Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Yahoo!
Citrus Bowl: Purdue football vs. LSU betting odds, time, TV
Purdue football will meet LSU in the Citrus Bowl. The Boilermakers (8-5) won the Big Ten West and lost to No. 2 (College Football Playoff) Michigan in the conference championship game. No. 16 LSU (9-4) lost to Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game. Jeff Brohm has left Purdue after...
NOLA.com
LSU’s newest quarterback creates a connection with Purdue: ‘Call it the Rickie Bowl’
ORLANDO, Fla. — They have a nickname for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl around Woodlawn High School. It has nothing to do with the teams playing next week or even the title sponsor. The name coaches and teammates have jokingly thrown around all month referenced their star quarterback, Rickie Collins.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Loses Defensive Analyst To Big Ten Program
LSU defensive analyst Antonio Fenelus has been hired as the defensive backs coach at Illinois after spending two years in Baton Rouge, according to Wilson Alexander of The Advocate. Fenelus will reunite with Bret Bielema, who he played under when he was a defensive back at Wisconsin.
LSU-Purdue Citrus Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview
The SEC runner-up is a heavy favorite over the Big Ten runner-up in this matchup.
Big Ten Power Rankings (Vol. 2): There's Purdue On Top, But Then What?
Purdue has been the one true constant this season, and everyone behind them has shown some warts so far. It's a jumbled mess, but we try to sort it all our in our second Big Ten Power Rankings through the games of Dec. 28. Here they are, from No. 1 to No. 14.
saturdaytradition.com
Jack Plummer, former Purdue quarterback, announces ACC transfer destination
Jack Plummer, who spent 4 seasons on the Purdue roster before transferring to Cal, hit the transfer portal once more after the 2022 season. On Wednesday, via a Twitter post, he announced his latest stop: Louisville, where he’ll reunite with Jeff Brohm. Plummer initially signed with Purdue out of...
crescentcitysports.com
Chanticleers rally to edge Ragin’ Cajuns in SBC opener, 77-76
CONWAY, S.C. – Antonio Daye hit the second of two free throws with 4.6 seconds remaining and Coastal Carolina rallied from a 10-point deficit to edge the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, 77-76, in the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball opener for both teams on Thursday at the HTC Center.
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said After Win Against Florida A&M
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 1 Purdue basketball improved to 13-0 on Thursday with an 82-49 victory over Florida A&M, the team's final nonconference matchup of the regular season. Here's the complete transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference, including the full video attached to this article:. On...
Purdue Star Center Zach Edey at Full Strength Ahead of Game Against Florida A&M
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue junior center Zach Edey has been a full participant in practice and is set to return to the floor Thursday against Florida A&M after missing the team's matchup with New Orleans on Dec. 21 due to an illness. "Zach didn't play the last game,...
nwahomepage.com
Mike Neighbors talks about 69-45 loss to LSU
Fort Smith’s New Year’s Ball Drop returns to bring …. Fort Smith’s New Year’s Ball Drop returns to bring in 2023. Arkansas State Parks invites public to First Day …. Arkansas State Parks invites public to First Day Hikes. Washington County jail sticks with Karas Health...
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com
In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
brproud.com
LSU student faces Southwest chaos to return to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Cancelled flights were the reality at hundreds of airports across the country this past Christmas holiday. One of those passengers stuck in this mayhem was LSU sophomore Gavin Rogers. His mother, Stephanie Rogers says he was trying to get back from Denver to Baton Rouge before swim practice.
WAFB.com
Professional football team to play in Gonzales this April
Energy company ordered to refund millions of dollars to customers, officials say. The Louisiana Public Service Commission (“LPSC”) was pleased with two recent decisions that found System Energy Resources, Inc. (“SERI”), an Entergy subsidiary, overcharged customers. Hazardous materials, think before you toss. Updated: 6 hours ago.
brproud.com
Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14.
brproud.com
Supermarket in Gonzales sells winning scratch-off ticket worth $100K
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A winning scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was recently purchased in Ascension Parish. The winning ticket was for the 20X scratch-off game from the Louisiana Lottery. The ticket cost $5 and it was sold at the Lamendola Supermarket located at 16 W. Ascension St. Three people...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge area gaining ‘invaluable’ publicity from TV, movie filming
When you watch movies or TV shows filmed in Louisiana, do you spend most of the running time looking for local landmarks? If you’ve been watching the National Treasure: Edge of History series on Disney+, you haven’t had to look very hard.
WDAM-TV
Mississippi bridge collapses; no injuries reported
WOODVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A bridge collapsed in Woodville, Mississippi, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency says a rig driving across the Jackson Point Bridge fell through. The emergency management agency is working with Delta Workover to remove its rig from the bridge. Fortunately, no injuries occurred.
theadvocate.com
Doe's tamales, bread from The Little Village and a sandwich: Best things we ate this week
Doe's tamales are not like the tamales my husband's family in El Paso, Texas, makes, but that doesn't mean they aren't tasty. Rolled in parchment paper rather than corn husks, the tamales are more akin to the Mississippi Delta ones I knew as a child growing up in Mississippi. When the mood is right, they hit the spot!
theadvocate.com
Cold snap leaves hundreds without water in Baton Rouge: 'We're working around the clock'
On a typical day, Veterans Plumbing Repairs fields between 10 and 15 calls for service. On Tuesday, they had 37 calls before lunch. That was nothing, however, compared to the flood of nearly 300 calls owner Shawn Carney said he received between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. “We’re working around...
wbrz.com
Popular Baton Rouge restaurant announces abrupt closure
BATON ROUGE - A prominent Mexican-inspired restaurant in the capital area is shutting its doors for good, citing inflated business costs as the main reason for the sudden closure. Owners at the Velvet Cactus announced via social media late Wednesday night that the Baton Rouge restaurant, located on Old Hammond...
