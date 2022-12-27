Read full article on original website
Related
‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money
Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
Baby Fever: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Newborn Daughter, Love, Makes Public Appearance
Sean “Diddy” Combs finally shows the face of his newborn daughter, Love Sean Combs, for the world to see. On Tuesday, the Bad Boy mogul posted two photos of the latest addition to his family. One of the pictures shows the newborn in a baby seat, and the other shows the billionaire holding her while she sleeps on his chest.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Is Hiding From Being Served, Says Former Business Manager
Kanye West is usually omnipresent and shaking up pop culture with his antics, but he’s reportedly been missing in action in recent weeks. According to AllHipHop, the rapper and producer’s former business manager, Thomas St. John, has been unable to get in contact with the polarizing rap star as he tries to sue Ye for a breach of contract.
Former Talk Show Host Wendy Williams Appears in Good Spirits Promoting Merchandise Online
In the clip, she promotes merchandise associated with her catchphrases and former talk show and brings a holiday greeting, assuring her followers that she is “just happy to be here.”. “Happy holidays! Tis the season for the winter. Listen, don’t forget to check out your favorite Wendy Experience merchandise....
Black Owner of a Liquor Brand Launched to Great Acclaim Then Lost It All — Here’s How He Made a Multi-Million-Dollar Comeback
Disclaimer: This story has been republished with permission from Entrepreneur.com. Jackie Summers, founder of Jack From Brooklyn, Inc. and its widely acclaimed Sorel Liqueur, knows what it takes to make a comeback. Summers says he was the only licensed Black distiller in the U.S. post-Prohibition in 2012, and when he...
Kim Kardashian: It’s ‘Hard’ To Keep Children From Kanye’s Controversial Antics While Co-Parenting
Kim Kardashian is opening up about how “hard” it is trying to co-parent with her ex-husband Kanye West in the wake of his drastic fall from grace. The billionaire reality television superstar appeared on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast on Monday where she got emotional speaking on the challenging time she has raising four children with Kanye following their divorce.
Anthony Hopkins Marks 47 Years Sober with Inspiring Video Message: 'Celebrate Yourself'
"Wherever you are, get help. Don't be ashamed," the actor and recovering alcoholic said in an inspiring New Year's video message Anthony Hopkins is celebrating 47 years of sobriety. On Thursday, the two-time Oscar winner shared an inspiring message on Instagram about the power of self-love to mark the occasion. "I just want to wish everyone a happy new year and also to say I'm celebrating 47 years today of sobriety," began Hopkins, 84. "This is a message not meant to be heavy, but I hope helpful. I am a recovering alcoholic. And...
Good Morning America Anchor TJ Holmes’ Estranged Wife Breaks Silence Amid Affair Chatter
The T.J. Holmes/Amy Robach saga at ABC News has taken its toll on Holmes’ estranged wife. Marilee Fiebig took to Instagram to sound off about the after-effects of her husband’s affair, saying she’s “exhausted.” This is reportedly the first time Fieberg publicly shared a statement since news of the affair broke.
hypebeast.com
Kendrick Lamar Talks Vision for ‘Big Steppers’ Tour: The “Initial Idea” Was “Hood Beethoven”
Kendrick Lamar spoke about being inactive on social media, his relationship with friend and collaborator Dave Free and his vision for the Big Steppers tour in a new interview with The New York Times Magazine. The rapper hasn’t kept up much of a social media presence over the years, telling...
New Orleans guitarist Walter ‘Wolfman’ Washington dead at 79
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans music legend Walter “Wolfman” Washington, a cornerstone of the city’s musical nightlife for decades, has died of cancer, just days after turning 79. Washington died Dec. 22 at Passages Hospice, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. Funeral services are scheduled...
thesource.com
Ye Reportedly Hiding Out to Avoid Being Served Legal Papers
Kanye West is ducking and dodging legal documents. The rapper and businessman, who now goes by Ye, is reportedly attempting to sidestep Thomas St. John and his legal team, who are looking to serve him documents. AllHipHop notes St. John is suing Ye for breach of contract but has been...
Mamamoo's Solar shares 'Paradise' music video
K-pop star Solar released a video for "Paradise," the theme song for the DJ reality competition series "WET!: World EDM Trend."
Grandson of Reggae Legend Bob Marley, Jo Mersa Marley Dead at 31
The Marley family is mourning the loss of a family member. The grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley, Joseph ‘Jo’ Mersa Marley, has passed away. A journalist based in Jamaica, Abka Fitz-Henley, sent a message on his Twitter account announcing the death of Jo Mersa. “#JUST_IN: Jamaican/American Artiste,...
‘Price Went Up’: Lizzo Gets Emotional After ‘Man With the Golden Flute’ Sends Christmas Video
Lizzo cried tears of joy after she received some season’s greetings from flute legend James Galway. The Grammy Award-winning singer and skilled flute player took to Twitter on Christmas to share a beautiful video she received from fellow flutist Galway, who is renowned in the art form and known as “The Man with the Golden Flute.”
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
160K+
Followers
17K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0