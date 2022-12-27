Read full article on original website
Rafael Nadal loses in three sets to Norrie at United Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — Rafael Nadal has ended a mostly successful 2022 with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 loss to Britain’s Cameron Norrie at the United Cup mixed teams tournament in Sydney. Nadal won the Australian Open and French Open to take his career Grand Slam singles total to a leading 22. But foot, rib and abdomen injuries meant he played only four events after Wimbledon. Britain later took a 2-0 lead over Spain after Katie Swan had a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 win over Nuria Parrizas-Diaz. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 6-3 as Poland and Kazakhstan ended level at 1-1 in Brisbane.
Magnus Carlsen becomes triple world champion for the third time in his career
Magnus Carlsen won both the World Rapid and World Blitz chess titles in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in the latest landmark of his glittering career. The 32-year-old Norwegian is now the holder of all three world chess championship titles — in Classical, Rapid and Blitz — for the third time in his career, while no other player has ever won both the Rapid and Blitz titles in the same year.
They eat what? New Year’s food traditions around the world
New Year’s Day is meant for fresh starts. But maybe even more, it’s meant for food. As the new year arrives around the world, special cakes and breads abound, as do long noodles (representing long life), field peas (representing coins), herring (representing abundance) and pigs (representing good luck).
