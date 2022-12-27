Read full article on original website
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Dodgers News: New LA Pitcher is Leaving Everything About Last Season Behind Him
Will Noah Syndergaard be able to return to his early career form?
A Mets trade package to land another star if they miss out on Carlos Correa
If the New York Mets miss out on Carlos Correa, they don’t necessarily need to have a backup plan. However, this trade with a division rival could work. What’s going on with the Mets and Carlos Correa? No one really knows, as we haven’t heard from either side since before the Christmas holiday.
Yankees could fill left field with economical veteran
The New York Yankees may have to take a more economical approach toward filling the left field position. Having lost out on Michael Conforto, Michael Brantley, Andrew Benintendi, and others, general manager Brian Cashman could turn his attention toward the trade market for a player like Max Kepler or Bryan Reynolds.
Alex Cora Says Goodbye To Nathan Eovaldi After Five Years With Red Sox
The Red Sox lost another member of the 2018 World Series team to free agency Tuesday night. Nathan Eovaldi reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Texas Rangers, ending his five-year stint in Boston. The right-hander did face injuries during his time with the Red Sox, but he was...
Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers
On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Available; Trade Makes Perfect Sense For Boston
Should the Red Sox swing a deal?
Yankees may already have their future left fielder on the roster
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is taking a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot. Free agency has dried up, and the Yankees don’t seem keen on parting ways with their top prospects, notably Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Jason Dominguez. Acquiring a left fielder...
Angels Fans React to LA Signing Brandon Drury to Two-Year Deal
Fans are excited about him joining an already stacked lineup.
Red Sox Reportedly Did Not Make Formal Offer To Pitcher Who Wanted To Return
The Boston Red Sox did not make an offer to one of the members of last year's rotation despite having some interest in a reunion.
Angels News: Top Prospect Highlighted for Breakout Season
He had an impressive 2022 season in the minor leagues.
Braves small acquisitions could pay substantial dividends
Ever since Alex Anthopoulos took over as general manager, the Braves haven’t been big spenders in free agency. Most of their funds have been used to lock up their younger core, and their marquee acquisitions have come via trade. Only a handful of lucrative contracts have been handed out by Alex Anthopoulos, and there’s probably a reason for that — he hasn’t had much success in that area.
Meet MLB Pitcher Corey Kluber’s Wife, Amanda Kluber
The MLB trade rumor mill is abuzz with news of Corey Kluber’s new contract. The power pitcher has reportedly signed with the Boston Red Sox, ending his free agency and moving his family to Massachusetts. Amanda Kluber, Corey Kluber’s wife, is probably ecstatic to return to where she grew up after relocating for the MLB WAG life. However, the couple is low-key about their marriage except for their philanthropic endeavors. So we delve further into her background in this Amanda Kluber wiki.
Report: Red Sox sign two-time Cy Young Award winner to one-year deal
The Boston Red Sox have finally made a meaningful upgrade to their starting rotation. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday afternoon that the Red Sox have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent pitcher Corey Kluber. The deal also includes a 2024 club option. Kluber played for the Tampa Bay...
MLB’s best starting rotation? Yankees, Mets among top candidates
Multiple Cy Young winners have switched teams in what has been a wild offseason. But when it comes to the finest rotations, the teams at the top figure to be very familiar in 2023. We asked the FOX Sports MLB writers to select their favorite starting five and got varied...
Phil Nevin Believes AL West Is One Of The Best Divisions In MLB
The Los Angeles Angels enter the 2023 season with question marks but feature a revamped roster than should be able to compete for a playoff spot. However, their road to October will not be easy. Angels Manager Phil Nevin thinks incredibly highly of the American League West division because it...
Mets Morning News: Waiting for Correa
There has been no official agreement between the Mets and Carlos Correa yet but both sides want to get a deal done. Should they come to an agreement, the end of the deal could cause some problems for the organization. Around the National League East. The Braves traded for reliever...
MLB facing shocking & concerning umpire situation
It’s definitely not abnormal for Major League Baseball to have to handle umpires retiring after the season. But following the 2022 MLB season, the league is facing an absolutely insane number of umpires retiring. As ESPN reports, ten different MLB umpires, including seven crew chiefs, are preparing to retire from their positions at the end Read more... The post MLB facing shocking & concerning umpire situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jerry Dipoto’s Mariners ‘championship’ take will catch Julio Rodriguez’s attention
The Seattle Mariners snapped their 20-year playoff drought in 2022. And in 2023, Seattle is looking to reach new heights with young star Julio Rodriguez leading the charge. Mariners’ President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto recently revealed Seattle’s secret for success, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. “We’re built...
The Three Biggest Dodgers Family Losses of 2022
Three Dodgers legends passed away in 2022, including the greatest broadcaster in sports history, the incomparable Vin Scully.
