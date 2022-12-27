Read full article on original website
CFP Fiesta Bowl betting: Can TCU match Michigan's strength?
The Fiesta Bowl (4 p.m. ET) marks the first of New Year's Eve's College Football Playoff semi-finals and is the one game you get to watch without your significant other passive-aggressively tapping his or her watch in your periphery. TCU acts as this season's "Cinderella," hoping to pull off an...
CFP preview: 2 things to watch in each semifinal Saturday
It's been nearly a month since the College Football Playoff field was officially announced, and it's finally time to ring in the new year with a doubleheader of semifinal action on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia will start its quest for a second straight national title with a late kickoff in...
Milton, Tennessee overwhelm Clemson to win Orange Bowl
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The only thing that stopped Tennessee fans from singing “Rocky Top” as time was expiring Friday night was the need to serenade Joe Milton with something else. “M-V-P!” they chanted, over and over. With good reason. Milton — who regained the...
Arkansas fends off Kansas comeback to take Liberty Bowl in triple OT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Jefferson passed to Rashod Dubinion for a 2-point conversion in the third overtime and Arkansas held off a furious second-half rally by Kansas for a 55-53 win the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday night. The Jayhawks had rallied from 25 points down in the...
Buchner leads Notre Dame past South Carolina to win Gator Bowl
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Notre Dame’s Tyler Buchner accounted for seven of the 11 touchdowns in the highest-scoring Gator Bowl in history. Two of them he’d like to forget. Buchner threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores to help offset two interceptions returned for TDs,...
Travis shines as Florida State tops Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After rebuilding Florida State’s program over the past few years, coach Mike Norvell will take a moment to savor the No. 13 Seminoles’ 35-32 victory over Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl. Then, he said, it’s time to get back to work. “I...
NFL Week 17 round-robin underdog moneyline parlay
Week 16 was much of the same for our valuable underdogs this season, but with a twist. The Saints came back from 10-0 to beat Cleveland, and the Patriots appeared ready to top that with a goal-to-go situation left to complete a 22-point comeback. Then Rhamondre Stevenson had his forward progress stopped, no whistle blew, and he fumbled away New England's chances. Later on Christmas Eve, the Eagles blew multiple 10-point leads in Dallas, and our 'dogs finished 2-3.
NFL, union: No violations of concussion protocol handling for Tua
The NFL and NFLPA say they found no violations of the concussion protocol after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ended up in the protocol for the second time this season following last Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. "The joint review determined the protocol was not triggered. The protocol...
NFL Week 17 best bets: Spread, moneyline, total, and teaser
With two weeks to go, we can take away a handful of lessons from the 2022 NFL season when it comes to our best bets:. Shop for the best of the number. Flipping your pushes to wins makes the ledger prettier without paying for it. Stick to what you're good...
Penix leads Washington past Texas in Alamo Bowl
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Michael Penix, Jr. threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns and No. 12 Washington held off No. 21 Texas 27-20 on Thursday night in the Valero Alamo Bowl. Texas scored 10 late points, pulling within seven on Bert Auburn’s 26-yard field goal with 1:40 remaining, then failed on an onside kick try. The Longhorns (8-5) stopped the Huskies (11-2) on the ensuing possession and took over on their own 16 with 32 seconds and got to the Washington 40 on the final play of the game.
Schultz: 5 QB options for the Jets as sun sets on Zach Wilson era
Multiple league sources - both executives and scouts - believe quarterback Zach Wilson has played his final game with the Jets, losers of four straight. Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, has struggled mightily this season, completing under 55% of his passes with six scores and seven picks.
Eagles' Hurts doubtful to face Saints in Week 17
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is doubtful to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints due to a shoulder injury, the team announced Friday. Gardner Minshew would be in line to make his second straight start if Hurts is unable to go. Hurts participated in practice Thursday - his first...
Raiders bench Carr for final 2 games, Jarrett Stidham to start
The Las Vegas Raiders are benching quarterback Derek Carr for the team's final two games of the regular season, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday. Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will take over as the starter. Chase Garbers will be the backup, meaning Carr will be inactive for Sunday's Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Cardinals move to 4th starting QB as Blough gets nod vs. Falcons
The Arizona Cardinals will start quarterback David Blough against the Atlanta Falcons after Colt McCoy began reexperiencing concussion symptoms, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday. Trace McSorley started in Arizona's Week 16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McSorley completed 24 of 45 attempts for 217 yards and...
Texans' Tunsil: I 'want to reset' tackle market with new deal
Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil is the game's third-highest-paid player at his position, but that's not quite satisfactory for him. Tunsil signed a three-year, $66-million extension in 2020 and plans to renegotiate with the Texans this offseason. "I don't know who's the highest right now, maybe Trent (Williams) at...
Packers' Alexander: Jefferson's Week 1 performance was a 'fluke'
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander doesn't believe that Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson can repeat his outstanding performance from the season opener. The Pro Bowl wideout racked up nine receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-7 victory over the Packers to start the 2022 campaign. "He's...
Three players ejected as Pistons-Magic scuffle in first half
DETROIT (AP) — Orlando’s Moritz Wagner appeared to briefly get knocked out by a punch to the back of the head after starting a fight in the first half against the Pistons that led to three ejections Wednesday night in a scene that triggered memories of an ugly brawl in Detroit 18 years ago.
Michigan State hangs on to defeat No. 4 Indiana
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State had four players score in double figures en route to take down previously unbeaten No. 4 Indiana 83-78 on Thursday. Kamaria McDaniel had 24 points to lead the Spartans, Matilda Ekh and Taiyier Parks each had 18, and DeeDee Hagemann had 15 to go with eight assists.
Report: Big Ten commissioner Warren among top candidates for Bears president
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is considered one of the top candidates to be the next president of the Chicago Bears, reports ESPN's Pete Thamel. The team views Warren as a strong enough candidate that his interview took place in person, sources told Thamel. Current Bears president and CEO Ted...
Zion pours in career-high 43, Pelicans edge T-Wolves in final minutes
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored a career-high 43 points, capping it with New Orleans' final 14 points in the last 2:44 of the game, and the Pelicans narrowly outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. “I love winning. This team loves...
