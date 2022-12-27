ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

10 Highest-Yielding Dow Jones Stocks Heading Into 2023

The stock market had a rough 2022 with many of the top indexes down double digits. Among the stock indexes that were down was the Dow Jones Industrial Average. With declining prices, dividend yields on many of the components are up heading into the new year. Here’s a look at...
New York Post

Dow gains nearly 400 points as jobless claims data eases rate worries

Technology and growth stocks lifted Wall Street’s main indexes higher on Thursday after data pointing to signs of a cooling labor market eased worries over future interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 396 points, or 1.2%, to 33,272, the S&P 500 was up 1.8% and the Nasdaq was up 2.7%. Megacap stocks Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon gained between 1.5% and 3%, also helped by a decline in the 10-year Treasury yield. The Labor Department’s report showed initial claims for unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 225,000 for the week ended Dec. 24. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 225,000 claims for the latest week. The report...
CBS News

Stocks plummet as good news on economy fuels interest-rate fears

Stocks fell on Thursday, giving back their gains from the last two days, after better-than-expected data on the economy fueled worries on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve may need to boost interest rates higher. Usually, good news on the economy would be good for markets, particularly when anxieties about...
AFP

US, European stock markets jump on labor data

Wall Street and European stocks rose Thursday as an increase in US jobless claims signaled some cooling in the economy, bringing optimism about the direction of interest rate hikes. Data on Thursday showed initial US jobless claims for the week ending December 24 rose more than expected to 225,000, indicating that the labor market could be cooling.
wealthinsidermag.com

‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023

Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming for Oil in 2023. Here Are 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now.

Crude oil prices started off the year red hot. Oil prices rallied from less than $80 a barrel to more than $125 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. However, crude has cooled off considerably since this summer, steadily falling back into the low $80s on macroeconomic concerns. That more than 20% plunge in crude oil prices means oil is in a bear market.
Reuters

China's overnight repo rate falls to new low

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s overnight repo rate extended losses to a new low on Thursday, as the central bank continued to offer cash support to help financial institutions tide over the year-end demand.
trex global

TREX Global:Gold prices keep rising, still suppressed by U.S. bond yields

U.S. home prices' two-year run of double-digit gains ends, with year-on-year gains dropping to single digits in October. Photo bye.g(marek/Unsplsh) Annual price gains in the increasingly fragile U.S. housing market slipped into single digits in October for the first time in about two years, two closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday, as mortgage rates soared above 7% for the month, further stifling demand.
CNBC

European stocks log worst year since 2018 as rate hikes, Ukraine war rattle markets

LONDON — European markets wrapped up their worst year since 2018 as Russia's war in Ukraine, high inflation and tightening monetary policy hammered risk assets around the world. Economies around the world began the year still trying to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, with persistent lockdowns in China and...
Reuters

U.S. dollar down, still set for best year since 2015

WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The dollar was on track to post its best year since 2015 on Friday in the last trading day of a year dominated by Federal Reserve rate hikes and fears of a sharp slowdown in global growth.
kalkinemedia.com

Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback

(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about...
financemagnates.com

FX/CFDs Industry 2022 Roundup: Volatility, MetaTrader Ban and More

It is the last week of 2022 and time to look back at the developments in the forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) industry from the past year. The industry has seen many ups and downs in the past 12 months. It ranges from war-led market volatility to a ban of a popular trading platform on a mobile phone marketplace controlled by a technology giant, but the industry, as always, has adapted.

