The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman Record Shop Will Open New Location in 2023

A local record store in Bozeman is celebrating the new year with a new location downtown. The Wax Museum, an independent record store in Bozeman, first opened in April 2020 off of N. Rouse Ave. The small shop contains a treasure trove of new and used records and is owned and operated by longtime Bozeman resident, Kels Koch.
BOZEMAN, MT
bozemancvb.com

Bozeman's Coziest Hangouts

During the dark days of winter, it’s easy to want to curl up in a blanket at home and stay snuggled up in your warm retreat. But it’s also a good idea to get out of the house and be social during these chilly months, so we’ve gathered a list of some of Bozeman’s coziest hangouts that will recreate that feeling in the outside world.
BOZEMAN, MT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

The Lil Smokies to Smoke The ELM Friday Night

Montana loves it's bluegrass and few embody "Montana bluegrass" better than The Lil Smokies. Treat yourself to a Friday night out at The ELM in Bozeman to see this group do what they do best. Blending virtuosic instrumental acrobatics with riveting lyrical craftsmanship, The Lil Smokies have earned a reputation...
BOZEMAN, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
ypradio.org

Park County community report pins housing as a looming worry

A recent survey of residents in one of central Montana’s most in-demand regions found affordability and growth among the biggest concerns. The report shows the majority of respondents worry about a shortage of housing in Park County and the inability to afford the housing that is available. More than...
PARK COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Snowmobiler injured on Buck Ridge Trail Monday

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A snowmobiler was injured Monday afternoon on Buck Ridge Trail. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue crews were called out along with the Big Sky Fire Department. A search and rescue team snowmobiled out to the patient's location with an ambulance sled and took the patient to...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

New and Improved! Belgrade Breakfast Spot Open For Business

A popular spot for breakfast in Belgrade is back open after being closed for over a year due to a kitchen fire. The wait is finally over! The Center Ice Cafe in Belgrade is open, but getting there hasn't been easy. For owner Rhonda Haney Gilbert, reopening the restaurant has come with its fair share of setbacks. Throughout the process, she had to deal with supply chain issues that delayed the delivery of several items needed in order to reopen the restaurant. The wait for safety inspections was also delayed.
BELGRADE, MT
KULR8

Montana State's Isaiah Ifanse enters transfer portal

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State running back, Isaiah Ifanse, has entered the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility. Ifanse announced his move on Twitter Thursday, thanking his teammates and BobcatNation for their support. The following is a statement from Ifanse shared to his Twitter:. “I'd like to thank...
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

It’s Rare! This is the Last Time Weather Closed Bozeman Schools

Montana is known for its harsh winters and frigid temperatures, but for most people that live here, winter weather is just a part of daily life. Temperatures far below zero degrees are fairly common during the winter in Montana. People in many states across the country absolutely lose their minds and close everything down when a winter storm hits, but for Montana, it's business as usual.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Roof collapse in Bozeman

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a structural roof collapse in Bozeman on the morning of Dec. 24. The collapse happened at the 1600 block of West College. It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time. The Bozeman Fire Department announced the following:
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman’s Top 10 Lunch Spots For 10 Bucks And Under

I write a series called "Broke in Bozeman" for a reason. Finding lunch for a modest amount of money has become challenging around here. But it's not impossible. Smart Bozeman businesses give thought to their lunch specials and offer a bargain. Feed people well around here and you've made a customer for life. Although you won't find a sit-down 3-course meal for around $10, you can CERTAINLY get a filling and tasty lunch.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement

BOZEMAN, Mont. — A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Looking For Small-Town Charm? Check Out These 3 Montana Gems.

Over the last few years, the world has become a different place. Long gone are the days when you would walk up and down the main street in town and folks would know your name and ask how you and the family are doing. You know what I'm talking about; the kind of place where if you wanted to know what was happening in town, you would make a stop at the local hardware store, or the barbershop.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Terrific Bozeman Food Spot Closes Main Location—For Now

If you want to eat at this tasty restaurant again, you will have to wait a few months for them to return. One of the most beloved college-crowd restaurants in Bozeman is the mac & cheese restaurant Mo' Bowls. Mo' Bowls started as a successful late-night food truck that crowds flocked to when the bars closed every weekend. People couldn't get enough of their insanely delicious meals.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

