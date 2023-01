Over the course of a 29-year career as an OB-GYN, one horrific delivery still haunts Dr. Tracy Contant. Roughly 20 years ago, not long after moving to Phoenix, she was faced with a patient delivering a baby with anencephaly, a condition that prevents brain and skull development. Even if an anencephalic infant survives the birth, its death is imminent.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO