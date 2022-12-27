Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kclu.org
Man fatally stabbed in Ventura County
It started with reports of someone calling for help. But, police arriving in an Oxnard neighborhood found a critically injured man who would later die at a hospital. Officers were called to the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street just after 1:30 Friday morning. They found a 27-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. Despite efforts to save him, Saul Guillen later died at a hospital.
oxnardpd.org
News Release : Man Stabbed, Dies in Oxnard
On December 30, 2022, at about 1:35 A.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a male yelling for help in the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 27-year-old male, later identified as Saul Guillen suffering from multiple stab wounds. Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived, began life-saving measures and transported Guillen to the Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, once at the hospital Guillen succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
Suspect charged with fatal shooting of security guard at housing complex near USC
A 31-year-old man has been charged with murdering a security guard who chased off the trespassing suspect from a student housing complex near USC.
kvta.com
Another Fatal Stabbing In Oxnard
The latest was reported around 1:30 AM Friday morning in the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street. Officers responded to a report of a man yelling for help. When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Saul Guillen of Oxnard suffering from multiple stab wounds. Paramedics rendered emergency medical aid...
syvnews.com
Ventura man arrested for enticing Santa Maria detective he thought was a minor
A Ventura County man was arrested Friday in Santa Maria after he allegedly traveled to the area with the intention of committing sexual acts with someone he believed was a minor, the Santa Maria Police Department said. Nelson H. Galvez, 34, was arrested about 9:35 a.m. in the 1000 block...
2 suspects arrested, charged in murder of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown
Two men have been arrested and charged with the fatal shooting of a rapper and father of three in Koreatown in October.
Woman charged with murder in Pasadena after fatal fight
A woman remained behind bars Thursday while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder charge includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a...
2urbangirls.com
Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos
ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Ventura Co. man arrested in Santa Maria accused of trying to entice a minor
Santa Maria police and the FBI arrested a man suspected of attempting to contact a minor for sexual purposes.
vidanewspaper.com
Shooting victim from Oxnard survived
A 45-year-old Oxnard man was hospitalized after a shooting late Friday morning, authorities said. The gunshot victim was reported around 10:55 a.m. in the 100 block of Campton Drive, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The block is south of First Street in the Colonia area. Officers found the man...
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s identify 33-year-old Santa Maria resident in Northern Branch Jail death
The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office identified 33-year-old Jamie Angel Gonzalez as the deceased in Wednesday's death at Northern Branch Jail. The post Santa Barbara Sheriff’s identify 33-year-old Santa Maria resident in Northern Branch Jail death appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
31-year-old man pleads guilty in 2019 Westside gang-related murder in Santa Barbara
31-year-old Igor Ortiz pled guilty to the first-degree murder of 29-year-old Alberto Torres in a downtown Santa Barbara 2019 gang-related murder. The post 31-year-old man pleads guilty in 2019 Westside gang-related murder in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Video shows suspect flee hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
Police asked for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who was seen on video running from a crash in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles in November. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 when the suspect, driving a stolen 2008 Lexus, was involved in a collision with a […]
1 killed, 2 wounded in North Hollywood shooting
One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a North Hollywood neighborhood Wednesday evening, police say.
3 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash at Freeway Exit
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: Three people were trapped when their vehicle crashed and overturned exiting the 10 Freeway early Friday morning, Dec.30, in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers, Baldwin Park Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department all responded to...
Man enters guilty plea in deadly Santa Barbara stabbing case
A man faces 25 years to life in state prison after pleading guilty to the murder of a Santa Barbara man in a gang-related killing.
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near busy intersection in South LA
One person was killed and another was injured during a shooting Wednesday night in South Los Angeles that left several businesses damaged and riddled with bullets.
Decades of alleged abuse at Ventura County charter school will not be prosecuted, officials say
Decades of alleged abuse at a prestigious charter school in Ventura County will not prosecuted due to the expiration of the statute of limitations, according to a joint release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office. The investigation centered around the Thacher School in Ojai, an elite private school located northwest of […]
New video shows aftermath of deadly South L.A. takeover; reward offered for info
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information in a South Los Angeles street takeover that left a woman dead on Christmas Day. The deadly incident occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday during a large street takeover at the intersection of Florence Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Three vehicles were […]
Santa Barbara Edhat
Five Arrested in Ventura County Drug Sting
Nature of Incident: Drug Trafficking Organization Arrests. Report Number: RB #22-152675, RB #22-168281, RB #22-169959. Location: US Highway 101 at Camarillo Springs Road, Camarillo, 400 Block West Ventura Boulevard, Camarillo, 800 Block of Westlake Boulevard, Westlake. Date & Time: December 21, 2022 @ 1440 hours. Unit(s) Responsible: Ventura County Sheriff’s...
Comments / 1