Sullivan's Island, SC

live5news.com

Red Cross of South Carolina looking for volunteers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As you think about your New Year’s resolutions, the Red Cross is encouraging you to make yours giving back to the community as a Red Cross volunteer. There are nearly 2,000 South Carolinians who volunteer, and they’re all a vital part of the organization’s efforts,...
TENNESSEE STATE
statehousereport.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Locked up

This photo sent in by a reader might be too hard to locate, but there are clues in here. We’ll offer a hint: It’s located in the middle of the state. What is it and where? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

An alternative to the landfill: Why Lowcountry farms want your Christmas trees

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - With the holiday season coming to a close, you may be thinking about taking down your Christmas tree soon. Some local farms are offering an alternative to taking it to a landfill or leaving it on your curb. Several farms across the Lowcountry are asking people...
islandeyenews.com

Charleston Harbor Now Can Handle Largest Ships

Charleston Harbor is now the deepest harbor on the East Coast at 52 feet, which means the largest ships can access South Carolina Ports’ terminals at any time and any tide. Gov. Henry McMaster, other state leaders, members of Congress, project partners, business and maritime community leaders and SC Ports officials recently gathered to mark the successful completion of the project. “It is a truly historical moment to be celebrating this monumental achievement. Charleston Harbor has been deepened to 52 feet,” SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin said. “With the deepest harbor on the East Coast, we can efficiently work mega container ships at any tide. This investment will bring economic success to South Carolina for generations to come.” South Carolina Ports and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, partnered on the Charleston Harbor deepening project, which cost the state and federal government around $580 million. The work got underway in 2018, thanks to $300 million the state set aside in 2012, followed by several infusions of federal funding. In 2019, Congress appropriated $138 million for the project, funding it to completion. The Army Corps awarded five dredging contracts – three to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company, LLC, one to Norfolk Dredging Company and one to Marinex Construction, Inc. – and the work was completed in four years.
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Red Cross looking for volunteers this new year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The American Red Cross of South Carolina is asking those with the giving spirit to consider volunteering this new year. More than 1,000 residents have helped to deliver millions of blood products to hospital patients in need and have responded to more than 60,000 disasters every year.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Golf.com

The 20 best golf courses in South Carolina (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in South Carolina. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in South Carolina. GOLF’s other course...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
myrtlebeachsc.com

Myrtle Beach License Readers allow SLED to run unauthorized spying operation

A lawsuit being filed by Greenville, S.C. based the Carpenter Law firm requests that the South Carolina Supreme Court look into an unauthorized license plate tag reader spying operation being conducted by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. Legislation approving such a spying operation has never been passed by...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC City Was Named the Safest City in the State for 2022

This SC city was named the safest city in SC - here's why!Photo byExploreedgefield.com. South Carolina for the most part is one of the safest states in America. As a matter of fact, the crime rates in "The Palmetto State" are well below national averages. However, that does not mean that crime does not happen. As a matter of fact - violent crime increased by over 5% in SC in 2022 according to safewise.com! With that being said, a major national publication recently released an article naming the "Safest Cities in South Carolina". In this article, we will take a look at which SC city was named the safest city in the state as well as other cities that made the list as well.
PhillyBite

Where are The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina

- Some great places to get South Carolina hot dogs. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
SWANSEA, SC

