ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Palms, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

New Goose Creek project promoting local artists

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Goose Creek is asking local artists to submit designs as a part of a new city-wide project. The project is just one of the city’s many initiatives that aim to promote local artwork and beautify the community simultaneously. Artists are asked...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Five concerts coming to Charleston in 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It won’t be much longer before Charleston feels like spring again – and with spring in the Lowcountry comes myriad events from the Southeastern Wildlife Expo to the Flowertown Festival, the Cooper River Bridge Run and the Credit One Charleston Open. But one thing people are always looking forward to when […]
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

AgentOwned Realty’s Isle of Palms Team Grows with Addition of Margaret Burns

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. — Margaret Burns has placed her license with AgentOwned Realty’s Isle of Palms office at 1400-G Palm Boulevard. Burns completed a bachelor of arts at Columbia College and trained at the Buckley School of Public Speaking. After finishing her education in the Midlands of South Carolina, the coastal air and saltwater drew her to the Lowcountry.
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
live5news.com

Ravenel woman born on Christmas Day turned 102 this year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As families and others gathered for Christmas, a Lowcountry woman had another special occasion to celebrate. Sadie Susie Green turned 102 years old on Christmas. Green was born on December 25, 1920 in Ravenel, SC. She now lives in an assisted living facility in Goose Creek....
RAVENEL, SC
DogTime

Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters

While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

TopGolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry is just weeks away from the popular golf and gaming company Topgolf Entertainment Group opening its new location. TopGolf first announced in June of 2021 that they would be opening a 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston. TopGolf is set to be near Tanger Outlet Drive and International Boulevard, right behind the Panera.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Dorchester Paws ‘desperate’ for emergency dog fosters

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws is urgently seeking temporary dog fosters as the shelter is expecting an influx of pets on Thursday. Dorchester Paws says the shelter is anticipating more dogs to come in from local animal control. “With the anticipated influx coming in, there is no kennel available as Dorchester Paws is already […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
statehousereport.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Locked up

This photo sent in by a reader might be too hard to locate, but there are clues in here. We’ll offer a hint: It’s located in the middle of the state. What is it and where? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston (almost) named friendliest city in the U.S.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston is known for its southern hospitality and charm – so it comes as no surprise to find the Holy City atop Condé Nast Traveler’s list of the friendliest cities in the United States. The December 20 ranking is part of the travel magazine’s “Readers’ Choice Awards,” and those who live […]
CHARLESTON, SC
islandeyenews.com

South Carolina Department Of Transportation Presents Re-striping Options For Isle Of Palms Connector

The Isle of Palms City Council got a look at five possibilities for re-striping the IOP Connector bridge recently, but, depending on which option is eventually chosen, the work might not be completed before the start of the summer beach season. The options were presented at a special Council meeting Dec. 13 by Rob Perry, state traffic management engineer with the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
Charleston City Paper

Did your meat die happy?

This isn’t a story to make you feel guilty about eating meat. But the chefs who use sustainable meat say there’s a better way than settling for the cheaply produced commodity meats in a lot of butcher cases in grocery stores. Fortunately, that better way is not as...
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

11 dogs abandoned near animal sanctuary in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are looking to identify the person who abandoned eleven dogs near a Ravenel animal sanctuary. Authorities said two crates containing the 11 pets were found Dec. 22 near the gate to the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary at 5604 New Road.
CHARLESTON, SC
Coastal Observer

New building codes take stricter standards beyond the beachfront

New building codes that local governments must adopt by Jan. 1 will extend the construction standards required along the beachfront to be used for buildings farther inland, raising costs and making existing structures nonconforming, officials say. “This will greatly impact businesses along Business 17 in Murrells Inlet. It will render...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy