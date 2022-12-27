Read full article on original website
How Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney looks at Orange Bowl thumping by Tennessee
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Sometimes in life, the most forgettable moments turn out to be the ones you just can’t seem to forget. And sometimes that can be a good thing. For Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, one such moment unfolded 11 years ago in the same Orange Bowl in which his team lost against Tennessee, 31-14, on Friday night.
Clemson football cornerback Sheridan Jones to miss Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Clemson senior cornerback Sheridan Jones will miss Friday night’s Orange Bowl game against Tennessee. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Thursday that he didn’t expect Jones to play after he suffered a hip flexor. A 6-foot, 190-pounder from Norfolk, Virginia, Jones played in 10...
It was a bad day in the midst of a great journey for Clemson Football
When No. 7 Clemson lines up to play sixth-ranked Tennessee in the 89th annual Orange Bowl Classic, the Tigers will be playing for a seventh time in the prestigious bowl game.
Clemson football crumbles vs. Tennessee in Orange Bowl, Cade Klubnik's first start
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Clemson finished an 11-3 season with a 31-14 loss against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on Friday night, an anticlimactic end to a season that started 8-0 and with the distinct possibility of returning to the College Football Playoff. The Tigers imploded in several ways...
Lawrence responds to Gamecock fans
Former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was booed by South Carolina fans when he appeared on the jumbotron during Friday's Gator Bowl between the Gamecocks and Notre (...)
What Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik said on Clemson quarterback's first career start
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Football fans got a good look at Clemson’s Cade Klubnik on Friday. Seventy-four times, as a matter of fact. The freshman quarterback logged 74 plays of total offense – combined rushing and passing attempts – in the Tigers’ 31-14 loss against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.
Observations during Clemson football's struggle vs. Tennessee in Orange Bowl
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Clemson football's season finished with a disappointing loss to No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on Friday night. The game marked the first start for freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik in place of DJ Uiagalelei, whose up-and-down Clemson career ended when he entered the transfer portal after losing the job in the ACC Championship game.
South Carolina football fans buy sky banner to troll Clemson and Tennessee at Orange Bowl
South Carolina football fans are out in full force at the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, but the Gamecocks made sure their presence was also felt a few hours south at the Orange Bowl in Miami. Just hours after South Carolina (8-4) plays Notre Dame (8-4) on Friday (3:40 p.m.,...
A House Divided | Brothers played for Tennessee, Clemson football teams
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Marlon 'Bubba' Brown and Reggie Brown have a lot in common, like their love for football and the color orange. But if you ask the brothers which shade is the best — you'll likely get two very different answers. "We have burnt orange in...
Tennessee's QB has brief history with Clemson
DANIA BEACH, Fla. -- When Joe Milton III takes the field Friday at Hard Rock Stadium, Tennessee’s quarterback will do so against a team he once gave a look as a high school player. Milton, who's stepping in (...)
Former ESPN analyst, former South Carolina coach give Orange Bowl picks
A former ESPN analyst and former South Carolina head coach have gone on record with their predictions for Friday’s Orange Bowl between seventh-ranked Clemson (11-2) and No. 6 Tennessee (10-2). On
Look: Paul Finebaum Has Stunning Admission On Georgia, Nick Saban
Kirby Smart is coming for the crown. Paul Finebaum said on First Take on Friday that if Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships, Smart will dethrone Alabama coach Nick Saban as the best in the business. "[If Georgia wins back-to-back championships this year], I think ...
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney loses voice, still has plenty to say at Orange Bowl
MIAMI – Dabo Swinney has never been at a loss for words. “I lost my voice,” Swinney said. “Hopefully I’ll find it soon.”. Clemson’s football coach believes he lost his voice while attending the Miami Heat’s basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night at FTX Arena, rendering him hoarse for Thursday morning's joint press conference for Orange Bowl coaches.
Who Tennessee football needs to take on bigger role vs Clemson, starting with Joe Milton
MIAMI − football coach Josh Heupel stated the obvious without saying it directly. The Vols team that earned 10 regular-season wins for the first time since 2003 won’t be the same team suited up against Clemson in the Orange Bowl on Friday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN). It will...
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
College football is ending 2022 with a bang. Who will play for the title?
Clemson football vs. Tennessee: Scouting report and score prediction
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says Josh Huepel – his coaching counterpart in the Orange Bowl – has “made Tennessee Tennessee again.”. That appears to be true, but the Volunteers will look considerably different at Hard Rock Stadium, as will Clemson, due to injuries and opt-outs as some standouts from both teams prepare for the NFL Draft.
Tennessee football announces uniform colors for Orange Bowl against Clemson
MIAMI − The Tennessee Vols will wear orange jerseys in the Orange Bowl. Well, of course, they will. football announced its uniform combination, including orange jerseys and white pants. No. 6 Tennessee (10-2) will play No. 7 Clemson (11-2) on Friday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium.
Clemson DB Did Not Dress For Practice
Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones did not practice Wednesday, as the seventh-ranked Tigers prepare to play No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
Ohio State Star Sends Clear Message Before Georgia Game
Ohio State is heading into Saturday's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia with something to prove, according to defensive end Jack Sawyer. Speaking with reporters today, Sawyer said the Buckeye defense and the team as a whole has a chip on its shoulder after losing at home to Michigan in the regular season finale.
