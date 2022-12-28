Les Schwab Invitational 2022: Live quarterfinal updates, how to watch, follow Sierra Canyon, Duncanville

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Bronny James and Sierra Canyon put on a show in front of a Les Schwab Invitational crowd packed shoulder-to-shoulder and hanging over balconies and railings at Liberty High School.

The stage is set for even more competitive matchups in Wednesday's quarterfinals.

West Linn (Oregon) and Tualatin (Oregon) kick off the slate of games at 4 p.m., Lincoln (Oregon) takes on No. 20 Bishop Gorman (Nevada) at 5:30 p.m., top-ranked Duncanville (Texas) faces Beaverton (Oregon) at 7 p.m. and Central Catholic (Oregon) gets Sierra Canyon

The annual tournament pits some of the nation's heaviest hitters in high school boys basketball against some top Oregon teams — and against each other.

Three nationally ranked teams, including the nation's No. 1-ranked team, played Tuesday as the 2022 Les Schwab Invitational first round turned to its second day.

No. 16 Sierra Canyon beat Jesuit (Oregon) in the nightcap after top-ranked Duncanville (Texas) and No. 20 Bishop Gorman cruised to wins to finish the first round.

First round recap

The action started Monday in Hillsboro, Oregon, with an all-Beaver State slate. The out-of-state heavyweights — including Bronny James and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers plus Ron Holland and the Duncanville Panthers — took the court Tuesday.

Redmond (Washington) was added to the field Monday afternoon after Brophy Prep (Arizona) withdrew because of a flight cancellation and lost to Oregon power Beaverton 69-38.

Scroll down for game information and catch up on everything that happened in the first round. All times are in Pacific.

WEDNESDAY

Quarterfinal round

4 p.m.: West Linn vs. Tualatin

5:30 p.m.: Lincoln vs. Bishop Gorman

7 p.m.: Duncanville vs. Beaverton

8:30 p.m.: Central Catholic vs. Sierra Canyon

Jesuit 57, Lake Oswego 42

Cleveland 79, Redmond 72

Tigard 61, Grant 40

Roosevelt 76, Barlow 71

TUESDAY

Brady Rice scored 13 points and Jalen Childs added 25 to lead the Beavers past late-addition Redmond . The Mustangs saw its tournament in the bay area cancelled and were added to the tournament on Monday afternoon after Brophy Prep backed out due to flight issues. Beaverton shot 59.1% from the field as a team and hit 10 of 15 3-point attempts. Kyle Paddleford led Redmond with 12 points.

The Beavers take on the winner of No. 1 Duncanville and Cleveland (Oregon) Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Cleveland plays the loser at noon.

Juni Mobley had a game-high 20 points, Quinten Rhymes and Ryder Elisaldez added 14 apiece and the Gaels blew the doors off of Grant. Chirstian Green led Grant with 19 points.

Gorman dazzled the crowd at Liberty High School with Jase and Jaxon Richardson throwing down several high-flying dunks.

KJ Lewis finished with 19 points, 11 boards, four steals and four assists as the top-ranked Panthers rolled to a first round win. The five-star Arizona commit was effective in every facet and Duncanville, which shot 61.4 percent from the field, was led by Cameron Barnes' game-high 22 points.

Jamel Pichon had a team-high 17 points and Jackson Cooper had 12 points and eight boards for Cleveland.

Crowd favorite Bronny James had 22 points, three assists and no turnovers as Sierra Canyon, ranked No. 16 nationally in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 , closed the fun-filled day with an 87-61 victory over Jesuit .

James went 8-for-10 from the field and hit 6 of his 7 3-point attempts in a near-flawless performance in front of a packed crowd that turned out to see him.

Jesuit was led by double-digit scoring from Dashawn Gatson (13 points), Nico Rafalovich (12) and Isaiah Crane (11).

2022 Les Schwab Invitational

Where: Liberty High School (Hillsboro, Oregon)

When: Dec. 26-30

Tickets: Available at the door (sold out online)

First round: Dec. 26-27

Quarterfinals: Dec. 28

Semifinals: Dec. 29

Championship: Dec. 30, 8:45 p.m.

(All times Pacific; all teams from Oregon unless otherwise noted)

MONDAY

First round (local)

3 p.m.: Lake Oswego vs. Central Catholic

4:30 p.m.: Lincoln vs. Tigard

6 p.m.: Roosevelt vs. Tualatin

7:30 p.m.: West Linn vs. Barlow

Lead photo by Naji Saker