ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

What the Winnipeg Jets are thankful for in 2022

As we approach the end of the year, PHR continues its look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Winnipeg Jets.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Aleksander Barkov, Aaron Ekblad to return for Panthers

The Montreal Canadiens are the unlucky team that will see the return of several key players for the Florida Panthers tonight. Aleksander Barkov, Aaron Ekblad, and Radko Gudas have all been cleared to return. It will also be the NHL debut of Anton Levtchi, who came over from the Finnish professional leagues this season.
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears add another wide receiver to injury report before Lions game

The Chicago Bears have another injured wide receiver. The Chicago Bears were pretty shorthanded against the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve. The Bears’ offense struggled to put up points as the Bears were blown out at home by the Bills. Injuries to wide receivers Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown were noticeable on Saturday as they joined Darnell Mooney in watching another piece of the 2022 catastrophe.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy