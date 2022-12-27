ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blufftontoday.com

How Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney looks at Orange Bowl thumping by Tennessee

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Sometimes in life, the most forgettable moments turn out to be the ones you just can’t seem to forget. And sometimes that can be a good thing. For Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, one such moment unfolded 11 years ago in the same Orange Bowl in which his team lost against Tennessee, 31-14, on Friday night.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson football cornerback Sheridan Jones to miss Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Clemson senior cornerback Sheridan Jones will miss Friday night’s Orange Bowl game against Tennessee. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Thursday that he didn’t expect Jones to play after he suffered a hip flexor. A 6-foot, 190-pounder from Norfolk, Virginia, Jones played in 10...
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

What Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik said on Clemson quarterback's first career start

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Football fans got a good look at Clemson’s Cade Klubnik on Friday. Seventy-four times, as a matter of fact. The freshman quarterback logged 74 plays of total offense – combined rushing and passing attempts – in the Tigers’ 31-14 loss against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Observations during Clemson football's struggle vs. Tennessee in Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Clemson football's season finished with a disappointing loss to No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on Friday night. The game marked the first start for freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik in place of DJ Uiagalelei, whose up-and-down Clemson career ended when he entered the transfer portal after losing the job in the ACC Championship game.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney loses voice, still has plenty to say at Orange Bowl

MIAMI – Dabo Swinney has never been at a loss for words. “I lost my voice,” Swinney said. “Hopefully I’ll find it soon.”. Clemson’s football coach believes he lost his voice while attending the Miami Heat’s basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night at FTX Arena, rendering him hoarse for Thursday morning's joint press conference for Orange Bowl coaches.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson football vs. Tennessee: Scouting report and score prediction

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says Josh Huepel – his coaching counterpart in the Orange Bowl – has “made Tennessee Tennessee again.”. That appears to be true, but the Volunteers will look considerably different at Hard Rock Stadium, as will Clemson, due to injuries and opt-outs as some standouts from both teams prepare for the NFL Draft.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Star Sends Clear Message Before Georgia Game

Ohio State is heading into Saturday's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia with something to prove, according to defensive end Jack Sawyer. Speaking with reporters today, Sawyer said the Buckeye defense and the team as a whole has a chip on its shoulder after losing at home to Michigan in the regular season finale.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy