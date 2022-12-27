ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jared Goff has message for Detroit Lions fans prior to final home game [Video]

Wow. Can you believe we are already in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season? Well, we are, and on Sunday, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. On Wednesday, Goff spoke to reporters and he had a message for all of the Lions’ fans who have supported him and his team during the 2022 season.
Aaron Glenn makes concerning comment about Detroit Lions debacle vs. Panthers

On Christmas Eve, the Detroit Lions had an opportunity to move to 8-7 on the season, and even grab control of their own destiny, when they took on the Carolina Panthers. Unfortunately, things did not go at all as planned for Aaron Glenn and the Lions’ defense as the Panthers absolutely dominated to the tune of 570 total yards (320 rushing yards) and 37 points. On Thursday, Glenn made a concerning comment.
Detroit Lions sign OT Jarrid Williams

The Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers, but they were clearly not prepared and were destroyed by a score of 37-23. With the loss, the Lions are now 7-8 on the season and they virtually must win both of the remaining games to have a chance at making the playoffs. It all begins on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
Detroit Lions tight ends on the cusp of a franchise record

The Detroit Lions season has been one full of ups and downs, almost like as a fan we’re attending “America’s Roller Coast” Cedar Point every Sunday. This season has seen a team start 1-6, trade their top target tight-end T.J. Hockenson, and then rip off six wins in eight games. Now, the Detroit Lions’ tight ends are on the verge of setting a single-season franchise record.
Detroit Lions list 2 players as OUT on final Week 17 Injury Report

After winning six out of seven games to get to 7-7 on the season, the Detroit Lions crapped the bed on Christmas Eve against the Carolina Panthers as they were absolutely dominated 37-23. Though the Lions’ playoff chances took a pretty big hit with their loss at Carolina, they could still sneak their way into the final wild-card spot if they are able to win their final two games. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions’ final injury report of the week was released.
Dan Campbell wants to give Detroit Lions fans a show in final home game

Believe it or not, the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season this coming Sunday when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. You can bet the crowd will be rocking, as they have been for the entire season, as the Lions still have a chance at finding their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs. On Friday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked about the final home game of the season.
Season-Ending Injury Reserve for Quintez Cephus as 21-Day Window Expires

Quintez Cephus, Wide Receiver for the Lions, had hoped to return to the field by the end of the 2022 season. However, his return was impossible due to his foot injury in Week 4. Cephus was designated to return from injured reserve on December 7th but could not prove himself in the season’s final three weeks. As a result, the Lions have placed Cephus on season-ending injured reserve.
D.J. Chark has a HUGE December for Detroit Lions

D.J. Chark has had an interesting season for the Detroit Lions, to say the least. Signed in the offseason to a one-year, $10 million prove-it deal, Chark’s 2022 campaign got off to a bit of a rocky start. But in a sport that is very much “what have you done lately,” Chark’s December performance is exactly the reason the Lions signed him in the first place.
Detroit Lions OFFICIALLY announce perfect uniform combo for final home game

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. With a win, the Lions would move to 8-8 on the season, and with some help, they could actually control their own destiny in terms of the NFL Playoffs. Earlier in the week, we passed along a comment from Dan Campbell about the uniforms the Lions would be wearing on Sunday, and just moments ago, the Lions made it official.
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: 5 bold predictions in a must-win game

Here we are, refusing to look back at what happened last weekend, only looking forward to the Week 17 Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears matchup. It’s a matchup with enormous implications for the Lions and their own playoff chances. On the flip side, it’s a matchup that has significant implications for the Bears and their draft pick. It’s time to make some bold predictions for this all-too-important game.
How the Detroit Lions could be eliminated from playoff contention on New Year’s Day

For those of you who have read my articles on Detroit Sports Nation, I would first like to say thank you for taking your precious time to do so. Hopefully, you have left satisfied more often than not. If you have read my work on a regular basis, you probably realize that I generally, but not always, like to think about the glass being half-full when it comes to our teams. That being said, I signed up to write an article about how the Detroit Lions can be eliminated from playoff contention on New Year’s Day, and though I have put it off for as long as possible, here you go. (I hate this)
Michigan DL Kris Jenkins announces NFL decision

On New Year’s Eve, the Michigan Wolverines will take on TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl. With a win, the Wolverines would advance to their first-ever College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Leading up to the game, Wolverines DL Kris Jenkins spoke to reporters and announced his NFL decision.
The Grand Rapids Press

Lions WR Jameson Williams not sweating lack of reps: ‘You can’t rush everything’

ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams is preaching patience heading into his fifth game, with only one catch on four targets to his name. And while that one catch was one for the memory books, the looks have been uncatchable and non-existent through the past two outings. Dan Campbell, the team’s second-year head coach, even went on the radio to open the week and responded to the growing “feed Jamo” chorus.
2022 NFL Week 17 Coverage Maps

506 Sports has released the 2022 NFL Week 16 coverage maps, and as you can see below, a large amount of the midwest will get a chance to see the Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears on FOX, while the remaining early games on FOX are equally distributed for the most part. Following the Lions game, fans in Michigan, and pretty much everywhere else, will get to watch a matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. Here are the coverage maps for Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Enjoy the games!
To Dan Campbell, Success is just one game away

Every inch, yard, and game in the NFL is a gift. You have to fight and claw and dig for every win, and after last week, Dan Campbell’s message to the Detroit Lions is as foundational as sprints at practice. When asked if he would consider this year a success if the team does not make the playoffs, Campbell had the following to say:
