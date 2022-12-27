ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State OL talks Georgia defensive line, Jalen Carter ahead of Peach Bowl

By J.C. Shelton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday night in the College Football Playoff semifinal in Atlanta.

The Buckeyes talented offensive line is fully aware of UGA’s dominant defensive front, featuring stars like Jalen Carter and Nazir Stackhouse, according to Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

“They have a strong defensive line, and I believe that’s probably one of the strongest units on the defense, of course. And I think it’s like a match-up game upfront,” Johnson said. “They have [Nazir] Stackhouse and Carter. They have 13, 33 and 90 [Mykel Williams, Robert Beal and Tramel Walthour] and on the outside that rotate a lot along with 32 [Chaz Chambliss]. And I think that’s a solid group, and they rotate a lot, and I would say their twos are almost as good as their ones.”

Johnson, a former five-star recruit and 2022 unanimous All-American, has started 23 straight games for the Buckeyes but may face his biggest test yet in the Bulldog front.

“I think it’s a respectable match up. There’s definitely not anybody on their line that you overlook in terms of doing your preparations for.”

The Buckeyes have allowed eight sacks this season (4th in FBS) and average 199 yards per game on the ground (26th in FBS).

While the Dawgs under coach Kirby Smart don’t typically jump off the page in sack numbers (77th in the FBS), Georgia boasts the No. 1 run defense (77 yards per game).

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

