Related
Four Walmart thieves caught using ‘switcheroo’ trick to swipe goods at self-checkout after CEO’s stealing warning
FOUR people have been charged with theft after being caught swiping goods at a Walmart store. It comes after the retailer's CEO Doug McMillon warned that stores may have to close and prices may rise amid "historically high" levels of shoplifting. The shoppers allegedly swiped the items using the wrong...
Restaurant Manager Fires Entire Staff Over Group Text Message 3 Days Before Christmas
It's the most wonderful time of the year… unless you get fired. In that case, it's definitely not the best time of year. A restaurant worker shared a group text message showing how she and her colleagues had been let go three days before Christmas.
Agar and Renshaw earn Australia call-ups for Sydney Test
The home side have given themselves the option of playing two spinners at the SCG
Refinery29
‘Very Few People Know About Us’: How Black Snow Showcases The Strength Of Australian South Sea Islander Women
Jemmason Power grew up seeing limited representation of the Australian South Sea Islander community on screens. So, when she first saw the casting call for a new TV show called Black Snow, she naturally believed it was asking Australian South Sea Islander people to audition as "extras in the background".
Hollywood Stocks Fall Sharply in 2022 Amid Ad Challenges, Focus on Streaming Profits
Netflix’s stock may have been immune to the coronavirus pandemic and risen even during the volatile 2021, but it couldn’t escape seeing its own shares, and most other Hollywood stocks, being brought down to Earth in 2022. The streamer ended trading Thursday at $290, down 58 percent over the last 12 months. After often being seen as an unstoppable juggernaut, the Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos-led company reported its first subscriber loss in more than a decade on April 19. That shocked investors and sent its shares down more than 35 percent, which marked the firm’s biggest one-day share price...
Netflix, Warner Bros Discovery, AMC Networks Among Top Media And Tech Gainers In Stock Market’s ‘Santa Claus Rally’
Shares in Netflix, Warner Bros Discovery and AMC Networks were among the top gainers in a so-called “Santa Claus rally” today near the conclusion of a rough year for media and tech stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq finished the day up 2.6% to finish at 10,478.09, but it remains on track for its worst year since 2008. Even so, the Santa Claus rally — a nickname for a frequently occurring holiday-season uptick — is a real thing. And it can often bode well for the new year. According to FactSet, the S&P 500 Index gained an average 1.3% a year over the...
Refinery29
The Brow Gel That Broke The Internet
I found the Refy Brow Sculpt where I get most of my makeup tips nowadays: on my FYP, in one of those get-ready-with-me videos that feels like a FaceTime. Creator and model Eloise Dufka was prepping for a sushi date with a love interest (TikTok dating content is my vice). I was only half watching until she pulled out an unassuming matte-gray tube that unscrewed into a kind of jackknife of a brow product: a tiny spoolie coated in white gel-wax on one end, with a shaping brush-comb on the other.
BBC
New Year Honours 2023: Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah made CBE
A mother campaigning against air pollution after her daughter's death says being made a CBE is "bittersweet". Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, from Lewisham in south-east London, has been named in the New Year Honours list for services to public health. She has been fighting to introduce the Clean Air (Human Rights) Bill...
BBC
ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup: Smales fly Welsh flag in England squad
Welsh duo Sophia and Seren Smale are aiming to make a mark for England in the first ever women's ICC Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa. Spinner Sophia goes into the tournament as one of England's more experienced players after starring for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred. Opening bat...
