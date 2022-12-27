ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WTNH

Gold Star Memorial Bridge rehab project gets $158.2M federal grant

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A $158.2 million federal grant will speed up rehabilitation work on the northbound span of the Gold Star Memorial Bridge, according to an announcement Thursday. “Infrastructure investments like this increase the safety, longevity, and efficiency of one of our state’s most important bridges,” Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti […]
hk-now.com

State Troopers Prepare for New Year’s Highway Enforcement

(MIDDLETOWN, CT – December 29, 2022) – With New Year’s Eve just days away, Connecticut State Troopers are preparing for roadway enforcement to keep drivers and passengers safe on a busy travel night. As always, drivers are asked to ditch the distractions and plan their trips with...
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- December 29, 2022

(Above) A beautiful Atlantic Salmon from Black Hall Outfitters’ Matt Stone. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he spent some time this week working some of the trout waters in the state and has found some success targeting hungry rainbows in the Salmon River. Water flow and clarity has been great and shouldn’t be too adversely affected by the rain this weekend. Ice fishermen had a quick tease on some of the smaller lakes and ponds across the state, but the ice will be taking another hiatus, so look to the open Connecticut River coves to find some open water pike or panfish action. The holdover striped bass fishing has been quieter than usual in the Eastern CT creeks and tribs, but the Housatonic is supposedly still fishing well, and will only improve with a stretch of warm days ahead.
NBC Connecticut

4 CT Counties at High Levels Amid ‘Long-Anticipated Winter COVID-19 Surge'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has listed four Connecticut counties in the high/orange category for transmission of COVID-19 and state health officials said we are experiencing the “long-anticipated winter COVID-19 surge.”. Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven counties are all listed as high on the community levels...
WTNH

Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
WTNH

CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels

Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham […]
DoingItLocal

Connecticut State Police Christmas Holiday Traffic Stats 12/23 -12/25

The following are the 2022 Connecticut State Police Christmas holiday traffic statistics from Friday, 12/23/2022, at 12:00 AM to Sunday 12/25/22, at 8:00 AM:. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut

Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
Eyewitness News

CDC recommends masks for four CT counties

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The CDC is recommending four Connecticut counties mask up after they reached the High/Orange category of its COVID-19 Community Levels Map. The COVID-19 Community Levels map was introduced earlier this year to inform residents on the latest CDC recommendations to keep themselves safe. Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex...
WTNH

Home heating help available in the new year for Conn. families

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is hope for struggling Connecticut families in the new year. Additional money is coming to the state for families who qualify for energy assistance. The big spending package approved by Congress included an extra $20 million dollars in home heating aid. Kristina and Tyrell Walton both work multiple jobs to […]
trumbulltimes.com

CT State Police report more than 170 crashes on Christmas weekend

Connecticut State Police troopers responded to nearly 3,000 calls during the Christmas weekend, including 171 vehicle crashes, according to data released by the agency. Amid stormy weather, troopers were dispatched to 2,897 calls for service across the state between midnight Friday and 8 a.m. Sunday, state police officials said in a news release.
Eyewitness News

New laws in CT 2023: Recreational marijuana, Mileage tax

Kwanzaa is a predominantly African American celebration that’s a time for families and communities to come together and celebrate culture. The father of a child that died of acute fentanyl and Xylazine (animal sedative) intoxication was arrested. How to save on rising electric bills; PURA public meeting with Eversource...
