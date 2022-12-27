"Wherever you are, get help. Don't be ashamed," the actor and recovering alcoholic said in an inspiring New Year's video message Anthony Hopkins is celebrating 47 years of sobriety. On Thursday, the two-time Oscar winner shared an inspiring message on Instagram about the power of self-love to mark the occasion. "I just want to wish everyone a happy new year and also to say I'm celebrating 47 years today of sobriety," began Hopkins, 84. "This is a message not meant to be heavy, but I hope helpful. I am a recovering alcoholic. And...

