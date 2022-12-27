Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Charleston
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
Two SC Cities Have the "Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S." According to a National Publication
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphere
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical exam
islandeyenews.com
Message From The Sullivan’s Island Mayor: December 2022
I hope y’all had a great Christmas and are on your way to a healthy, happy, peaceful and rewarding 2023. For this episode of “As The Year Turns,” we’ve got a number of items. Town Hall New Year’s Day holiday observance. Since Jan. 1 is...
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearby
A South Carolina witness at Myrtle Beach reported watching three bright lights forming a triangle that briefly appeared and disappeared about 5:20 a.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
live5news.com
Red Cross of South Carolina looking for volunteers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As you think about your New Year’s resolutions, the Red Cross is encouraging you to make yours giving back to the community as a Red Cross volunteer. There are nearly 2,000 South Carolinians who volunteer, and they’re all a vital part of the organization’s efforts,...
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Locked up
This photo sent in by a reader might be too hard to locate, but there are clues in here. We’ll offer a hint: It’s located in the middle of the state. What is it and where? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com.
live5news.com
An alternative to the landfill: Why Lowcountry farms want your Christmas trees
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - With the holiday season coming to a close, you may be thinking about taking down your Christmas tree soon. Some local farms are offering an alternative to taking it to a landfill or leaving it on your curb. Several farms across the Lowcountry are asking people...
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of light
A South Carolina witness at Loris reported watching a bright light in the sky that was shooting out multiple beams of light at about 11:15 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
wpde.com
'It's government overreach:' Boat speeding law changes could wreck SC charter industry
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A North Atlantic right whale is a sight to behold...if you're lucky enough too. "I've seen one northern white whale," boater Englis Glover said. "I saw her with a calf. It was absolutely beautiful." Glover has spent 25 years on the waters off the...
islandeyenews.com
Charleston Harbor Now Can Handle Largest Ships
Charleston Harbor is now the deepest harbor on the East Coast at 52 feet, which means the largest ships can access South Carolina Ports’ terminals at any time and any tide. Gov. Henry McMaster, other state leaders, members of Congress, project partners, business and maritime community leaders and SC Ports officials recently gathered to mark the successful completion of the project. “It is a truly historical moment to be celebrating this monumental achievement. Charleston Harbor has been deepened to 52 feet,” SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin said. “With the deepest harbor on the East Coast, we can efficiently work mega container ships at any tide. This investment will bring economic success to South Carolina for generations to come.” South Carolina Ports and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, partnered on the Charleston Harbor deepening project, which cost the state and federal government around $580 million. The work got underway in 2018, thanks to $300 million the state set aside in 2012, followed by several infusions of federal funding. In 2019, Congress appropriated $138 million for the project, funding it to completion. The Army Corps awarded five dredging contracts – three to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company, LLC, one to Norfolk Dredging Company and one to Marinex Construction, Inc. – and the work was completed in four years.
abccolumbia.com
SC Red Cross looking for volunteers this new year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The American Red Cross of South Carolina is asking those with the giving spirit to consider volunteering this new year. More than 1,000 residents have helped to deliver millions of blood products to hospital patients in need and have responded to more than 60,000 disasters every year.
Golf.com
The 20 best golf courses in South Carolina (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in South Carolina. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in South Carolina. GOLF’s other course...
Midlands recipients not ready for emergency COVID SNAP benefits to end, say it will be an adjustment
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new change from the South Carolina Department of Social Services means an adjustment for people who've been receiving an added benefit for nearly three years. Starting February 1, 2023, all SNAP households will go back to receiving their regular monthly benefit amount. Since the start...
Grand Strand, Pee Dee see uptick in gas prices ahead of New Year’s holiday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As 2022 comes to a close, South Carolina gas prices are on the upswing, but a gallon of regular, unleaded fuel is still more than 10 cents cheaper than a year ago on average. As of Friday, the average price in South Carolina was $2.91 a gallon, according to online […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Myrtle Beach License Readers allow SLED to run unauthorized spying operation
A lawsuit being filed by Greenville, S.C. based the Carpenter Law firm requests that the South Carolina Supreme Court look into an unauthorized license plate tag reader spying operation being conducted by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. Legislation approving such a spying operation has never been passed by...
WMBF
‘We are always looking for foster families’: Statewide need for more foster families in the new year
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - In the Carolinas, there is a shortage of foster families. In South Carolina, there are around 4,000 children in the foster care system. In Robeson County, there are around 400 children in the foster care system and officials there are looking for more places to safely house them.
South Carolina witness reports military helicopter following orange light
Military helicopter.Photo byDON JACKSON-WYATTonUnsplash. A South Carolina witness at Ridgeland reported watching a military helicopter following a solid orange light at about 10:30 p.m. on October 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This SC City Was Named the Safest City in the State for 2022
This SC city was named the safest city in SC - here's why!Photo byExploreedgefield.com. South Carolina for the most part is one of the safest states in America. As a matter of fact, the crime rates in "The Palmetto State" are well below national averages. However, that does not mean that crime does not happen. As a matter of fact - violent crime increased by over 5% in SC in 2022 according to safewise.com! With that being said, a major national publication recently released an article naming the "Safest Cities in South Carolina". In this article, we will take a look at which SC city was named the safest city in the state as well as other cities that made the list as well.
PhillyBite
Where are The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina
- Some great places to get South Carolina hot dogs. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
Watch: Blue heron rescued from mud in South Carolina
An animal control officer in South Carolina came to the rescue of a blue heron spotted stranded in pluff mud -- and the operation was caught on camera.
wpde.com
SCDNR urge residents to be on lookout for stranded sea turtles due to colder temps
WPDE — The South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources is urging residents to keep their hotline handy as they are in a significant sea turtle cold stun event. When water temperatures drop suddenly, as they did this past week, SCDNR said sea turtles have no time to move to deeper waters offshore.
