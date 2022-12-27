Read full article on original website
Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?
When FIFA declared Pele and Diego Maradona jointly the players of the 20th century, and effectively the best of all time, they side-stepped but did not resolve a heated debate that has grown more complicated as Lionel Messi has dominated the 21st century. AFP Sport looks at who is the best between the magical Brazilian, the controversial Maradona, who passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, and a second Argentine, the twinkling Messi who is still playing: Triple crown v single titles -- Pele played in four World Cups, winning three times, a record not yet beaten and giving him one more than Maradona and Messi combined.
Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'
After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
Argentina World Cup winner brings trophy to his wedding, kisses it with his wife
Nicolás Tagliafico and Caro Calvagni also kissed the trophy, while the defender wore his World Cup winner's medal around his neck.
Lionel Messi's Qatar hotel room will be turned into a 'museum' following Argentina's World Cup win
The hotel room Lionel Messi stayed in during the Qatar World Cup is set to be turned into a museum after Argentina's success in the tournament.
Late Brazilian Soccer Star Pele Left Behind a Massive Fortune: Net Worth Details
Brazilian soccer star and 3-time World Cup champion, Pelé (real name: Edson Arantes do Nascimento), died after a battle with cancer on December 29, 2022. The late athlete earned an impressive net worth in his 82 years. “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed...
Cristiano Ronaldo honours 'eternal King Pele' as Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe also pay respects
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe post tributes to Pele.
The clips that shows why Pele was football's greatest of all time after his death aged 82
The world is mourning an icon after Pele's death aged 82, but also celebrating a remarkable life of man blessed with talent like no other. Here are clips that show why he was the best ever.
Pele’s funeral and burial to take place in hometown Santos
SAO PAULO (AP) — The stadium where Brazilian soccer great Pelé played some of the best matches of his career will also hold his funeral on Monday and Tuesday. Santos, the club where Pelé played in Brazil, said in a statement the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo.
Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele
Brazil starts three days of national mourning on Friday for football legend Pele, the three-time World Cup winner widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, who has died at age 82. Pele dazzled from the age of 15, when he started playing professionally with Santos.
Pele: My five-minute interview with Brazil great
Summer 2016 and, out of the blue, an email arrives. Would you like to interview Edson Arantes do Nascimento - aka Pele, aka the greatest footballer in the history of the game?. Predictably, there are some catches. Firstly, you have do it by telephone. Secondly, you have to ask him why he's coming to Scotland and, thirdly, you only have five minutes.
Watch: The best of Pele’s impossible goals as footballer dies ages 82
Brazil football legend Pele has died at the age of 82.During a 21-year playing career, he is said to have scored 1,283 goals in 1,363 senior matches for clubs and country.Widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, Pele is the only man to have won the World Cup on three occasions. Here, the Independent takes a look at Pelé’s best sporting moments.Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here Read More Brazilian football legend Pele dies aged 82Cody Gakpo signing impacts Liverpool’s January transfer business, Jurgen Klopp saysPep Guardiola boots water bottle at Leeds bench before rushing over to apologise
Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, soccer stars and clubs pay tribute to legendary Brazilian soccer star Pelé
Transcendent Brazilian soccer superstar Pelé died Thursday. He was 82. It's impossible to overstate the impact Pelé had on the game all over the world. His ability, success and joy on the pitch inspired an entire generation of soccer superstars. Even his opponents seemed to love Pelé.
Mbappé haunted by France loss, not bitter toward Argentina
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé may always be haunted by France's loss in the World Cup final, but says he bears no bitterness over the way Argentina celebrated and won't let the defeat hold him back with Paris Saint-Germain. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been criticized for the...
Pelé, Brazil's mighty king of 'beautiful game,' has died
Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday.
Neymar sent off for PSG after dive in 1st game since WCup
PARIS (AP) — Neymar was sent off in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 win against Strasbourg after the Brazil forward’s second-half dive in the penalty area Wednesday in his first match since the World Cup. Neymar picked up his first yellow card in the 61st minute for catching Strasbourg...
Money isn’t a key: The world’s richest club relegated to the second division
Guangzhou football club – previously called Evergrande – relegated to the second division of China. The former top team hasn’t won for twenty games in the long run. The Guangzhou players earned the last three points in August 2021 on a visit with Shenzhen (4:1). Guangzhou lost...
Pele’s World Cup journey: From Sweden 1958 to Mexico 1970
Pele has died at the age of 82.The Brazilian was arguably the greatest player to grace the World Cup finals, winning football’s biggest prize three times.Here, the PA news agency takes a tournament-by-tournament look at his career in the sport’s biggest event.Sweden 1958🇧🇷Brasil brilló en la casa de 🇸🇪Suecia y se coronó campeona por primera vez en 1958. En esa #WorldCup, un joven @Pele de 17 años comenzaba a brillar en el fútbol. pic.twitter.com/Ch9Bn0rcVL— Copa Mundial FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) December 18, 2020Pele missed the first two matches through injury before making his World Cup debut against the Soviet Union.His first...
'Rest in peace, Pele,' -- Messi, Argentina hail Brazilian great
World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi led the rest of football-crazy Argentina in bidding Brazilian hero Pele farewell on social media Thursday, posting photos of himself and "The King" taken in happier times. "Rest in peace, Pele," Messi wrote on Instagram after the announcement that Pele had died in hospital at...
Pele: Goalscorer, World Cup winner, hero, icon and legend
Brazil legend Pele, who has died aged 82, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, the iconic sporting figure for a country that regards itself as the game's spiritual home. Pele's greatness can be measured by the simple fact that he could make football a spectacle of...
Juventus players do not want to share dressing room with Spanish midfielder
Juventus has targeted Isco since he played for Real Madrid but he decided against joining them and moved to Sevilla at the end of last season. His time there was dismal and his contract was terminated after just six months, which means he is a free agent yet again. Reports...
