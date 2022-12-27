ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yahoo!

Citrus Bowl: Purdue football vs. LSU betting odds, time, TV

Purdue football will meet LSU in the Citrus Bowl. The Boilermakers (8-5) won the Big Ten West and lost to No. 2 (College Football Playoff) Michigan in the conference championship game. No. 16 LSU (9-4) lost to Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game. Jeff Brohm has left Purdue after...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Loses Defensive Analyst To Big Ten Program

LSU defensive analyst Antonio Fenelus has been hired as the defensive backs coach at Illinois after spending two years in Baton Rouge, according to Wilson Alexander of The Advocate. Fenelus will reunite with Bret Bielema, who he played under when he was a defensive back at Wisconsin.
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Chanticleers rally to edge Ragin’ Cajuns in SBC opener, 77-76

CONWAY, S.C. – Antonio Daye hit the second of two free throws with 4.6 seconds remaining and Coastal Carolina rallied from a 10-point deficit to edge the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, 77-76, in the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball opener for both teams on Thursday at the HTC Center.
CONWAY, SC
nwahomepage.com

Mike Neighbors talks about 69-45 loss to LSU

Fort Smith’s New Year’s Ball Drop returns to bring …. Fort Smith’s New Year’s Ball Drop returns to bring in 2023. Arkansas State Parks invites public to First Day …. Arkansas State Parks invites public to First Day Hikes. Washington County jail sticks with Karas Health...
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.5 WKDQ

Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com

In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
NEWBURGH, IN
brproud.com

LSU student faces Southwest chaos to return to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Cancelled flights were the reality at hundreds of airports across the country this past Christmas holiday. One of those passengers stuck in this mayhem was LSU sophomore Gavin Rogers. His mother, Stephanie Rogers says he was trying to get back from Denver to Baton Rouge before swim practice.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Professional football team to play in Gonzales this April

Energy company ordered to refund millions of dollars to customers, officials say. The Louisiana Public Service Commission (“LPSC”) was pleased with two recent decisions that found System Energy Resources, Inc. (“SERI”), an Entergy subsidiary, overcharged customers. Hazardous materials, think before you toss. Updated: 6 hours ago.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14.
CLINTON, LA
brproud.com

Supermarket in Gonzales sells winning scratch-off ticket worth $100K

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A winning scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was recently purchased in Ascension Parish. The winning ticket was for the 20X scratch-off game from the Louisiana Lottery. The ticket cost $5 and it was sold at the Lamendola Supermarket located at 16 W. Ascension St. Three people...
GONZALES, LA
WDAM-TV

Mississippi bridge collapses; no injuries reported

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A bridge collapsed in Woodville, Mississippi, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency says a rig driving across the Jackson Point Bridge fell through. The emergency management agency is working with Delta Workover to remove its rig from the bridge. Fortunately, no injuries occurred.
WOODVILLE, MS
wbrz.com

Popular Baton Rouge restaurant announces abrupt closure

BATON ROUGE - A prominent Mexican-inspired restaurant in the capital area is shutting its doors for good, citing inflated business costs as the main reason for the sudden closure. Owners at the Velvet Cactus announced via social media late Wednesday night that the Baton Rouge restaurant, located on Old Hammond...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy