Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus stationHot NewsRichmond, VA
Richmond Virginia Zoo announces the birth of their second rare pygmy hippoCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia minister says there is something better than making New Year's resolutionsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RichmondTed RiversRichmond, VA
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heatEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Dec. 29-Jan. 4
It’s been a year already since we rounded up the latest and greatest go-to eateries in the Richmond region, and our list has been growing ever since. We’ve assembled a sizzling collection of 25 outstanding dining experiences around the region, local concepts that made their debuts between January 2021 and August 2022 and quickly established themselves as regulars in the rotation, places to catch up with pals and destinations that leave us happy and full. From a cozy Fan wine bar to a coffee shop that rethinks the biz and a playful eatery channeling Mexico City, these spots offer a little bit of everything. (Richmond magazine)
styleweekly.com
That One Song: “Sun, I Rise” by McKinley Dixon
Icarus could fly — so high the sun melted his wings. King Midas could turn whatever he touched into gold, but that meant he couldn’t put food in his mouth. The takeaway? Success has consequences, and Chicago-based rapper and former Richmond resident, McKinley Dixon, has firsthand experience after releasing his 2021 album, “For My Mama and Anyone Who Look Like Her.”
richmondmagazine.com
From the Editor: Better Days
On my first day at Richmond magazine, during a tour of the office, Production and Operations Manager Scott Bunce picked up a couple copies of the January 2022 issue and commented that he’s been getting requests for it all year. Later that day, I found out why. In that...
A favorite Guy Fieri 'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives' is in Richmond
"They make everything totally from scratch, and offer menu items featuring traditional flavors with unique twists."
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus station
Restroom inside Richmond VA Greyhound bus station homeless men use to bath and shave.Photo byEl Amin Communications 2022. Richmond VA- Just inside the front entrance to the Richmond, Virginia Greyhound bus station and in front of the food shop, James Collins, 54, his girlfriend of six years, her mentally disabled 20-year-old son, and their dog Rusty have made their home on the hard plastic benches.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Why U.S. Leaders Are Taking Notice of Virginia’s Surprise BRT Success
Editor's note: this article originally appeared on Virginia Mercury and is republished with permission. Since it began operating in June 2018, Richmond’s Pulse has driven its way to becoming one of the most successful bus rapid transit services in the country. Now transportation leaders from as far away as...
The best restaurant in Virginia, according to Guy Fieri
Fieri's favorite place to eat in Virginia is located in the city of Richmond's Monroe Ward neighborhood.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Richmond
Richmond might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Richmond.
wina.com
Charlottesville woman murdered in Gordonsville
GORDONSVILLE (WINA) – A Charlottesville woman has been shot to death in Gordonsville. The Orange County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to a home at 19540 Gates Drive — off West Gordan a half-mile from Main Street — around 5 Tuesday afternoon. They arrived and found 48-year old Deborah Griffin of Charlottesville lying in the yard, and found 79-year old James Irvin Geer inside where he was taken into custody.
Acting Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards on his next steps
Rick Edwards, who was appointed acting chief in October 2022, recently shared his thoughts with CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett.
Midlothian mother received master’s degree from VCU, accomplishing dream 30 years in the making
A Midlothian mother completed a dream 30 years in the making when she received her master's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University this December, after tragedy cut her freshman year at the school short in 1990.
These are the places you can go to warm up
If you are experiencing homelessness or don't have access to steady heat, there are some places you can go to keep warm when the temperatures drop to dangerous lows.
peninsulachronicle.com
Bazaaro’s Deli At Williamsburg Premium Outlets Celebrates Grand Opening
JAMES CITY-A ribbon cutting event was held on December 27 for Bazaaro’s Deli, a new dining establishment now open at Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Richmond Road. The deli is the latest business venture for owners Janey and Danny Sawyer, who also own Williamsburg Bazaar and Norge Bazaar. They plan to operate their new business with manager Jeff Owens.
NBC12
Virginians line up for chance to win Mega Millions jackpot
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Millions of people all over the country and in Virginia were hoping to reign in the new year half-billion dollars richer after Tuesday’s Mega Million Jackpot drawing. After no one successfully matched all six numbers during the Friday drawing before Christmas Eve, the jackpot swelled...
Virginia offers free parking and other goodies for First Day Hikes
Virginia State Parks are offering free parking and a First Day Hike sticker to those who participate in the January 1 tradition.
She wants to know how her son got a concussion after incident with police
Shelia Jackson wanted her son who has autism to feel comfortable around police. But when she went to pick him up from a tennis program, he was on the ground in handcuffs being held by officers.
Richmond’s Marshall Street Plaza closed indefinitely for repairs
The Marshall Street Plaza in downtown Richmond is closed until further notice for emergency repairs.
Development projects that will change Richmond's landscape took shape in 2022
Development in the city of Richmond stayed red-hot in 2022, with plans for thousands of new apartments and other large projects coming to light and taking shape over the course of the year.
Some Virginia community college students could soon get forgivable loans
Some community college students in Virginia could soon get their loans forgiven if a new bill becomes law.
Bullets tore through a Richmond home. The shooting has left them wanting to move
Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the shooting appeared to be a random attack, with the bullets barely missing a teenage girl who was home for Christmas break.
Comments / 0