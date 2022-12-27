Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
live5news.com
New Goose Creek project promoting local artists
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Goose Creek is asking local artists to submit designs as a part of a new city-wide project. The project is just one of the city’s many initiatives that aim to promote local artwork and beautify the community simultaneously. Artists are asked...
Five concerts coming to Charleston in 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It won’t be much longer before Charleston feels like spring again – and with spring in the Lowcountry comes myriad events from the Southeastern Wildlife Expo to the Flowertown Festival, the Cooper River Bridge Run and the Credit One Charleston Open. But one thing people are always looking forward to when […]
Large recreation space coming to North Charleston’s Park Circle in 2023
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the world’s largest inclusive playgrounds will soon be constructed in North Charleston’s Park Circle – it’s among some major upgrades coming to the city in the new year. North Charleston Recreation Director TJ Rostin said they are working on many projects aimed at providing more opportunities, not only […]
crbjbizwire.com
AgentOwned Realty’s Isle of Palms Team Grows with Addition of Margaret Burns
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. — Margaret Burns has placed her license with AgentOwned Realty’s Isle of Palms office at 1400-G Palm Boulevard. Burns completed a bachelor of arts at Columbia College and trained at the Buckley School of Public Speaking. After finishing her education in the Midlands of South Carolina, the coastal air and saltwater drew her to the Lowcountry.
live5news.com
Ravenel woman born on Christmas Day turned 102 this year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As families and others gathered for Christmas, a Lowcountry woman had another special occasion to celebrate. Sadie Susie Green turned 102 years old on Christmas. Green was born on December 25, 1920 in Ravenel, SC. She now lives in an assisted living facility in Goose Creek....
Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters
While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
Cat who underwent surgery to remove 38 hair ties from stomach dies, animal society says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A cat who underwent surgery to remove 38 hair ties from its stomach has died. The cat, named Juliet, was dropped off at the Charleston Animal Society by a good Samaritan after it was discovered the cat was left behind when her owners moved out of town. Juliet was suffering […]
live5news.com
TopGolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry is just weeks away from the popular golf and gaming company Topgolf Entertainment Group opening its new location. TopGolf first announced in June of 2021 that they would be opening a 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston. TopGolf is set to be near Tanger Outlet Drive and International Boulevard, right behind the Panera.
live5news.com
Good deed: Charleston man offers ride back to Lowcountry for those with cancelled flights
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After hearing about the travel challenges many are facing and dealing with some of his own, a Charleston man is finding a way to give back in a tough situation. Jeff Billy, a James Island resident, drove to Pittsburgh last Friday to visit family. On Tuesday,...
Dorchester Paws ‘desperate’ for emergency dog fosters
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws is urgently seeking temporary dog fosters as the shelter is expecting an influx of pets on Thursday. Dorchester Paws says the shelter is anticipating more dogs to come in from local animal control. “With the anticipated influx coming in, there is no kennel available as Dorchester Paws is already […]
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Locked up
This photo sent in by a reader might be too hard to locate, but there are clues in here. We’ll offer a hint: It’s located in the middle of the state. What is it and where? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com.
Charleston (almost) named friendliest city in the U.S.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston is known for its southern hospitality and charm – so it comes as no surprise to find the Holy City atop Condé Nast Traveler’s list of the friendliest cities in the United States. The December 20 ranking is part of the travel magazine’s “Readers’ Choice Awards,” and those who live […]
islandeyenews.com
South Carolina Department Of Transportation Presents Re-striping Options For Isle Of Palms Connector
The Isle of Palms City Council got a look at five possibilities for re-striping the IOP Connector bridge recently, but, depending on which option is eventually chosen, the work might not be completed before the start of the summer beach season. The options were presented at a special Council meeting Dec. 13 by Rob Perry, state traffic management engineer with the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by local people for their service and delicious food, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Charleston City Paper
Did your meat die happy?
This isn’t a story to make you feel guilty about eating meat. But the chefs who use sustainable meat say there’s a better way than settling for the cheaply produced commodity meats in a lot of butcher cases in grocery stores. Fortunately, that better way is not as...
The best South Carolina restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report
Of all the things Guy Fieri has eaten, a piece of fried chicken in South Carolina really captured his heart.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Charleston
Charlestonmight not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Charleston.
WATCH: Wildlife Officer Rescues Blue Heron Stuck in Muddy South Carolina Marsh
When locals spotted a blue heron immobile on a patch of mud in South Carolina’s marshlands, they knew to call authorities to help the waterfowl in distress. Soon enough, an animal control officer arrived near the Charleston City Marina to carefully extract the heron stranded in pluff mud. A...
WYFF4.com
11 dogs abandoned near animal sanctuary in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are looking to identify the person who abandoned eleven dogs near a Ravenel animal sanctuary. Authorities said two crates containing the 11 pets were found Dec. 22 near the gate to the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary at 5604 New Road.
Coastal Observer
New building codes take stricter standards beyond the beachfront
New building codes that local governments must adopt by Jan. 1 will extend the construction standards required along the beachfront to be used for buildings farther inland, raising costs and making existing structures nonconforming, officials say. “This will greatly impact businesses along Business 17 in Murrells Inlet. It will render...
