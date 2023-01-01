ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Franklin Castle, Cleveland’s ‘most haunted house’ opens for overnight stays

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Ohio City’s historic Franklin Castle, thought to be one of the most haunted houses in Ohio, is opening its doors to brave visitors to spend the night.

On Christmas Eve, the Franklin Castle Facebook page announced that guests can start booking overnight stays at the historic home.

Franklin Castle, a historic landmark on Franklin Boulevard, is also known as the Tiedemann house. The Tiedemanns were the home’s first owners.

According to their website, guests can book the following one-night stays on most Fridays or Saturdays: Emma’s Rooms, Johanne’s Rooms, Louise’s Dwelling and The Kastle.

Prices range from $175 per person to $245 per person.

You can book a stay at Franklin Castle right here .

As FOX 8 reported back in 2020 , rumors about the home began after multiple deaths in the Tiedemann family. The house was built in 1883 by Hannes Tiedemann after he tore down another home on the property where several of his kids died. Tiedemann’s first wife passed away inside Franklin Castle in the 1890s.

In recent decades, the home has been the center of rumors of mysterious hauntings. A partial skeleton was even found inside the walls in the 1970s.

The house also appeared on a 2020 episode of “Ghost Adventures” after their investigation there.

In recent years, the building has been undergoing historic renovations by its current owner.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 44

S12345
7d ago

Great another investor trying to capitalize and raise prices in another neighborhood. I bet out of towers will be surprised at what a rathole neighborhood it's in.

Ginger Sobol
7d ago

No thanks. I have had enough haunted houses in real life living in Ohio. I'm sure not going to spend money to be scared more. I can just live life..

Clelia
7d ago

I've been to this castle on a ghost tour but unfortunately there was new owners and they didn't allow people to go inside for the tour anymore. I only got to take pictures on the outside. I didn't see anything in the pics. I watched the Ghost Adventures episode when they went. The shadow outside that Billy caught on camera was scary.😨

