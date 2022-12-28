ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

At Southwest terminal, travelers fishing in a 'sea of bags'

By Olivia Young
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ubx5U_0jw3Qpbv00

At Southwest terminal, travelers fishing in a 'sea of bags' 02:23

"It's a sea of bags as you can see," said Sherri Schultz, of Boulder, as she looked for her boyfriend's suitcase at DIA Tuesday.

She and other Southwest travelers are searching for a suitcase in the sea, hoping the bags weren't lost or stolen.

The baggage claim area has been full of unclaimed luggage for days, belonging to passengers stranded elsewhere, those whose flights were canceled but whose bags were not returned and new arrivals. Once people find their bags, they are supposed to find a Southwest agent to scan the tag, so the airline knows the bags made it home.

"I want an air tag, I wanna get the brightest bag possible next time. I just have a black and white bag," said Boulder resident Jordan Christy. He checked his bags days ago for a flight to Pittsburg that never happened.

Travelers search through a 'sea of bags' for their luggage at the Southwest Airlines terminal at Denver International Airport. CBS

"Basically, it canceled the trip. It kinda stinks. It was supposed to be a white Christmas in Pennsylvania," said Christy.

Christy was initially told his bags were in Pittsburgh, then that they were being shipped to him, then that he had to come to DIA to get them.

"Now I'm here just trying to find our luggage from Saturday," said Christy.

Also searching was the Lara family, who arrived in Denver, after being stuck in Florida for days.

"My little 7-year-old twins, got no Christmas, stuck in a hotel room, no luggage nothing," said father, Rick Lara.

After their Southwest flight was canceled Saturday, and their luggage wasn't returned, they finally booked a United flight home.

'We got out of Florida on United this morning for three grand," said Lara.

Now, they're fishing for bags in the Southwest sea, hoping to finally bring their catch home.

"We're gonna go have Christmas right now as soon as we get to Cheyenne, and they can open what presents we have there," said Lara.

It appears the baggage claim area is where all displaced Southwest bags are being kept, some of them for days, but Southwest tells CBS News Colorado that the airport environment has a law enforcement presence to keep displaced belongings safe.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

City of Denver says they are at breaking point as migrants continue to arrive

The city of Denver says it is reaching a breaking point when it comes to the continuing arrival of migrants here, and is now calling on the federal government to step in. In the meantime, volunteers with the Jewish community are playing a crucial part in the city's response.  Inside Temple Emanuel in Denver, the piles of donated clothing, jackets, shoes, and more are growing by the minute after Denverites made countless drop offs on Monday and Thursday.  This week, Lin Sunshine was among more than 200 volunteers who separated each item and made sure they could stand up to...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Stranger offers CO couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest fiasco

The website Flight Aware shows Southwest Airlines canceled another 25,000 flights on Wednesday, and up to 15,000 flights never took off since the meltdown began a week ago. The travel troubles are forcing people to either drive to their destinations or wait it out. And in one case, it led to an unexpected friendship"Like everybody, we were trying to get flights on any airline that could get us out of Minnesota," said Annie Brunner, who came for Christmas with her wife, Megan.They ended up getting stranded in Minnesota for two days as their Southwest flights to Denver kept getting canceled....
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

DIA doesn't plan to charge Southwest extra fees for airport staff overtime

A spokesperson for the Denver International Airport told CBS News Colorado the airport so far does not plan to charge airlines any extra fees for any overtime incurred by airport staff due to mass flight cancellations this week. Many DIA shops and restaurants had extended hours this week to service thousands of stranded customers affected by Southwest Airlines' barrage of canceled flights. DIA says storm circumstances are part of their agreement with the airlines operating out of the airport, and the concessionaires would have seen extended hours regardless no matter what, citing the several winter storms over the last few days. However, Southwest...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado

Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Couple whose home was destroyed in Marshall Fire faces tough decision

Over 1,000 homes were lost in the Marshall Fire, but a year later in many of the Colorado neighborhoods that took bit hits you can see houses being rebuilt.A few of the affected properties in Louisville, Superior and other parts of Boulder County have changed hands, others are the sites of rebuilding by their original owners, but many others are still empty lots in limbo. Dozens of plots are up for sale with few buyers in sight.It has complicated people's plans for their futures. For those who lost homes in the wildfire, there's a basic question: Do they rebuilt or...
LOUISVILLE, CO
KDVR.com

Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher

Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell of Conifer High School, who died in an avalanche earlier this week. Ashley Michels reports. Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher. Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell...
CONIFER, CO
CBS Denver

1 year later, woman details frightening experience evacuating from Marshall Fire

Sara Malang had only lived in her house in Superior for six weeks when the Marshall Fire occurred. Without any warning or alert to leave, Malang almost waited too long to leave her neighborhood. "I was like 90% unpacked, but I still had moving boxes and I still had stuff I hadn't fully figured out where I was going to put it in the house," she said. "I'm still trying to remember where things even are to pack a bag. I'm like, 'Where did I even put? What do I even grab within 5 minutes?'"She tried to drive out of...
SUPERIOR, CO
CBS Denver

Snow stays away from Denver for New Year's Eve but hits the mountains hard

A big batch of moisture on the West Coast on Friday will gradually move east through the holiday weekend causing big snow in the mountains.A Winter Storm Warning starts late Friday for all mountain areas in Colorado west of Vail Pass, Monarch Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass. The Steamboat Springs area and The Flat Tops region are also under the warning which continues through Monday.Some mountain areas will receive up to 2 feet of snow and travelers should plan on winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns in the high country including along Interstate 70 and Highway 40 all weekend.The mountains...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver digs out of the heavy snow

Denver plows worked overnight Wednesday and will be out again on Thursday after a heavy snow hit the region. Ashley Michels reports. Denver plows worked overnight Wednesday and will be out again on Thursday after a heavy snow hit the region. Ashley Michels reports. Suncor refinery shuts down, to stay...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Southwest made DIA the world’s most-canceled airport

Southwest Airlines’ cancellations have hit Denver especially hard. DJ Summers reports. Southwest made DIA the world’s most-canceled airport. Southwest Airlines’ cancellations have hit Denver especially hard. DJ Summers reports. Pipes burst? You should get your foundation checked. With all the recent temperature changes, you should be aware...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
92K+
Followers
30K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy