Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
Kiwanis Holiday Lights ends Saturday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow night is the final night to see the lights in Mankato’s Sibley Park. New Year’s Eve marks the final night for Kiwanis Holiday Lights’ tenth year. The park will be bright for walking or driving through tonight and tomorrow night from 5...
KEYC
Fairmont's Bean Town Grill is for sale
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-28-2022 - clipped version. Quiet conditions come to an end as freezing rain and snow return to the area tonight and Thursday. According to the CDC, firefighters are twice as likely to get Mesothelioma, caused by asbestos inhalation, than the general population. Anfernee...
voiceofalexandria.com
A wintry mix of precipitation is possible late tonight into Thursday
(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that portions of Minnesota could see some light snow and possibly a wintry mix late tonight into Thursday. The roads could be slick at times. Officials say that a mix of drizzle, freezing rain, and snow is possible on Thursday with the best chances in the afternoon and evening.
KEYC
The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota remains busy during the holiday break
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is in the middle of a busy week while schools are off for winter break. The museum says the week between Christmas and New Years is one of their busiest times of year, and that they can see upwards of 600 children visit in a single day.
KEYC
Christmas tree recycling is being offered for Mankato residents
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato is asking residents to recycle their organic Christmas trees, and are offering pickup spots for residents to drop them off. Franklin Rogers Park, Highland Park, Sibley Park, and Tourtellotte Park are all offered as recycling locations, as well as the Minnesota Paving and Materials compost site. Recycling is open and residents don’t need to bring any additional materials to use the sites. Recycled trees will be turned into mulch to be used in local parks and trails.
KEYC
GoFundMe set up to fund Owatonna Christmas decorations
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - While many of us are planning on taking down Christmas lights and decorations, one area community is thinking ahead and asking residents to help pitch in for more decorations. The “Owatonna Chamber Main Street program” is organizing a go fund me page to help raise funds...
KEYC
Private search party for Shawn Mooring
CLEVELAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - A search party is being formed for missing 25-year-old Shawn Mooring of Cleveland Township. Mooring went missing the evening of Dec. 13, after suffering from what authorities are calling a mental health experience. Organizers say they will meet at 9 a.m. tomorrow at the Church...
KEYC
Thursday Night Sports (12/29)
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Here are the highlights from Thursday’s night local sports action:
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato’s Most Shoplifted 2022: Scheels on top again, Mills Fleet Farm snags #2
It seems 2020 changed everything, even Mankato’s most shoplifted stores. It was in 2020 that Scheels became the Most Shoplifted retailer in Mankato, taking the top spot from Walmart, which had held the #1 ranking for three years running. In 2022, Scheel’s is #1 for the third year in a row.
KEYC
Thinking S.M.A.R.T for the new year
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The new year is only a few days away, and a new year comes with new goals. Here’s a few goals among some local people:. “My new year’s resolution is probably to find more birds. I’m a big bird guy around here in the Mankato area and I’m always looking to find a new cool bird that can be spot around here on the wildlife.”
KEYC
Retirement celebration for Waseca County Sheriff Milbrath
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A retirement celebration is being held this afternoon for the Waseca County Sheriff. Sheriff Brad Milbrath is retiring after 34 years of service in law enforcement in the county, the last 12 years as sheriff. A retirement celebration will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 4...
KEYC
Minding the gap: bridging Generations
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There is a very special place in Mankato taking a unique approach to memory care, using the youngest among us to help. Kelsey and Lisa were touched by the wonderful work being done by owner Kristin Gunsolus and company at Generations, a special place that combines child care and memory care.
KEYC
Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament: Maple River to square off with LCWM for championship
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Maple River boys basketball defeated Mankato Loyola 60-55 to advance to the championship game in the Kwik Trip Holiday tournament. The Knights of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knights defeated New Ulm in the semifinals to advance as well. The championship game will tip-off at 8:30...
KEYC
Lunar New Year concert in New Ulm
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - ProMusica Minnesota is excited to present a special concert of the 2022-2023 New Ulm series with a musical celebration of The Lunar New Year on Jan. 29, 2023 at 3 p.m. in Chapel of the Christ at Martin Luther College. The festive performance will feature...
KEYC
Fairmont’s Bean Town Grill is for sale; current owners hope new owners can carry on restaurant’s legacy
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Steve and Tina Jette, the owners of Bean Town in Fairmont are looking to do something new. “The reason we want to get out of it isn’t because it’s not doing well,” said Steven Jette, “it’s doing very well. It’s just 35 years. It’s time to do something different. It’s a lot for me,” continued Steven, “it’s just a lot on my body. My knees are starting to get bad and I still want to enjoy my golf game.”
knuj.net
FREE RADON TEST KITS AVAILABLE STARTING NEXT WEEK
Every January Brown County Public Health alongside the Minnesota Department of Health promotes the importance of testing your homes for radon. Two of five Minnesota homes have dangerous levels of radon, which is an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas that can cause lung cancer. In Minnesota, the average radon level is over three times higher than the national average. It comes through the soil around homes and seeps through sealed cracks in basement floors and walls. Over 21-thousand lung cancer deaths are attributed to radon every year. Testing is the only way to determine if your home has elevated levels of radon. Free radon test kits can be picked starting Tuesday up from the Brown County Public Health Office in New Ulm as well as the Sleepy Eye, Springfield and Comfrey city halls, while supplies last.
Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities
Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
fox9.com
Cattle on I-35 in Minnesota after rollover crash
MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol told FOX 9 a trailer rolled and four cattle got loose....
Native victims of mass execution remembered in Minnesota
The Dakota 38+2 memorial runners met the horseback riders in southwestern Minnesota the day after Christmas. ‘It’s important to learn about history. This ride and run keep that history alive’
Comments / 0