Netflix’s stock may have been immune to the coronavirus pandemic and risen even during the volatile 2021, but it couldn’t escape seeing its own shares, and most other Hollywood stocks, being brought down to Earth in 2022. The streamer ended trading Thursday at $290, down 58 percent over the last 12 months. After often being seen as an unstoppable juggernaut, the Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos-led company reported its first subscriber loss in more than a decade on April 19. That shocked investors and sent its shares down more than 35 percent, which marked the firm’s biggest one-day share price...

1 DAY AGO