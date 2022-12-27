Read full article on original website
Gold Star Memorial Bridge rehab project gets $158.2M federal grant
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A $158.2 million federal grant will speed up rehabilitation work on the northbound span of the Gold Star Memorial Bridge, according to an announcement Thursday. “Infrastructure investments like this increase the safety, longevity, and efficiency of one of our state’s most important bridges,” Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti […]
CT retail gas tax resumes, starting on New Year’s Day
CT begins restoring the retail gasoline tax today, Jan. 1. Drivers will pay 5 cents per gallon in January to begin four-month-long phase-in.
mainepublic.org
Connecticut awards $7.3 million contract for management of buses in Hartford, New Haven and Stamford
The state Department of Transportation announced this week it awarded a $7.3 million contract to RATP Dev USA to manage the Hartford, New Haven and Stamford divisions of CTtransit. CTtransit is a state-owned bus system. The three impacted divisions use more than 500 buses and employ roughly 1,200 workers, according...
hk-now.com
State Troopers Prepare for New Year’s Highway Enforcement
(MIDDLETOWN, CT – December 29, 2022) – With New Year’s Eve just days away, Connecticut State Troopers are preparing for roadway enforcement to keep drivers and passengers safe on a busy travel night. As always, drivers are asked to ditch the distractions and plan their trips with...
BEST OF 2022: Overdue fire inspections: Waterbury fatal blazes highlight statewide problem
CT fire marshals say they can't always meet the requirement that every residence with three or more units be inspected annually.
CDC lists 4 Connecticut counties under 'high' community transmission of COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut will be going into 2023 with a rise in COVID-19 cases. "We’re seeing exactly what was to be expected. We knew that once that the weather started getting colder that we would start to see a rise in numbers," said Dr. Ulysses Wu, infectious disease specialist at Hartford HealthCare.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- December 29, 2022
(Above) A beautiful Atlantic Salmon from Black Hall Outfitters’ Matt Stone. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he spent some time this week working some of the trout waters in the state and has found some success targeting hungry rainbows in the Salmon River. Water flow and clarity has been great and shouldn’t be too adversely affected by the rain this weekend. Ice fishermen had a quick tease on some of the smaller lakes and ponds across the state, but the ice will be taking another hiatus, so look to the open Connecticut River coves to find some open water pike or panfish action. The holdover striped bass fishing has been quieter than usual in the Eastern CT creeks and tribs, but the Housatonic is supposedly still fishing well, and will only improve with a stretch of warm days ahead.
NBC Connecticut
4 CT Counties at High Levels Amid ‘Long-Anticipated Winter COVID-19 Surge'
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has listed four Connecticut counties in the high/orange category for transmission of COVID-19 and state health officials said we are experiencing the “long-anticipated winter COVID-19 surge.”. Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven counties are all listed as high on the community levels...
Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels
Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham […]
DoingItLocal
Connecticut State Police Christmas Holiday Traffic Stats 12/23 -12/25
The following are the 2022 Connecticut State Police Christmas holiday traffic statistics from Friday, 12/23/2022, at 12:00 AM to Sunday 12/25/22, at 8:00 AM:. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
Eyewitness News
CDC recommends masks for four CT counties
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The CDC is recommending four Connecticut counties mask up after they reached the High/Orange category of its COVID-19 Community Levels Map. The COVID-19 Community Levels map was introduced earlier this year to inform residents on the latest CDC recommendations to keep themselves safe. Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex...
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
CT electricity prices are spiking this winter. What’s going on?
On Nov. 17, both Eversource and United Illuminating — Connecticut’s two investor-owned electric utilities — notified state regulators that the price their customers pay for power generation will jump by roughly 50% early next year. The announcement comes in the wake of two years of uncertainty after...
CT recreational marijuana sales begin 1/10/23
Connecticut recreational marijuana sales begin 1/10/23, the second Tuesday of the new year, with the product first being offered at nine dispensaries
Home heating help available in the new year for Conn. families
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is hope for struggling Connecticut families in the new year. Additional money is coming to the state for families who qualify for energy assistance. The big spending package approved by Congress included an extra $20 million dollars in home heating aid. Kristina and Tyrell Walton both work multiple jobs to […]
Robberies Of Mail Carriers Reported In CT Cities, $50K Reward Offered For Information
The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information following a string of robberies of USPS mail carriers across various Connecticut cities. The reward is offered to those with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the robberies,...
trumbulltimes.com
CT State Police report more than 170 crashes on Christmas weekend
Connecticut State Police troopers responded to nearly 3,000 calls during the Christmas weekend, including 171 vehicle crashes, according to data released by the agency. Amid stormy weather, troopers were dispatched to 2,897 calls for service across the state between midnight Friday and 8 a.m. Sunday, state police officials said in a news release.
Eyewitness News
New laws in CT 2023: Recreational marijuana, Mileage tax
Kwanzaa is a predominantly African American celebration that’s a time for families and communities to come together and celebrate culture. The father of a child that died of acute fentanyl and Xylazine (animal sedative) intoxication was arrested. How to save on rising electric bills; PURA public meeting with Eversource...
