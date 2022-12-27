Read full article on original website
petpress.net
Top 5 Clingy Cat Breeds That Are Cute And Perfect To Be Your Pet
Clingy cat breeds are a unique group of cats known for their affectionate and loving nature. These cats tend to form strong bonds with their owners, following them around the house and showing signs of jealousy if they spend too much time away from their favorite humans. Whether you’re looking...
pawtracks.com
It's important to know the difference between stray and feral cats
According to the ASPCA, approximately 3.2 million cats enter U.S. animal shelters every year. Of these, a significant number are strays. A stray cat is generally defined as a cat that has lived indoors and is socialized with people but has left or lost its home. This is not to be confused with a feral cat, which hasn't lived alongside humans recently (or ever) and is essentially a wild animal.
pethelpful.com
Tutorial for Building 'Feral Cat Shelters' Is a True Holiday Gift
In the United States, at any given time there are approximately 70 million stray cats that live outside. Not only are these cats in danger from lack of food, veterinary care, predators, and getting hit by cars, during the winter the extreme temperatures put them at risk of freezing to death.
pethelpful.com
Cat Claims Foster Kitten As 'His Baby' and We're in Love
At PetHelpful we talk about how to introduce a new kitten to an older cat and the best ways you can make this transition as easy as possible for both animals. Sometimes, however, your older cat needs no help in bonding with a new feline friend which is the exact case in this precious video posted by TikTok user @Kittiewitties.
When does a kitten become a cat?
When does a kitten become a cat? Being able to answer this question will help you to provide the best possible care for your feline friend
Can I train my cat like a dog? We ask an expert
This year a French study found that cats know when their owners are talking to them, adding to a growing body of evidence that cats might be more bonded to us than we think. So if cats rival dogs as man’s best friends, could we train them in the same way? I asked behaviourist Daniel Cummings from welfare charity Cats Protection.
Bernese Mountain Dog's Way of Cuddling Cat Delights Internet: 'Squishy Toy'
"People who think a cat won't put a dog or someone in place when they are doing something they don't like obviously don't own a cat," commented one TikTok user.
katzenworld.co.uk
Oliver: A Thoughtful cat Lost in Contemplation!
*Busy contemplating what to do next. What’s that Teddy doing near me by the way???*. Yes… watching the birds is a good idea. For now!. *Right now what to do next… I wonder…. You guys got any suggestions?*. Signed by. His Meowjesty King Oliver the Maker...
studyfinds.org
Best Cat Brushes: Top 5 ‘Purrfect’ Mane Tamers For Your Feline, According To Pros
Looking for a way to keep your little lion’s mane under control? Keep your feline friend purring and reduce shedding with one of the consensus five best cat brushes, according to pros. With a range of prices and features, you’re sure to find the right fit for you and your cat. Another plus: regular grooming can help prevent hairballs. And the cost for a great brush isn’t exorbitant.
pawtracks.com
Do you wonder if your cat listens to you? Try speaking in a higher pitch
Although some breeds are at learning new skills than others, dogs are well-known for their ability to learn and respond to commands. Cats, on the other hand… well, almost every cat person has a funny story or two about the times their fur baby makes direct eye contact while swatting a glass off the coffee table. And this is all while her frustrated cat mama yells, “No, Miss Mittens! No!” All it takes is a quick internet search for “cats hearing” to discover that her ears probably work just fine. In fact, cats can hear sounds as high as 64,000 Hz, which is three times higher than our 12,000-15,000 Hz hearing range. But do cats listen to us? Do cats recognize their owner when they speak? Let’s find out.
Golden Retriever Fighting With Cat After Opening Presents Delights Internet
"Wouldn't be Christmas without at least one family fight," one TikTok user pointed out.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever Invites Squirrel Over for Christmas Dinner in True Holiday Spirit
The holidays are a time to get together with loved ones and celebrate. For most, that includes a beautiful Christmas dinner with all the best fix-ins. The only thing better than the food is the company you're surrounded with. It's the perfect place to unwind and catch up with friends and family.
pethelpful.com
Sneaky Cat Has Funniest Way of Hitching a Ride in Parents' Car
TikTok account holder @Irispapyrus were just on their way to do one of the worst chores ever - washing and drying clothes at a laundromat- and their beautiful black cat decided there was no way mom and dad were doing that without them. So it did what any cat would do, which is hide in the laundry hamper and then make itself known to its parents when they were well on their way.
pethelpful.com
Crate Camera Footage of Dog Getting Overlooked at Adoption Event Is Tough to Watch
Browsing the shelters for your next best friend can be both exciting and overwhelming, so it can be hard to remember to give every pup a chance. Especially if you think you know what kind of dog you're looking for, there are always going to be others you didn't get to meet. Unfortunately, some of those pups you didn't meet are in that position over and over again.
studyfinds.org
Best Wet Dog Food: Top 5 Meaty Meals Most Recommended By Expert Reviews
Are you meeting all of your dog’s nutritional needs? You may want to consider feeding (more) wet dog food. Wet food contains more protein and fewer carbohydrates than dry food, and (ideally) no preservatives. It’s also easier to chew and digest – great for dogs with poor teeth or a sensitive system. But every dog has different needs: To help you to find the best wet dog food for your furry family, Study Finds put together a consensus top five list based on expert recommendations.
Dog's Unique Way of Coming Indoors Sparks Delight: 'The Queen Has Arrived'
Hazel the bichon poo puppy is treated like royalty in her own home, with one viewer of her TikTok video commenting: "Why no red carpet?"
dailypaws.com
12 of the Smartest Cat Breeds
Whether they're running up to you at the crinkle of a treat bag or appearing aloof when it's time to go to the vet, cats have no problem showing us just how intelligent they really are. But what does "intelligence" in cats look like? And how do we know which...
Woman Upcycles Vintage Books Into a Kitchen Knife Block and It’s Cute as Heck
This upcycle is perfect for people with a country aesthetic.
pethelpful.com
Most Popular Female Dog Names of 2022 Are Just Too Cute
As the final days of 2022 come to a close, it's fun to look back on the year and all its trends. Of course, that also includes pet trends, so @furiendtraining wanted to sum up the most popular female dog names of 2022. We know we were surprised by a few of the names on the list!
pupvine.com
How To Comfort A Dog With Pancreatitis: Remedies & Relief
Well, that’s not a pleasant question to ask. Pancreatitis includes severe cases that might be fatal for your dog. Unfortunately, this is one of those diseases that can’t be treated at home with fluid therapy or some pain medications. No, dietary changes focusing on proteins and vitamin supplements...
