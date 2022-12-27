SAN JOSE – San Jose residents who own guns will have to carry firearm liability insurance at the start of the new year. The ordinance, which is the first of its kind in the U.S., will work much like auto insurance, requiring gun owners to provide proof of gun liability insurance upon request.Gun liability insurance covers losses or damages resulting from the unintentional, negligent or reckless use of firearms, including death, injury and property damage.That coverage would be used to compensate the victims of unintentional shootings for medical, funeral or other costs associated with the shooting.A press release from the...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO