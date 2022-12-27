Technology and growth stocks lifted Wall Street’s main indexes higher on Thursday after data pointing to signs of a cooling labor market eased worries over future interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 396 points, or 1.2%, to 33,272, the S&P 500 was up 1.8% and the Nasdaq was up 2.7%. Megacap stocks Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon gained between 1.5% and 3%, also helped by a decline in the 10-year Treasury yield. The Labor Department’s report showed initial claims for unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 225,000 for the week ended Dec. 24. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 225,000 claims for the latest week. The report...

2 DAYS AGO