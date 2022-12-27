ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?

When FIFA declared Pele and Diego Maradona jointly the players of the 20th century, and effectively the best of all time, they side-stepped but did not resolve a heated debate that has grown more complicated as Lionel Messi has dominated the 21st century. AFP Sport looks at who is the best between the magical Brazilian, the controversial Maradona, who passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, and a second Argentine, the twinkling Messi who is still playing: Triple crown v single titles  -- Pele played in four World Cups, winning three times, a record not yet beaten and giving him one more than Maradona and Messi combined.
Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'

After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
The Associated Press

Pele’s funeral and burial to take place in hometown Santos

SAO PAULO (AP) — The stadium where Brazilian soccer great Pelé played some of the best matches of his career will also hold his funeral on Monday and Tuesday. Santos, the club where Pelé played in Brazil, said in a statement the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo.
AFP

Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele

Brazil starts three days of national mourning on Friday for football legend Pele, the three-time World Cup winner widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, who has died at age 82. Pele dazzled from the age of 15, when he started playing professionally with Santos.
BBC

Pele: My five-minute interview with Brazil great

Summer 2016 and, out of the blue, an email arrives. Would you like to interview Edson Arantes do Nascimento - aka Pele, aka the greatest footballer in the history of the game?. Predictably, there are some catches. Firstly, you have do it by telephone. Secondly, you have to ask him why he's coming to Scotland and, thirdly, you only have five minutes.
The Independent

Watch: The best of Pele’s impossible goals as footballer dies ages 82

Brazil football legend Pele has died at the age of 82.During a 21-year playing career, he is said to have scored 1,283 goals in 1,363 senior matches for clubs and country.Widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, Pele is the only man to have won the World Cup on three occasions. Here, the Independent takes a look at Pelé’s best sporting moments.Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here Read More Brazilian football legend Pele dies aged 82Cody Gakpo signing impacts Liverpool’s January transfer business, Jurgen Klopp saysPep Guardiola boots water bottle at Leeds bench before rushing over to apologise
WVNews

Mbappé haunted by France loss, not bitter toward Argentina

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé may always be haunted by France's loss in the World Cup final, but says he bears no bitterness over the way Argentina celebrated and won't let the defeat hold him back with Paris Saint-Germain. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been criticized for the...
The Independent

Pele’s World Cup journey: From Sweden 1958 to Mexico 1970

Pele has died at the age of 82.The Brazilian was arguably the greatest player to grace the World Cup finals, winning football’s biggest prize three times.Here, the PA news agency takes a tournament-by-tournament look at his career in the sport’s biggest event.Sweden 1958🇧🇷Brasil brilló en la casa de 🇸🇪Suecia y se coronó campeona por primera vez en 1958. En esa #WorldCup, un joven @Pele de 17 años comenzaba a brillar en el fútbol. pic.twitter.com/Ch9Bn0rcVL— Copa Mundial FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) December 18, 2020Pele missed the first two matches through injury before making his World Cup debut against the Soviet Union.His first...
kalkinemedia.com

'Rest in peace, Pele,' -- Messi, Argentina hail Brazilian great

World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi led the rest of football-crazy Argentina in bidding Brazilian hero Pele farewell on social media Thursday, posting photos of himself and "The King" taken in happier times. "Rest in peace, Pele," Messi wrote on Instagram after the announcement that Pele had died in hospital at...
BBC

Pele: Goalscorer, World Cup winner, hero, icon and legend

Brazil legend Pele, who has died aged 82, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, the iconic sporting figure for a country that regards itself as the game's spiritual home. Pele's greatness can be measured by the simple fact that he could make football a spectacle of...
