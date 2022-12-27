Read full article on original website
msn.com
10 Highest-Yielding Dow Jones Stocks Heading Into 2023
The stock market had a rough 2022 with many of the top indexes down double digits. Among the stock indexes that were down was the Dow Jones Industrial Average. With declining prices, dividend yields on many of the components are up heading into the new year. Here’s a look at...
Dow gains nearly 400 points as jobless claims data eases rate worries
Technology and growth stocks lifted Wall Street’s main indexes higher on Thursday after data pointing to signs of a cooling labor market eased worries over future interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 396 points, or 1.2%, to 33,272, the S&P 500 was up 1.8% and the Nasdaq was up 2.7%. Megacap stocks Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon gained between 1.5% and 3%, also helped by a decline in the 10-year Treasury yield. The Labor Department’s report showed initial claims for unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 225,000 for the week ended Dec. 24. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 225,000 claims for the latest week. The report...
Stocks fall to end Wall Street's worst year since 2008, S&P 500 finishes 2022 down nearly 20%
Stocks slipped on Friday to end a brutal 2022 with a whimper, as Wall Street wrapped up its worst year since 2008 on a sour note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 73.55 points, or 0.22%, to close at 33,147.25. The S&P 500 shed 0.25% to end at 3,839.50. The Nasdaq Composite ticked down 0.11% to 10,466.88.
Stocks plummet as good news on economy fuels interest-rate fears
Stocks fell on Thursday, giving back their gains from the last two days, after better-than-expected data on the economy fueled worries on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve may need to boost interest rates higher. Usually, good news on the economy would be good for markets, particularly when anxieties about...
US, European stock markets jump on labor data
Wall Street and European stocks rose Thursday as an increase in US jobless claims signaled some cooling in the economy, bringing optimism about the direction of interest rate hikes. Data on Thursday showed initial US jobless claims for the week ending December 24 rose more than expected to 225,000, indicating that the labor market could be cooling.
wealthinsidermag.com
‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023
Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
msn.com
A Bull Market Is Coming for Oil in 2023. Here Are 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now.
Crude oil prices started off the year red hot. Oil prices rallied from less than $80 a barrel to more than $125 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. However, crude has cooled off considerably since this summer, steadily falling back into the low $80s on macroeconomic concerns. That more than 20% plunge in crude oil prices means oil is in a bear market.
China's overnight repo rate falls to new low
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s overnight repo rate extended losses to a new low on Thursday, as the central bank continued to offer cash support to help financial institutions tide over the year-end demand.
Stock Market Today: Economic Data, Hawkish Fed Drag Stocks Lower Again
The major market indexes finished off their session lows, but still notched back-to-back weekly losses.
Ruble hits 8-month low against dollar, as falling oil prices and sanctions bite
Russia's currency hit an eight-month low Thursday, adding to sharp declines in December as global oil prices fell, and Western sanctions targeted Russia's energy sector.
US stocks fall as China's COVID surge sparks oil demand fears and sends energy sector lower
US stocks closed down on Wednesday after extending losses late in the trading session. The Nasdaq led the market decline while, the energy sector was the biggest loser on the S&P 500. Oil prices dropped as investors grew worried over the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in China. US stocks ended...
Oil drops on China uncertainty; U.S. demand limits decline
NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell for a second straight session on Thursday on an uncertain demand outlook as more countries considered restrictions on Chinese travelers with COVID-19 infections spreading in the top oil-importing nation.
TREX Global:Gold prices keep rising, still suppressed by U.S. bond yields
U.S. home prices' two-year run of double-digit gains ends, with year-on-year gains dropping to single digits in October. Photo bye.g(marek/Unsplsh) Annual price gains in the increasingly fragile U.S. housing market slipped into single digits in October for the first time in about two years, two closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday, as mortgage rates soared above 7% for the month, further stifling demand.
CNBC
European stocks log worst year since 2018 as rate hikes, Ukraine war rattle markets
LONDON — European markets wrapped up their worst year since 2018 as Russia's war in Ukraine, high inflation and tightening monetary policy hammered risk assets around the world. Economies around the world began the year still trying to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, with persistent lockdowns in China and...
U.S. dollar down, still set for best year since 2015
WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The dollar was on track to post its best year since 2015 on Friday in the last trading day of a year dominated by Federal Reserve rate hikes and fears of a sharp slowdown in global growth.
Stocks and Bitcoin may be down, but gold prices just hit a six-month high above $1,800
2023 could provide "Goldilocks conditions" for gold after the inflation hedge outperformed risky assets this year, analysts say.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about...
financemagnates.com
FX/CFDs Industry 2022 Roundup: Volatility, MetaTrader Ban and More
It is the last week of 2022 and time to look back at the developments in the forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) industry from the past year. The industry has seen many ups and downs in the past 12 months. It ranges from war-led market volatility to a ban of a popular trading platform on a mobile phone marketplace controlled by a technology giant, but the industry, as always, has adapted.
msn.com
U.S. stocks close sharply higher in year-end rally after jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’
U.S. stock indexes finished sharply higher on Thursday, the second-to-last trading session of the year, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping 2.6%, erasing losses from earlier in the week. The three main indexes built on premarket gains after U.S. weekly jobless claims data showed the number of workers receiving benefits has...
