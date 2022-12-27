On December 30, 2022, at about 1:35 A.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a male yelling for help in the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 27-year-old male, later identified as Saul Guillen suffering from multiple stab wounds. Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived, began life-saving measures and transported Guillen to the Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, once at the hospital Guillen succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

