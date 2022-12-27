Merry Christmas Everyone! At this time of year, we bring plants into our house to help decorate for the season. Many of these, such as trees and poinsettias are removed and discarded at the end of the season, but Christmas Cactus are plants that you can enjoy all year long! I found a short article on them to share with you this week that goes over care if you have one already, or what to do if you are looking at getting a Cactus. I hope you enjoy this and I hope each and every one of you has a Very Merry Christmas!

5 DAYS AGO