blah, blah. But Apple? The most successful company of the 21st century? Its shares slid to a new 52-week low again this morning, around $127. That's a 30% drop from the highs this year. The company is now worth barely over $2 trillion, down from $3 trillion at its January peak.
CNBC

Elon Musk tells Tesla employees don't be 'bothered by stock market craziness'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent a companywide email on Wednesday urging employees to stay focused and not to pay attention to the stock market. Tesla shares have plummeted 42% in December and are poised to close out their worst month, quarter and year on record. Musk sold tens of billions...
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Stocks limp toward the end of the year. Elon Musk tries to rally Tesla employees. "Avatar: The Way of Water" passes $1 billion at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Two more days of this ... Welcome...
CNBC

These stocks were our best and worst performers in the fourth quarter

Will wrap up the fourth quarter this week and is on track to gain about 5.5% over the three-month period from October through December, as of the close on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The positive performance represents the only quarter of gains in 2022, breaking what had been the longest losing streak since 2008.
CNBC

Solana's slide accelerates — $50 billion in value wiped from the cryptocurrency in 2022

Solana has lost over $50 billion in value since the beginning of 2022, a year marked by outages, overloads, and significant exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. Proponents argue that Solana is more critical than ever as a decentralized finance platform, but recent price action suggests that investors continue to be skeptical even after the broader crypto markets have stabilized.
CNBC

Here's why some fund managers expect a bond resurgence

Bonds in portfolios have disappointed many investors over the past decade, but some fund managers expect a big resurgence. CNBC's Kristina Partsinevelos joins 'Squawk on the Street' with the details.
CNBC

Don't overpay for prescriptions—even well-marketed ones

This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here. How much would you pay to preserve the thing you find most attractive about yourself?. For me, that thing is my hair. In times when I felt otherwise unappealing, my hair was always there — thick, coifed and widow's peaked. So at the very first signs my hairline was receding in my mid-20s, I started taking a drug to stop it.
CNBC

The Investing Club's top 5 things to watch in the market Thursday: Stocks, oil, Tesla

1. Stocks rise Thursday morning after coming under pressure Wednesday, but can this be trusted? Markets got a boost after inline jobless claims increased more than expected. 2. Oil slipping on worries that surging Covid-19 cases in China will cool demand. But if China goes into lockdown again, will it be the last one? Encouragingly, no new mutations found in Chinese travelers to Milan, while Pfizer's Paxlovid is a popular gift among the Chinese elite.
CNBC

Stocks close higher in year-end rally. Nasdaq adds more than 2%

Stocks jumped on Thursday as investors headed into the final trading days of 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 345.09 points, or 1.05%, to 33,220.80, recovering nearly all of its losses from the previous session. The S&P 500 gained 1.75% to close at 3,849.28, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.59% to 10,478.09.

Comments / 0

Community Policy