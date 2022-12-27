Read full article on original website
NOTICE OF ADOPTION ORDINANCE # 2022-01C AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 302 ADOPTED BY ORDINANCE 2004-1, May 25, 2004, AS AMENDED, OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF GRANT COUNTY
Ordinance 2022-01C AN ORDINANCE ENTITLED, an ordinance to amend Section 302 adopted by Ordinance. 2004-1, May 25, 2004, as amended, of the Zoning Ordinance of Grant County. BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GRANT COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA: that Section 302 adopted by Ordinance 2004-1, May 25, 2004, as amended, of the Zoning Ordinance of Grant County be amended to classify the following property from agricultural to industrial/commercial.
Waverly/South Shore School Proceedings - December 12, 2022
The Waverly/South Shore School Board met in regular session on December 12, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. via ZOOM with the following members present: P. Thyen, J. Lindner, J. Buchholz, and A. Thompson. Absent: M. Morgan. Guests and others present: B. Comes, J. Dalton, J. Meyer, and M. Hemmingson-business manager. 23-1201.
CITY OF MILBANK NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT ON A PROPOSED LOT MERGER
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT. Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on January 9, 2023 at 6:00 p.m., in the City Offices , 1001 E 4th Ave, Milbank SD 57252 to consider in full or in part the following proposed Lot Merger requested by Paul Dendrenos.
Town of Stockholm Board Proceedings - December 5, 2022
The Town Board of Stockholm held their regular monthly meeting on Monday, December 5th, 2022 at 7 p.m. with Board members Lorraine Collins and Mark Anderson present. The minutes from the last meeting were read with a motion by Anderson seconded by Collins to accept the minutes as read. Motion...
Two People Hospitalized After Collision on I-90 West of Worthington
WORTHINGTON, MN (KMHL) — Two people were injured when their vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 3:31 Tuesday afternoon, a 2003 Ford Escape and a 2013 Toyota Corolla were traveling westbound on Interstate 90 west of Worthington when they collided. The driver of...
FCS Championship: Anonymous FCS Coaches Predict The NDSU vs. SDSU Winner
The highly-anticipated FCS championship showdown between North Dakota State and South Dakota State is still 1.5 weeks away. It gives us media folks plenty of time to break down and predict what we think will happen. But what do those in the coaching profession think about the final outcome on...
