For those of you who have read my articles on Detroit Sports Nation, I would first like to say thank you for taking your precious time to do so. Hopefully, you have left satisfied more often than not. If you have read my work on a regular basis, you probably realize that I generally, but not always, like to think about the glass being half-full when it comes to our teams. That being said, I signed up to write an article about how the Detroit Lions can be eliminated from playoff contention on New Year’s Day, and though I have put it off for as long as possible, here you go. (I hate this)

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO