Packers Get Brutal Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 26-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day. They will look to keep things rolling this week in a big matchup against their rivals and NFC North champion, Minnesota Vikings, at Lambeau Field this weekend. Both teams have...
Former No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere to be healthy scratch for Rangers
The New York Rangers have decided to drop Alexis Lafreniere even further down than the fourth line. He’ll spend Thursday evening in the press box as a healthy scratch while the Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sammy Blais will enter the lineup in his place, according to Colin Stephenson of Newsday.
What the Winnipeg Jets are thankful for in 2022
As we approach the end of the year, PHR continues its look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Winnipeg Jets.
As Panthers return from break healthy, the next month will be their most important test
The Florida Panthers have emerged from their five-day Christmas break well rested, arguably as healthy as they have been all season and in desperate need of a run of success that has eluded them all season if they want to remain in contention for a spot in the Stanley Cup playoff field.
Maple Leafs’ Rasmus Sandin Explains Neck Injury That Temporarily Affected His Vision
Sandin is on the mend after a harmless stick to his neck caused temporary blurred vision.
Aleksander Barkov, Aaron Ekblad to return for Panthers
The Montreal Canadiens are the unlucky team that will see the return of several key players for the Florida Panthers tonight. Aleksander Barkov, Aaron Ekblad, and Radko Gudas have all been cleared to return. It will also be the NHL debut of Anton Levtchi, who came over from the Finnish professional leagues this season.
CBS Sports
Christian Watson injury update: Packers WR could play vs. Vikings even if he doesn't practice, OC says
The Green Bay Packers pulled out a 26-20 win over the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day, and did so with rookie wide receiver Christian Watson sidelined for the entire second half with a hip injury. The Packers initially ruled Watson as questionable following his injury and downgraded him to out in the third quarter.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears add another wide receiver to injury report before Lions game
The Chicago Bears have another injured wide receiver. The Chicago Bears were pretty shorthanded against the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve. The Bears’ offense struggled to put up points as the Bears were blown out at home by the Bills. Injuries to wide receivers Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown were noticeable on Saturday as they joined Darnell Mooney in watching another piece of the 2022 catastrophe.
Pro Hockey Rumors
