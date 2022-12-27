ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Black Panther 2’s Ryan Coogler Pushes Back On Criticism Related To Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina

By Adam Holmes
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xiBy8_0jw3d7h700

Warning: SPOILERS for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are ahead!

Even ignoring folks who pop up in end-credits scenes, every now and then, Marvel Studios manages to keep certain appearances secret until a movie’s release. In the case of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , audiences learned that Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, whom we’d previously seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Widow , had a role to play in the story. However, there’s been criticism pointed at Valentina’s appearance in Wakanda Forever , and director/co-writer Ryan Coogler is pushing back against this.

Overall, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been warmly embraced, having been met with positive reviews from critics and the general public alike, and making more than $800 million worldwide at the time of this writing. That said, to some, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine felt shoehorned into the story, and Ryan Coogler responded to that belief by saying the following to The New York Times :

Yeah, nobody was shoehorned in or asked to be put into the movie or anything like that. Actually, in this version, [Louis-Dreyfus’s role] was pared back in order to make space for dealing with T’Challa’s death. And we had Val in there before she even appeared in any of the other movies, before Black Widow and [the series] Falcon and the Winter Soldier. People assume that we were told to put her in, but she was there from the beginning.

So straight from Ryan Coogler, this wasn’t one of those instances where Marvel Studios dictated that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine be included in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , whether her presence felt organic or not. Not only had Coogler included her in the sequel long before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Widow came out, but she actually had a bigger role before Black Panther 2 needed to be retooled in order to address T’Challa’s death following Chadwick Boseman’s passing. That’s not to say that you’re obligated to like how Valentina was used in Wakanda Forever , but as Coogler explained, she was always going to be involved in these particular MCU proceedings.

Following her setting up John Walker as U.S. Agent in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier , and then hiring Yelena Belova to kill Clint Barton in the Black Widow end-credits scene (which the assassin attempted to do in Disney+’s Hawkeye series), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever brought back Valentina Allegra de Fontaine as the new director of the CIA, as well as revealed that she was the ex-wife of Martin Freeman’s Everett Ross. While the former spouses were cordial with one another early on in Wakanda Forever , Valentina later arrested Everett because he shared classified information with the Wakandans about the United States’ plans for the African nation. Fortunately for Ross, he was freed by Okoye by the end of the movie.

We’ll regroup with Everett Ross next year in the Secret Invasion limited series, but as far as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine goes, she’s next confirmed to appear in Thunderbolts . Along with Yelena Belova and John Walker being recruited, the title team Valentina is leading also includes Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, David Harbour’s Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen’s Ava Starr/Ghost and Olga Kurylenko’s Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster. Harrison Ford will also appear as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross following his first appearance as the character in Captain America: New World Order .

Thunderbolts comes out on July 26, 2024, and while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still playing in theaters, it’s expected to become available to Disney+ subscribers in early 2023. Feel free to look through our upcoming Marvel movies guide to learn what other big screen entertainment this superhero franchise has coming up.

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Michael B. Jordan Breaks Silence on Killmonger Spoiler

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has already taken the world by storm, with the films box office already breaking records for Marvel Studios this year. Wakanda Forever is already the biggest superhero film of the year and is set to officially pass $400 million at the domestic box office. Director Ryan Coogler makes some key choices in the film, like making Namor the Submariner the main antagonist as well as changing his entire background. We also get a new Black Panther with Shuri (Letitia Wright) taking over the mantle after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. When the character enters the ancestral plane to become the Black Panther, she ends up seeing an unexpected relative with Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) making a surprise appearance. Jordan denied that he'd be making a return for the sequel, and now he's facing the music. During a new interview with Extra TV, the actor breaks his silence on his shocking return.
People

Angela Bassett Reveals Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cut an Emotional Scene 'to Make a Surprise'

Angela Bassett approved of the way a certain Wakanda Forever reveal was altered, though it left a scene for her character on the "cutting room floor" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett says an important Black Panther: Wakanda Forever scene featuring her character Queen Ramonda was cut "to make a surprise for the audience." In an interview with Variety published Monday, Bassett, 64, said that she filmed a scene for the movie with child actor Divine Love Konadu-Sun,...
murphysmultiverse.com

Sam Wilson Rumored to Assemble a New Team of Heroes to Take on a Surprising Foe in ‘Captain America: New World Order’

Marvel Studios’ Phase 5 slate kicks off in less than two months with Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and concludes in the Fall of 2024 with Deadpool 3. Phase 5 will explore cryptic MCU divisions such as the Quantum Realm, the supernatural and, of course, the Multiverse. It will also tackle some geopolitical stories and the real world-building will be done by two movies that will come back-to-back in 2024: Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts.
GoldDerby

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star Danai Gurira on mourning Chadwick Boseman: ‘We went through a lot of that together as a cast’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

When the cast of “Black Panther” won Best Film Ensemble at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was star Chadwick Boseman who spoke on behalf of the cast.  “We all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured, yet you are young, gifted and Black,” Boseman said as he was flanked by his SAG Award-winning co-stars. “We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on; a stage for you to be featured on. We know what it’s like to be the...
Variety

‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past

While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wonderwall.com

Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique after training for 'Dune' sequel, more news

Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique in sexy selfie. "Dune: Part Two" is the new Peloton … or it is for Josh Brolin, anyway. The 54-year-old actor, who's been filming the movie's upcoming second installment, showed off his newly chiseled abs, pecs and arms — along with an understandably proud-looking smile — in a bathroom selfie on Instagram on Friday (Dec. 9). "Dune did it," he captioned the shot, which earned a pile of fire emojis from his wife, Kathryn Brolin. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was impressed, too, and shouted-out his "sexy, muscly" so-and-so pal in the comments, as did Johnny Knoxville, Dave Bautista and a number of other stars. Josh returns as Gurney Halleck in "Dune: Part Two," along with new cast members including Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. Sadly, we'll have to wait until Nov. 3, 2023, for the sci-fi franchise's sequel (and, presumably, Josh's abs).
Vibe

H.E.R Wants To Be Addressed By Her Government Name

H.E.R. is reclaiming her government name and wants the public to follow suit. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Dec. 7), H.E.R., née Gabriella Wilson, discussed her starring role as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and how it inspired her to shed her musical alias.  “I’ve been re-finding my voice. Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.,” the 25-year-old Grammy award winner detailed. More from VIBE.comMusic Producing Icons Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Are Still...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
175K+
Followers
41K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy