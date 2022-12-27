Hot Purple Energy founder missing since Dec. 26 in Morongo Basin

The president and founder of Hot Purple Energy has been reported missing in the Morongo Basin area, authorities announced.

Nate Otto , 56, did not return home after riding his bike in the area on Dec. 26.

Otto is described as 5 foot, 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Nate Otto

(Courtesy of Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station)

He was last seen wearing a red and white dirk bike jersey and a black helmet.

Photo of Nate Otto and his dirt bike

(Courtesy of Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station)

Deputies and the Sheriff's Dept. Aviation Division are actively searching for Otto in the area.

Hot Purple Energy released a statement on Otto's disappearance:

"Nate Otto, the founder and President of Hot Purple Energy, is currently missing. Nate is an experienced and avid motocross enthusiast who has not been heard from since leaving to ride his dirt bike near Morongo Valley on the morning of Monday, December 26. When Nate had not returned by late afternoon on Monday, the authorities were called in and search and rescue efforts were commenced. We do not have more information beyond that. We are grateful to the volunteers and professionals who sprang into action to search for Nate and have been touched by the outpouring of community support. Hot Purple Energy is one big family and everyone here is doing everything they can to help whether directly or indirectly. This company provides so much to our employees, their families and the community and while we are all very worried, we have no choice but to continue on with the business of Hot Purple Energy, which is what Nate would want us to do. We ask that people respect the privacy of Nate’s family and our staff as we await further developments. If there is one person who has shown the ability to overcome any adversity that life has thrown his way, it is Nate Otto, and every person here has the greatest faith in Nate’s ability to return safely to his family and friends."

Nate Otto's photo on the Hot Purple Energy website

Anyone who has information on Otto is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at 760-366-4175 or 909-387-8313.

The post Hot Purple Energy founder missing since Dec. 26 in Morongo Basin appeared first on KESQ .