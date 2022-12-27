Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
yoursportsedge.com
Colonels Stay Perfect at Overton Tourney With Rout of Maplewood
With lopsided wins in each of their first two games at the Overton Christmas Tournament in Nashville, the Christian County Colonels may want to extend their stay south of the border into the New Year. The Colonels followed up a 29-point thrashing of Knowledge Academies on Wednesday with an 89-56...
wpsdlocal6.com
12/28 Athletes of the Week
This week’s Athletes of the week are McCracken County’s Destiny Thomas and Christian Fellowship’s Elijah Grigg. On the girls’ side, Thomas scored 31 points last week in a win over Corbin. She followed it up with a 15 point performance in a win over Central. Griggs...
wpsdlocal6.com
12/30 Prep basketball highlights and scores
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school scores from Friday, December 30th.
WBKO
Southwest disaster: Local couple misses Christmas, rationing medicine
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - A travel nightmare is what many travelers are calling their recent experience with Southwest Airlines. Locals from the area are sharing their experiences that left some missing Christmas and out thousands of dollars. “It’s literally like a Hallmark show all wrapped up in this crazy adventure. And...
WBKO
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury status is day-to-day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Before WKU’s conference opener against Rice, it was announced that head coach Rick Stansbury would not be coaching in the game, with assistant head coach Phil Cunningham taking over the head coaching duties. In the WKU Athletics statement, it said, “WKU Hilltopper Basketball head...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee
Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
coloradomusic.org
Watch as Mom Stuns Nashville Saloon When Performer Hands Her a Fiddle. ‘I got chills’
Photo: Sue Kittredge | By Alison Cutler, The Charlotte Observer | A mom visiting a saloon in Tennessee had an unexpected moment in the spotlight after she was handed a fiddle by the live band performing. TikToker Olivia Reeths recorded as her mom Sue Kittredge unraveled her scarf, took the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 29, 2022
Shirley Ann Rule, 82, of the Coldwater Community, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 7, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Monroe Wilkerson and Clellon Cochrum Wilkerson. She was a seamstress, and a member of Coldwater Church of Christ. In addition to her...
wpln.org
Remembering 7 remarkable Tennesseans who died in 2022
Nashville, being Music City and all, mourns its share of celebrities each year. In 2022 alone, we lost Loretta Lynn, Naomi Judd and Jerry Lee Lewis, among others. And there are the political figures, such as Honey Alexander, who have left their mark. But not every person who makes Nashville...
WSMV
Arnold’s Country Kitchen to close after more than 40 years
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Another Nashville dining institution has plans to close after more than 40 years serving up good eats. Arnold’s Country Kitchen, 605 8th Ave., will close next week, according to a Facebook post. “We’ve decided the timing is right for us to now step away...
clarksvillenow.com
Snowy sights around Clarksville on Christmas weekend | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville had some “cool” and interesting sights to be seen over the weekend after snow made landfall in Tennessee. Although many were battling negative temperatures and rolling blackouts. The snow remained for four days, giving the city a chilly, white Christmas. And with it finally on its way out, here are some memorable pictures of Clarksville blanketed in white.
WKRN
'Chaos': Stranded passengers, lost luggage at BNA
Chaos continues at airports across the country as thousands of flights continue getting canceled. The majority of cancellations are coming from Southwest Airlines, and now, the government is investigating why. ‘Chaos’: Stranded passengers, lost luggage at BNA. Chaos continues at airports across the country as thousands of flights continue...
WSMV
Couple’s wedding delayed days before due to canceled flights
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman and her fiancé had to change their planned and paid for New Year’s Eve wedding just four days before the big day. This came after a series of canceled flighted over the holiday weekend. Lots of people have had to...
WKRN
TN man scammed out of $20,000
Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wgnsradio.com
Where do Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne Rank in the Cost of Monthly Bills?
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) As we head into the new year, some residents may be curious about how much the average person spends on their monthly bills, outside of the expense of a home mortgage or apartment. In Murfreesboro, the average amount spent on bills adds up to $1,448 monthly /...
wpln.org
Best of This Is Nashville: Ghost stories to send shivers down your spine
The This Is Nashville team is closing out 2022 by revisiting our best episodes. We’ll be back on the air with a new episode on January 4. Until then, happy listening and happy holidays!. This episode originally aired on October 31. Happy Halloween! This spookiest of holidays has changed...
WKRN
Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Nearly half of U.S. teens say they’ve been bullied …. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn says...
atozsports.com
Comments from Dabo Swinney show why the Tennessee Vols haven’t taken more transfer players
The Tennessee Vols haven’t been overly aggressive in taking players from the NCAA transfer portal over the last couple of weeks. Tennessee has taken four players (kicker, offensive lineman, tight end, and linebacker) from the transfer portal during the current cycle. They haven’t addressed their secondary, perhaps their biggest need after the pass defense struggled in 2022.
