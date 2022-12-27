ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kclu.org

Man fatally stabbed in Ventura County

It started with reports of someone calling for help. But, police arriving in an Oxnard neighborhood found a critically injured man who would later die at a hospital. Officers were called to the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street just after 1:30 Friday morning. They found a 27-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. Despite efforts to save him, Saul Guillen later died at a hospital.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release : Man Stabbed, Dies in Oxnard

On December 30, 2022, at about 1:35 A.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a male yelling for help in the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 27-year-old male, later identified as Saul Guillen suffering from multiple stab wounds. Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived, began life-saving measures and transported Guillen to the Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, once at the hospital Guillen succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
OXNARD, CA
kvta.com

Another Fatal Stabbing In Oxnard

The latest was reported around 1:30 AM Friday morning in the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street. Officers responded to a report of a man yelling for help. When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Saul Guillen of Oxnard suffering from multiple stab wounds. Paramedics rendered emergency medical aid...
OXNARD, CA
HeySoCal

Woman charged with murder in Pasadena after fatal fight

A woman remained behind bars Thursday while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder charge includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos

ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CERRITOS, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Shooting victim from Oxnard survived

A 45-year-old Oxnard man was hospitalized after a shooting late Friday morning, authorities said. The gunshot victim was reported around 10:55 a.m. in the 100 block of Campton Drive, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The block is south of First Street in the Colonia area. Officers found the man...
OXNARD, CA
KTLA

Video shows suspect flee hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

Police asked for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who was seen on video running from a crash in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles in November. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 when the suspect, driving a stolen 2008 Lexus, was involved in a collision with a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

3 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash at Freeway Exit

Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: Three people were trapped when their vehicle crashed and overturned exiting the 10 Freeway early Friday morning, Dec.30, in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers, Baldwin Park Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department all responded to...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
KGET

Decades of alleged abuse at Ventura County charter school will not be prosecuted, officials say

Decades of alleged abuse at a prestigious charter school in Ventura County will not prosecuted due to the expiration of the statute of limitations, according to a joint release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office. The investigation centered around the Thacher School in Ojai, an elite private school located northwest of […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Five Arrested in Ventura County Drug Sting

Nature of Incident: Drug Trafficking Organization Arrests. Report Number: RB #22-152675, RB #22-168281, RB #22-169959. Location: US Highway 101 at Camarillo Springs Road, Camarillo, 400 Block West Ventura Boulevard, Camarillo, 800 Block of Westlake Boulevard, Westlake. Date & Time: December 21, 2022 @ 1440 hours. Unit(s) Responsible: Ventura County Sheriff’s...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

