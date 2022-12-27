(Above) A beautiful Atlantic Salmon from Black Hall Outfitters’ Matt Stone. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he spent some time this week working some of the trout waters in the state and has found some success targeting hungry rainbows in the Salmon River. Water flow and clarity has been great and shouldn’t be too adversely affected by the rain this weekend. Ice fishermen had a quick tease on some of the smaller lakes and ponds across the state, but the ice will be taking another hiatus, so look to the open Connecticut River coves to find some open water pike or panfish action. The holdover striped bass fishing has been quieter than usual in the Eastern CT creeks and tribs, but the Housatonic is supposedly still fishing well, and will only improve with a stretch of warm days ahead.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO