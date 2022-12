ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Pember had 12 points in UNC Asheville's 62-58 victory against Radford on Thursday night. Pember had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-5). Caleb Burgess added 12 points while finishing 5 of 10 from the floor, and he also had five assists. Nicholas McMullen finished 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 10 points.

