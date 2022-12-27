Read full article on original website
Related
When should I take down my Christmas tree and decorations?
For those of us who are preparing to return to work, Christmas seems more like a distant memory with each hour that passes. A clean start to the New Year is always a good thing, but confusion about exactly when to take down the Christmas tree and decorations continues to abound. In a bid to avoid any further bad luck, we establish when it’s time to put the tinsel away for another year – and it’s not as straightforward as it might seem.Here’s everything you need to know. When should I take down my Christmas tree and decorations?In the UK, tradition...
A Buffalo woman found a stranger crying for help in the blizzard with a tote bag frozen to his hands. She scrapped her Christmas plans to care for him.
Sha'Kyra Aughtry said she heard the man, Joe White, screaming for help on the street, frostbitten from the extreme cold.
Mum says she puts all of her decorations away on Christmas day for sweet reason
People have been left divided over a mum's decision to take down festive decorations on Christmas Day. There's nothing like putting up the tree, popping up a festive wreath and sprinkling your home with a few Christmas decorations to make the winter season seem a bit less bleak. However, it...
Woman stands outside in the cold to make sure her Christmas tree looks 'good enough' seen through the living room window
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I loved putting up the family Christmas tree when I was growing up, but my mother hated it. I didn't understand why she didn't rejoice the day we brought our tree home for the holiday season back then, but I do now.
Families warned to check Christmas trees for clumps and remove them immediately
People are being warned to check their Christmas trees for strange 'lumps' after one man made a horrifying discovery lurking in his tree. The Facebook user took to social media to warn others after he found a strange, walnut sized clump in his tree. With the start of December marking...
10 Things To Consider Before Planting A Fruit Tree In Your Backyard
There are plenty of benefits to growing your own fruit in your backyard, but before you go and make space for a new tree, there are a few considerations to ask.
My Mother’s Christmas Decorations
Some mementoes retain a rich meaning for years. For Boomer reader Julia Nunnally Duncan, her mother’s Christmas decorations have become more valuable with age. My mother stored her Christmas decorations in an upstairs bedroom corner. In cardboard boxes, she’d packed her newest decorations alongside those from decades before. Tangled strings of colored lights, their bulbs worn bare in spots, were packed with frosted snowball lights that no longer worked and bubble lights that hadn’t bubbled in years. Glass ornaments – balls, bells, grape clusters, and reflectors – lay piled in a box, some of them faded and chipped. A fluted tin tree topper with a plastic Santa Claus face, one we’d used throughout my 1960s childhood, rested here, too. Santa’s wavy angel hair beard was long gone.
How to make beaded Christmas stars for your tree
Add some homespun charm to your tree this year with cute and colorful Christmas beaded stars
a-z-animals.com
Peace Lily Blooms: Do Peace Lilies Flower?
Did you know that peace lily “flowers” aren’t exactly flowers at all? The spathes, which resemble white blossoms, are what distinguish peace lilies from other plants despite their unquestionably lovely foliage. The little yellow buds within the spathes are the actual flowers. There are a ton of houseplants available that have unique leaves, but very few of them resemble flowers. Therefore, it makes only sense that you would want to ensure that your peace lily blooms!
BOOR: Christmas cactus
Merry Christmas Everyone! At this time of year, we bring plants into our house to help decorate for the season. Many of these, such as trees and poinsettias are removed and discarded at the end of the season, but Christmas Cactus are plants that you can enjoy all year long! I found a short article on them to share with you this week that goes over care if you have one already, or what to do if you are looking at getting a Cactus. I hope you enjoy this and I hope each and every one of you has a Very Merry Christmas!
Target deals: Women's sweaters 40% off, holiday lights 50% off, slippers, shoes, fleece, candles & blankets 30% off
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Target has new sales on select women's sweaters for 40% off, holiday lights for 50% off, slippers, shoes, candles & blankets for 30% off, kitchen up to 50% off and more! Order by Tuesday, 12/20 at 2 pm CST for Christmas Eve delivery or order for in-store pick-up. Read on for the list of deals.
5 basic Christmas cactus mistakes you can fix right now
Avoid these basic Christmas cactus care mistakes and you might have a better looking plant next year
gardenrant.com
Why are our Gardens so Old-fashioned?
Gardens take a long time to make. And most people’s garden are probably inherited, because we mustn’t deliberately kill a live plant, whoever much we loathe it, must we??? Unless, of course, it’s a carrot. Is this sufficient explanation for the fact that our gardens seem to...
a-z-animals.com
Spathiphyllum Wallisii: Discover The Peace Lily Houseplant
The peace lily requires probably the least amount of general maintenance out of all the blooming house plants. In fact, compared to many house plants, it tolerates typical interior conditions of the average home much better. It’s the kind of plant that benefits its plant parents as well. Spathiphyllum wallisii is one of the greatest plants for enhancing indoor air quality. It is excellent at cleaning indoor air of pollutants including formaldehyde, ammonia, and carbon monoxide.
One Green Planet
How to Sow Seeds in Winter to Get Them Ready for Spring Germination
As autumn marches on around us and we slowly put our gardens to bed for the winter, the thought of sowing seeds of any kind seems months away. Surely this is a job for spring. In reality, however, many seeds can be sown, or even need to be sown, in the colder months to be ready to sprout in the warmth of spring.
A beginner’s guide to growing potatoes
Potatoes are among the easiest veg to grow for newcomers – and the start of the year is the time to start thinking.Even if you only have a small area, you can grow potatoes in a large container or even a dustbin, to give you delicious early croppers which taste far better then any shop-bought variety.Where do you start?Hardly anyone grows potatoes from seed these days. Most people buy seed potatoes (specially grown tubers) from garden centres in January and February. They look like little potatoes which during the colder months you’ll need to start off indoors.What type of potatoes...
Pleasanton Express
Gardening Q & A
Q. I didn’t realize how many seeds that Texas mountain laurels produce. I know they are poisonous and it bothers me that there are so many on the ground under our shrub border. Is it advisable that we collect all those extra seeds and dispose of them?. A. I...
domino
’Tis The Season to Transform Your Home Into a Cozy Cotswolds Cottage
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. While some might argue that Nancy Meyers movies are always relevant, it’s no secret that they’re having a bit of a moment. With coastal grandma ruling this past summer’s style, we’re considering cozy Cotswolds as its winter counterpart. Think: less Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give sporting a straw hat, more Cameron Diaz in The Holiday reading a first-edition novel on a floral armchair. Sweet design elements like mismatched furniture, painted cupboards, and ruffled upholstery make the look undeniably homey, which is just what we crave as we nest for colder months.
What Is Winter Sowing?
It’s finally December, which for many means hosting parties for family and friends, removing snow from driveways and serving platters stacked high with sweets. While all of these can be wonderful aspects of the season, avid gardeners may find themselves counting down the minutes till spring, eager to return to their beloved beds.
Parents Magazine
Artificial Christmas Trees Are Up to 80% Off This Week, So Stock Up for Next Year Before They're Gone
You might be all maxed out on all things Christmas at the moment, but hold that thought, because there is one more purchase worth your time and effort: Artificial Christmas trees are up to 80% off right now. If your artificial tree has seen better days or you’re ready to...
Comments / 0