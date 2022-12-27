ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

yoursportsedge.com

Colonels Stay Perfect at Overton Tourney With Rout of Maplewood

With lopsided wins in each of their first two games at the Overton Christmas Tournament in Nashville, the Christian County Colonels may want to extend their stay south of the border into the New Year. The Colonels followed up a 29-point thrashing of Knowledge Academies on Wednesday with an 89-56...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

12/28 Athletes of the Week

This week’s Athletes of the week are McCracken County’s Destiny Thomas and Christian Fellowship’s Elijah Grigg. On the girls’ side, Thomas scored 31 points last week in a win over Corbin. She followed it up with a 15 point performance in a win over Central. Griggs...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Southwest disaster: Local couple misses Christmas, rationing medicine

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - A travel nightmare is what many travelers are calling their recent experience with Southwest Airlines. Locals from the area are sharing their experiences that left some missing Christmas and out thousands of dollars. “It’s literally like a Hallmark show all wrapped up in this crazy adventure. And...
WHITE HOUSE, TN
WBKO

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury status is day-to-day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Before WKU’s conference opener against Rice, it was announced that head coach Rick Stansbury would not be coaching in the game, with assistant head coach Phil Cunningham taking over the head coaching duties. In the WKU Athletics statement, it said, “WKU Hilltopper Basketball head...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee

Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
TENNESSEE STATE
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Dec. 29, 2022

Shirley Ann Rule, 82, of the Coldwater Community, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 7, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Monroe Wilkerson and Clellon Cochrum Wilkerson. She was a seamstress, and a member of Coldwater Church of Christ. In addition to her...
MURRAY, KY
wpln.org

Remembering 7 remarkable Tennesseans who died in 2022

Nashville, being Music City and all, mourns its share of celebrities each year. In 2022 alone, we lost Loretta Lynn, Naomi Judd and Jerry Lee Lewis, among others. And there are the political figures, such as Honey Alexander, who have left their mark. But not every person who makes Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Arnold’s Country Kitchen to close after more than 40 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Another Nashville dining institution has plans to close after more than 40 years serving up good eats. Arnold’s Country Kitchen, 605 8th Ave., will close next week, according to a Facebook post. “We’ve decided the timing is right for us to now step away...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Snowy sights around Clarksville on Christmas weekend | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville had some “cool” and interesting sights to be seen over the weekend after snow made landfall in Tennessee. Although many were battling negative temperatures and rolling blackouts. The snow remained for four days, giving the city a chilly, white Christmas. And with it finally on its way out, here are some memorable pictures of Clarksville blanketed in white.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

'Chaos': Stranded passengers, lost luggage at BNA

Chaos continues at airports across the country as thousands of flights continue getting canceled. The majority of cancellations are coming from Southwest Airlines, and now, the government is investigating why. ‘Chaos’: Stranded passengers, lost luggage at BNA. Chaos continues at airports across the country as thousands of flights continue...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TN man scammed out of $20,000

Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRN

Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Nearly half of U.S. teens say they’ve been bullied …. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn says...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Comments from Dabo Swinney show why the Tennessee Vols haven’t taken more transfer players

The Tennessee Vols haven’t been overly aggressive in taking players from the NCAA transfer portal over the last couple of weeks. Tennessee has taken four players (kicker, offensive lineman, tight end, and linebacker) from the transfer portal during the current cycle. They haven’t addressed their secondary, perhaps their biggest need after the pass defense struggled in 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN

