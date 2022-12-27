Read full article on original website
Related
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara bail bondsman charged with grand theft
A former licensed bail bondsman and insurance agent was arraigned today in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on three felony counts of grand theft for allegedly stealing $25,000 from three of his clients. In response to several clients reporting Sean Wilczak, 29, had taken their cash but failed to post...
calcoastnews.com
FBI agents and Santa Maria police arrest man for soliciting minor
Santa Maria police detectives, along with FBI agents, arrested a Ventura County man Friday morning for allegedly seeking sex acts with a minor. Nelson H. Galvez, 34, drove from Ventura County to Santa Maria to meet a person he believed was a minor, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Authorities arrested Galvez at about 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of E. Main Street in Santa Maria.
kclu.org
Man fatally stabbed in Ventura County
It started with reports of someone calling for help. But, police arriving in an Oxnard neighborhood found a critically injured man who would later die at a hospital. Officers were called to the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street just after 1:30 Friday morning. They found a 27-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. Despite efforts to save him, Saul Guillen later died at a hospital.
Suspect charged with fatal shooting of security guard at housing complex near USC
A 31-year-old man has been charged with murdering a security guard who chased off the trespassing suspect from a student housing complex near USC.
kvta.com
Another Fatal Stabbing In Oxnard
The latest was reported around 1:30 AM Friday morning in the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street. Officers responded to a report of a man yelling for help. When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Saul Guillen of Oxnard suffering from multiple stab wounds. Paramedics rendered emergency medical aid...
oxnardpd.org
News Release : Man Stabbed, Dies in Oxnard
On December 30, 2022, at about 1:35 A.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a male yelling for help in the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 27-year-old male, later identified as Saul Guillen suffering from multiple stab wounds. Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived, began life-saving measures and transported Guillen to the Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, once at the hospital Guillen succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
syvnews.com
Name of man who died in Northern Branch Jail custody released by Sheriff's Office
The name of a man who died of an apparent drug overdose while in custody at the Northern Branch Jail has been released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Jaime Angel Gonzalez, 33, of Santa Maria, died Wednesday morning after being arrested on suspicion of a parole violation, then becoming unresponsive in an observation cell at the jail in Santa Maria, said sheriff’s public information officer Lt. Jarrett Morris.
Ventura Co. man arrested in Santa Maria accused of trying to entice a minor
Santa Maria police and the FBI arrested a man suspected of attempting to contact a minor for sexual purposes.
2urbangirls.com
Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos
ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Decades of alleged abuse at Ventura County charter school will not be prosecuted, officials say
Decades of alleged abuse at a prestigious charter school in Ventura County will not prosecuted due to the expiration of the statute of limitations, according to a joint release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office. The investigation centered around the Thacher School in Ojai, an elite private school located northwest of […]
vidanewspaper.com
Shooting victim from Oxnard survived
A 45-year-old Oxnard man was hospitalized after a shooting late Friday morning, authorities said. The gunshot victim was reported around 10:55 a.m. in the 100 block of Campton Drive, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The block is south of First Street in the Colonia area. Officers found the man...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Five Arrested in Ventura County Drug Sting
Nature of Incident: Drug Trafficking Organization Arrests. Report Number: RB #22-152675, RB #22-168281, RB #22-169959. Location: US Highway 101 at Camarillo Springs Road, Camarillo, 400 Block West Ventura Boulevard, Camarillo, 800 Block of Westlake Boulevard, Westlake. Date & Time: December 21, 2022 @ 1440 hours. Unit(s) Responsible: Ventura County Sheriff’s...
Suspect Opens Fire on Vehicle Striking Male Occupant
Del Rey, Los Angeles, CA: A suspect opened fire on a vehicle wounding the male occupant early Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, in the Del Rey neighborhood of… Read more "Suspect Opens Fire on Vehicle Striking Male Occupant"
Authorities search for teen who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for a critically missing teenager who disappeared in Lancaster Wednesday night. Sean D. Orellana Garcia, 16, was last spotted on the 44400 block of 10th Street West around 9:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Garcia is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing […]
Video shows suspect flee hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
Police asked for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who was seen on video running from a crash in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles in November. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 when the suspect, driving a stolen 2008 Lexus, was involved in a collision with a […]
vidanewspaper.com
Help For Property Owners With Real Estate Fraud
The Ventura County Clerk-Recorder’s office is setting out to build awareness of Fraud Notify, a fraud alert program that is offered free-of-charge to help address the ongoing dangers of real estate fraud. Fraud Notify alerts the property owner when a document is recorded at the County using their name or their assessor parcel number. Property owners who subscribe to Fraud Notify can track both expected or unexpected activities related to the real estate they own. Property owners can sign up for Fraud Notify through the County Clerk-Recorder’s website.
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s identify 33-year-old Santa Maria resident in Northern Branch Jail death
The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office identified 33-year-old Jamie Angel Gonzalez as the deceased in Wednesday's death at Northern Branch Jail. The post Santa Barbara Sheriff’s identify 33-year-old Santa Maria resident in Northern Branch Jail death appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley retires
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley declined to stand for reelection and will officially retire after swearing in her replacement District Attorney-elect John Savrnoch on Jan. 3 at 11 a. m. The post Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley retires appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
vidanewspaper.com
Man Stabbed During Fight, Dies in Oxnard
On Tuesday, December 26, 2022, at about 2:45 P.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a fight in the 300 block of West Fifth Street at Oxnard Plaza Park. Upon arrival, officers located a 50-year-old male subject, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived, began life-saving measures and transported the male to the Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, once at the hospital the male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
Man enters guilty plea in deadly Santa Barbara stabbing case
A man faces 25 years to life in state prison after pleading guilty to the murder of a Santa Barbara man in a gang-related killing.
Comments / 3